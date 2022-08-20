Read full article on original website
Related
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
The best point and shoot camera in 2022: easy to use cameras to fit every pocket
The best point and shoot camera will be affordable, have the ability to shoot photos and videos and be very compact
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Your iPhone camera can identify plants and flowers – here’s how
There are so many exciting iPhone tricks to discover once you start getting comfortable with Apple’s handset. And most of them are built into the operating system, so you don’t have to download an app to take advantage of them. One iPhone trick you might not be aware of is using the camera to identify plants and flowers: It’s called Visual Look Up.
yankodesign.com
These AI-generated creatures are semi-living architectural structures from the future
With the current state of the world, people often remark that a dystopian future isn’t a very far-off possibility! We often imagine a world completely taken over by robots and machines, where tech reigns supreme, and humans are overpowered by the very science they sowed the seeds of. However, Iranian architect, Mohamad Rasoul Moosapour, has a very different future envisioned in his mind – one that seems to be taken over by semi-alive architectural beings!
NASA released an audio clip of a black hole, and it's pretty spooky
Black holes push waves of pressure through the galaxies around them. It can sound like a wailing alien ghost, or like beautiful music.
The best mirrorless camera in 2022: get the right camera at the right price!
These are the best mirrorless cameras right now for beginners, enthusiasts, vloggers and professional photographers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
DIY Photography
Canon has patented an internal liquid cooling system for mirrorless cameras
Well, this is a not unexpected patent filing, really. With all of the overheating issues surrounding the EOS R5 and EOS R6 bodies on release, it’s obvious Canon has heat issues. Even though firmware updates have improved it somewhat, their existing passive cooling isn’t really great. The EOS R5c solves the overheating issue with an active fan cooling system that makes the camera pretty chunky, but can Canon do better?
Fstoppers
A Review of the Sigma 500mm f/4 DG OS HSM Sports Lens
Usually, if you want to use a supertelephoto prime lens for things like wildlife or sports photography, you have to use first-party options. However, Sigma offers a rare exception to that rule, the 500mm f/4 DG OS HSM Sports, and it offers that combination of extra-long focal length and wide aperture sought after by many professionals at a significantly more affordable price. Can it match pace with the likes of Canon and Nikon? This great video review takes a look at the lens to answer that question.
Fstoppers
A Review of the Insta360 ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition Camera
Consumer 360 cameras have come quite a long way in the last few years, and you can now get professional-level video and photos from many models. Well-known manufacturer Insta360 recently released the ONE RS 1-Inch 360 Edition in collaboration with Leica, and this excellent video review takes a look at the camera and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
This is the optimum way to fire multiple flashes off-camera
Flashes, strobes, speed lights – whatever you call them, this is the optimum way to fire them off-camera
Android Authority
Front cameras can't cut it, but there's a panacea for my selfie obsession
It's time to make it easier to use the rear cameras for capturing selfies. It’s hard to put a number on it, but by some estimates, over 90 million selfies are shot daily. And yet the selfie camera just hasn’t seen the dramatic improvements that rear-facing cameras have. As the number and size of rear cameras on smartphones continue on a northward trajectory, the front-facing camera has admittedly been left behind. But there is a better way to obtain higher-quality selfies than throwing yet more camera tech at the problem.
Arrow Older Than the Vikings Discovered After 1,500 Years Frozen in Ice
The 1,500-year-old arrow has been very well preserved, with the remains of tar still visible on the shaft.
ComicBook
The Internet Terrified at New Black Hole Sound
Sunday afternoon, NASA shared a startling sound to its social media platforms, revealing the noise a black hole makes. Though the sound itself was edited so that the human ear could hear it, the end result terrified much of the internet because of the tense cosmic gurgling heard on the clip. The sound has since taken the internet by storm, with much of social media talking about it a day after the sound first surfaced.
TikTok Account Predicts What Last Day on Earth Will Look Like Using Grim AI-Generated Photos
A mind-blowing new TikTok account claims to predict what the end of the world will look like. Using AI technology, @robotoverloards shows off a series of frightening images in one video that claims to reveal what doomsday will look like according to the "last selfie ever taken." From the hollow...
Nikon D850 review
Sensor: 45.7MP full frame (FX) ISO range: 64-25,600 (exp to 32-102,400) Unless you’re looking at top-flight mirrorless models, when purchasing a camera you need to make a decision: do you want speed, or megapixels? The Nikon D850 simply says, “I know you want both, so you should have both!”
dronedj.com
New DJI Goggles 2 leak in video hours before rumored Avata drone launch
With less than 24 hours to go for DJI’s new product launch event, what appears to be a new DJI product has surfaced on social media. Could these be DJI Goggles 2 which are expected to release alongside the new Avata drone as per FCC filings?. The CineWhoop-style Avata...
Fstoppers
Will Image-Generating Software Dall-E 2 Take Jobs From Photographers?
DALL·E 2 is a new artificial intelligence system that can create realistic images and art from a written description. No more elaborate styling and lighting setups: you can now just pop in a description of what you want, and DALL-E-2 delivers the image. Too good to be true? Too threatening to the forever-taking-hits photography industry? See for yourself with my prerelease test run.
US Navy reveals eerie video after attaching cameras to mine hunting dolphins
THE US Navy has strapped cameras to dolphins in a new study, revealing the first-ever first-person footage of dolphins hunting. Last week, a new study was published in the journal PLOS ONE assessing how dolphins in the Pacific Ocean hunt and feed. The study was conducted by the U.S. National...
Comments / 0