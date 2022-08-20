Read full article on original website
TikToker Claims Uber Driver Tried to Charge Her $150 "Cleaning Fee" Using Picture of Another Car
TikToker Mia Prado, who posts on the popular video sharing platform under the username @lilmiaprado says that an Uber driver attempted to scam her out of a $150 cleaning fee, even though she did no damage to the vehicle. Article continues below advertisement. Uber employs independent contractors who use their...
Maintenance Man Tells Woman He Doesn’t Have to Knock Before Entering Her Home in Viral TikTok
TikToker @halzmaki uploaded a now-viral clip on the popular social media platform where she confronts a maintenance man about not knocking before he enters her home unannounced. In the short 21-second recording, she sets her recording device down, so that it's pointing up at the ceiling. The maintenance man isn't...
Manager Confronts Employee About "Mood," Lies About Him Trying to Fighter Her in Viral TikTok
There are several outlets that have reported on a variety of different studies pertaining to employee satisfaction in the workplace. And while there are a lot of reasons as to why someone would consider quitting their job, it appears that a big factor why many workers consider putting in their two weeks' notice at a specific company comes down to their boss.
Store Owner Says Having DoorDash Isn't Worth Dealing with "Frustrating" Drivers in Viral TikTok
For a food delivery application, DoorDash has been at the center of a lot of social media controversy as of late. There are employees who've openly discussed tip baiting, i.e. the practice of customers promising a tip in the hopes that they would get their food delivered more quickly, only to drop off their meals to see that the tip has been revoked.
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Zuckerberg fails to hide his irritation at worker who asked if extra 'vacation' days will continue post-pandemic - then doubles down by telling lazy staff 'some of you might just say this place isn’t for you... and that's ok with me'
Furious Mark Zuckerberg allegedly failed to hide his irritation when one of his staff members asked if Meta's extra 'vacation' days would continue after the pandemic. This is the silicone valley CEO's latest crack down on 'lazy' staff, after he provided a deluge of cushy benefits for employees during the coronavirus pandemic - including extra days off and company-wide bonuses.
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
Shocking moment a mother lets her three-year-old toddler sit on her lap unrestrained and drive her car: 'Do you want to do skids?'
An mother who let her three-year-old daughter sit on her lap unrestrained and drive her car said she was just trying to 'calm her down'. The shocking vision shows the toddler holding onto the steering wheel without a seatbelt as they drove through the northern Adelaide suburb of Elizabeth South.
Moment black man shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart is 'profiled and harassed' by employee who called the cops when he refused to leave as store is ordered to pay him a record $4.4M in damages
This is the moment a black man who was shopping for a refrigerator lightbulb in Walmart was profiled and harassed by an employee who called the cops when the shopper refused to leave the store. Video shows Michael Mangum confronting Walmart employee Joe Williams, a theft prevention worker, after he...
Nurse’s boss sends ‘thank you’ note to woman’s husband after she made her work overtime
A nurse has sparked a debate about appropriate workplace etiquette after revealing that her boss wrote a letter to her husband, in which she thanked him for “sharing” his wife with the hospital where she works.In a viral post shared to the popular Reddit forum r/antiwork, user u/SolitudeWeeks shared an image of the handwritten note her boss reportedly sent her husband after she had worked overtime at the hospital for the past several months. She explained that mandatory overtime at her job is “supposed to be heavily fined” but the fines were suspended during the Covid-19 pandemic. Since then,...
A passenger says he spotted his lost luggage dumped in the trash in a picture shared online
Fergus Mulligan said he saw his green suitcase in pictures of bags dumped in an area reserved for trash, which were shared with UTV last month.
Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed
A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
Working Wife Outraged After Husband Sends Her Angry Texts Complaining About Watching His Own Kids
The Mumsnet community is criticizing an overwhelmed dad after he fired off a series of dramatic texts to his wife to complain about watching their children while she was at work. The baffled woman thinks her husband is being selfish but doesn't know how to fix the problem. In her...
Vogue Williams slams plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her
Vogue Williams has slammed a plane passenger who refused to swap seats with her so she could be closer to her family. Williams who is married to Made in Chelsea's Spence Matthews spoke about the incident on the Spencer and Vogue Podcast. The Irish model explained that she prefers to...
TikToker With Monkeypox Says He's Facing Threats After Viral Fast Food Runs Spark Backlash
A TikToker with the monkeypox virus vented about facing threats after going viral due to his fast food runs documented on the platform, Radar has learned. "I got invited out to the club tonight but people making all these outlandish threats ... I feel like I can't even go out. That s--- really not cool at all," he said in a new clip posted over the weekend, still showing the outbreak on his face that appears to be healing.The now-viral social media personality, who goes by Duane Cali, stood by his claims that he was thinking about others as...
My neighbour branded me ‘evil’ for removing a wasp nest to protect my son but I wasn’t going to let them ruin our summer
A WOMAN who removed a wasp nest from her garden to protect her disabled son has been branded "evil" by her elderly neighbour. She took to Mumsnet's Am I Being Unreasonable? forum to explain the situation and ask for other people's advice as to who was in the wrong. "My...
Scorned woman takes out full page newspaper ad to shame ‘filthy cheater’ husband – and how she paid for it is amazing
A SCORNED wife got the ultimate revenge on her unfaithful husband - by taking out a full page newspaper ad to shame the "filthy cheater". The woman, known only as 'Jenny', outed Steve in the Australian paper Mackay and Whitsunday Life. In a premium placement ad spot, Steve got his...
“I paid for your ticket! Isn’t that enough?” Man furious after wife refused to fly in economy
Should unemployed wives get the same treatment as their employed husbands?. A stay-at-home mother contributes to society by raising its future generation to be responsible citizens. From a family point of view, they look after the needs of the family, cook food, maintain a clean house, and so on.
Husband Dragged For Going To Sleep After Learning of Partner's Accident
"I'm honestly shocked at your husband's lack of concern," said one commenter on the viral post.
I’m an ex-flight attendant – here’s how to sit together without having to pay for it
A FORMER flight attendant has revealed how you can sit with your friends and family without paying for your plane seat. Many budget airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet charge passengers to select their seat. However, ex-flight attendant Jane Hawkes explained why you should never pay for them – and...
