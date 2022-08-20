TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's voters have one more chance to make their voices heard during the state's closed primary. Tuesday, they head to the polls to cast their vote on important issues and races ahead of the November general election. While most of the focus is on the Democratic gubernatorial race, there are other items on the ballot, such as the millage proposal, which, if approved, would increase Hillsborough County property taxes in order to increase teacher pay.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO