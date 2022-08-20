Jon Anik: ‘There’s no doubt’ Luke Rockhold could earn title fight with UFC 278 win, but ‘an avalanche of pressure’ on Paulo Costa

Leon Edwards admits that doubt started to creep in at UFC 278 against Kamaru Usman, but added his coaches helped keep him in the fight to score his comeback knockout. This past Saturday, Edwards won the welterweight championship with a stunning fifth-round knockout of Usman in the main event of UFC 278. Behind on the scorecards with less than one minute left in the fight, Edwards unleashed a left head kick that put Usman out cold. But for as good as the comeback was, “Rocky” believes the elevation in Salt Lake City may have prevented an even better performance.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO