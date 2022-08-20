Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Video: Men catch shark at Florida beach, stab it in the head -- here's why it's legal
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Fishing for sharks is legal in Florida, though a new video making the rounds on the internet is sparking conversation – and outrage – about the practice. A video posted to social media shows two men pulling a shark out of the ocean...
fox13news.com
Florida Democrats choose Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge Gov. DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Florida voters will choose between two familiar candidates in this November’s race for governor. On Tuesday, U.S. Representative and former governor, Charlie Crist, won the Democratic nomination, handily defeating Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried by nearly 25 points. "Tonight, the people of Florida clearly sent a...
fox13news.com
Statewide Missing Child Alert issued for 15-year-old girl last seen in Florida Panhandle
SPRINGFIELD, Fla. - A statewide Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl last seen near Panama City in the Florida Panhandle. The Springfield Police Department says Myzziah Brown was last seen by her family two weeks ago on Aug. 10, in the 3800 block of Avon Road.
fox13news.com
Let the campaigning begin: Crist, Rubio, DeSantis in Bay Area day after primary
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist defeated Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and is now preparing to take on Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. The Pinellas native isn't wasting any time transitioning to the next phase of his campaign. Wednesday. Crist made his first post-primary campaign stop in St....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
TPD: Tampa man fled to Tennessee after murder of 1-year-old
TAMPA, Fla. - Twenty days after the death of a 1-year-old at a Tampa apartment complex, the Tampa Police Department said their suspect had been arrested in Tennessee. Detectives in Tampa started investigating on August 1 when an unresponsive infant was brought to the hospital and died soon after. An autopsy showed the baby had injuries to their stomach and head, according to TPD.
fox13news.com
Florida gas prices fall for 10th straight week
TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices in Florida are continuing their downward trend, with the state's average declining for 10 consecutive weeks. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Florida is $3.54, the lowest daily average since March 1. Prices have fallen a total of $1.36 per gallon since mid-June.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay influencer uses platform to help children in need
TAMPA, Fla. - A popular Tampa Bay influencer is using her platform in a very special way to help children. Christian Vorderbrueggen is making a big impact on the world of social media. She's an influencer with more than 280,000 followers who shares outfits, home decor, motherhood, and anything that happens to come into her life.
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay Sierra Club advocates for clean energy with free educational bus tour
TAMPA, Fla. - While energy companies across the Bay Area have largely expressed commitments to going greener, local environmental advocates said in some communities, long-standing utility practices are taking a toll. That’s the focus of the Tampa Bay Sierra Club’s "Toxic Bus Tour," an educational look into the environmental impacts...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox13news.com
Pinellas County civil rights leader Rev. Watson Haynes dies at 69
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Rev. Watson Haynes II, a civil rights pillar, who made a huge impact throughout the Tampa Bay region, passed away over the weekend, according to his family. Rev. Haynes was a political, faith and civil rights leader in Pinellas County, and we are told he passed...
fox13news.com
Florida primary: Breaking down the results and looking ahead to November
FOX 13's political editor Craig Patrick discusses Charlie Crist's win over Nikki Fried, and where he stands on issues. Plus. Patrick explains why the Val Demings vs. Marco Rubio race is important for the balance of the Senate.
fox13news.com
Video: Florida man drops half a pound of meth under patrol car during traffic stop
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A Florida man hoping to fool deputies into thinking he didn’t have a bag of meth on him may have wanted to hide it somewhere better than under a patrol car. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, John Schneider had just purchased half a...
fox13news.com
Florida gubernatorial candidates make final push before Tuesday's primary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After months of campaigning, on Tuesday, it will be decided who will face off against Ron Desantis for the governor's mansion. Both Democratic candidates are making the rounds with voters Monday ahead of the primary. Over the weekend, all three candidates were busy making stops across Florida,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox13news.com
Florida Attorney General - 2022 midterm election results
Tap for live coverage from FOX 13. Click on your county for local election results, updated as they come in.
fox13news.com
Whitmer Kidnapping Plot: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Jr. guilty on all charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The two men on trial for conspiring to kidnap the Michigan governor have been found guilty, a jury ruled Tuesday. A jury convicted Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. of counts of conspiring to kidnap and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft was also found guilty of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
fox13news.com
Floridians head to the polls on primary day: Here's what to know
TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's voters have one more chance to make their voices heard during the state's closed primary. Tuesday, they head to the polls to cast their vote on important issues and races ahead of the November general election. While most of the focus is on the Democratic gubernatorial race, there are other items on the ballot, such as the millage proposal, which, if approved, would increase Hillsborough County property taxes in order to increase teacher pay.
Comments / 0