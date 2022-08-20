Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS Austin
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot ex-boyfriend and his students
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested after threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and his students at Del Rio High School. The ex-boyfriend met with a Del Rio police officer on August 17th to file a report against his ex-girlfriend. Police say that the victim had received...
KSAT 12
Jogger who was robbed on Northwest Side trail helps SAPD track down suspect
SAN ANTONIO – A jogger who was robbed on the Northwest Side earlier this month helped San Antonio police track down and arrest the suspect. The jogger said he was on the Leon Creek Greenway trail system near Grissom Road on Aug. 10 when he saw a man who looked like he needed help.
KSAT 12
Father helped 14-year-old son escape from authorities searching for him at Ingram Park Mall, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A 48-year-old man helped his 14-year-old son elude law enforcement authorities who were searching for him inside Ingram Park Mall, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday. The boy, along with another 14-year-old boy, were being sought Friday after they were involved in a vehicle pursuit...
CBS Austin
Man shot in face while driving in possible fit of road rage, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in what police say was caused by road rage. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday when police responded to a shooting off Callaghan Road and Bandera Road on the Northwest Side. Police said two vehicles were driving...
KSAT 12
Do you recognize them? SAPD searching for two arson suspects accused of starting fire near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for a man and woman connected to an arson investigation. On April 10, the San Antonio Fire Department responded to a large vacant structure fully involved in a fire. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Culebra...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
Off-duty SAPD officer found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty San Antonio Police Department Officer was found dead this morning, police say. At 3:22 a.m. SAPD responded to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was identified as an off-duty SAPD officer.
foxsanantonio.com
Off-duty San Antonio Police officer dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound, police confirm
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio Police officer has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. Monday off Edie Adams Drive near Wurzbach Road on the Northwest Side. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office identified the officer as Justin Garcia, 20. Police officials...
foxsanantonio.com
Police arrest woman accused of stabbing man on Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after a woman stabbed him on the Southeast Side of the city Sunday afternoon, according to police. Police received a call for a family disturbance at 3400 E. Southcross Blvd. Police say an altercation between two escalated inside the apartment...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who killed 19-year-old man on his birthday
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot a 19-year-old man on his birthday six years ago. Jacob Perales was found with a gunshot wound to the head on Aug. 31, 2016, in the 3600 block of Piedmont. Officers arrived at the scene and tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead.
WFAA
Mother dies after being found in 'deplorable' conditions; 3 arrested in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A 57-year-old woman found in "deplorable" conditions due to neglect has passed away, officials said Monday. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar held a news briefing on Monday afternoon to provide more details on the incident. He said this is "certainly a heartbreaking situation" and said he is not opposed to authorities "trying to up the bond" on the suspects. Right now, each suspect is facing an $85,000 bond.
KTSA
San Antonio father arrested for helping his son elude authorities
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a man for helping his son hide from law enforcement officers. The arrest stems from an incident at Ingram Park Mall Friday afternoon. That’s when his 14 year old son and another teenager ran into the mall after leading...
Deputies still searching for 14-year-old who ran into Ingram Park Mall after pursuit
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a 14-year-old suspect who ran into Ingram Park Mall after evading arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. On Friday, deputies received a call for shots fired on Old Onyx in far west Bexar County. Authorities found a vehicle matching the description of what the suspects were inside, and when they tried to pull the driver off, a pursuit began and lasted several minutes.
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Investigators seek new leads in 2016 unsolved murder
SAN ANTONIO - It's been six years since Jacob Perales was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. According to investigators, Perales, 19, was discovered by family members on Aug. 31, 2016 along Piedmont Street. They tried to help him, but by the time officers arrived, Perales was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS Austin
Hays CISD and Kyle PD address rise in suspected fentanyl overdoses, 3 students dead
KYLE, Texas — On Wednesday, Hays CISD and the City of Kyle Police Department held a conference to address the increase fentanyl death and overdoses in the community. Three Hays CISD students have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in the past month, according to district and law enforcement officials.
WPMI
Off-duty corporal arrested after damaging home while intoxicated, authorities say
SAN ANTONIO (KABB) — An off-duty deputy in Texas is facing charges after she reportedly showed up intoxicated and damaged private property, according to authorities. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said 41-year-old Adelina Agosto, who is a corporal for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested by the San Antonio Police Department after someone called 911 that a person was trying to break into a home.
CBS Austin
3 Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in last month
KYLE, Texas — A third Hays CISD student has died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in the last month. Hays CISD says that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, a 15-year-old high school sophomore died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos, Texas. In late July and early August,...
KSAT 12
Man found dead outside downtown parking garage with major trauma, police say
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating the death of a man outside a downtown parking garage early Sunday morning. At 1:45 a.m., SAPD officers performed a welfare check in the Bexar County parking garage in the 200 block of South Flores Street. Upon arrival, officers...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after teen robbed, stripped of clothes, dumped out of own car, records show
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a woman who allegedly robbed a 19-year-old man, kidnapped him, stripped him of his clothes and then “dumped him” out of his own vehicle. The woman, identified as Eloise Ana Marie Hernandez, 22, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
foxsanantonio.com
Fight outside homeless shelter leaves one man stabbed multiple times
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed outside Haven For Hope late Thursday night. The stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. at Haven For Hope near North Frio Street close to Downtown San Antonio. Police said a fight broke out between two men in the courtyard....
