NOPD Investigating Traffic Fatality in far New Orleans East

NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred during the early morning hours today at the intersection of Interstate 510 North and Interstate 10 West.

NOPD Seventh District officers were initially notified of the incident at about 1:30 a.m.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of a vehicle was traveling north in the right lane of I-510 near its intersection with I-10 West when he reportedly heard a sound of impact. The driver pulled to the side of the road and realized that he had struck a pedestrian. First Responders were notified and responded to the location. The victim was declared deceased on the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim in this incident and determine official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

No further information is currently available regarding this investigation.