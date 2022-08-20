ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

fox13news.com

Florida Democrats choose Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge Gov. DeSantis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Florida voters will choose between two familiar candidates in this November’s race for governor. On Tuesday, U.S. Representative and former governor, Charlie Crist, won the Democratic nomination, handily defeating Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried by nearly 25 points. "Tonight, the people of Florida clearly sent a...
fox13news.com

TPD: Tampa man fled to Tennessee after murder of 1-year-old

TAMPA, Fla. - Twenty days after the death of a 1-year-old at a Tampa apartment complex, the Tampa Police Department said their suspect had been arrested in Tennessee. Detectives in Tampa started investigating on August 1 when an unresponsive infant was brought to the hospital and died soon after. An autopsy showed the baby had injuries to their stomach and head, according to TPD.
fox13news.com

Florida gas prices fall for 10th straight week

TAMPA, Fla. - Gas prices in Florida are continuing their downward trend, with the state's average declining for 10 consecutive weeks. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in Florida is $3.54, the lowest daily average since March 1. Prices have fallen a total of $1.36 per gallon since mid-June.
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay influencer uses platform to help children in need

TAMPA, Fla. - A popular Tampa Bay influencer is using her platform in a very special way to help children. Christian Vorderbrueggen is making a big impact on the world of social media. She's an influencer with more than 280,000 followers who shares outfits, home decor, motherhood, and anything that happens to come into her life.
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay Sierra Club advocates for clean energy with free educational bus tour

TAMPA, Fla. - While energy companies across the Bay Area have largely expressed commitments to going greener, local environmental advocates said in some communities, long-standing utility practices are taking a toll. That’s the focus of the Tampa Bay Sierra Club’s "Toxic Bus Tour," an educational look into the environmental impacts...
fox13news.com

Florida gubernatorial candidates make final push before Tuesday's primary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After months of campaigning, on Tuesday, it will be decided who will face off against Ron Desantis for the governor's mansion. Both Democratic candidates are making the rounds with voters Monday ahead of the primary. Over the weekend, all three candidates were busy making stops across Florida,...
fox13news.com

Whitmer Kidnapping Plot: Adam Fox, Barry Croft, Jr. guilty on all charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The two men on trial for conspiring to kidnap the Michigan governor have been found guilty, a jury ruled Tuesday. A jury convicted Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. of counts of conspiring to kidnap and conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft was also found guilty of possession of an unregistered destructive device.
fox13news.com

Floridians head to the polls on primary day: Here's what to know

TAMPA, Fla. - Florida's voters have one more chance to make their voices heard during the state's closed primary. Tuesday, they head to the polls to cast their vote on important issues and races ahead of the November general election. While most of the focus is on the Democratic gubernatorial race, there are other items on the ballot, such as the millage proposal, which, if approved, would increase Hillsborough County property taxes in order to increase teacher pay.
