Chelsea Clinton Said She Removed Kanye West's Music From Her Library Because Of "The Way That He Has Treated Kim Kardashian"
"The way that he has talked about women is unconscionable to me."
‘Everyone was in tears’: Meghan Markle says she had to continue royal tour after baby Archie narrowly escaped bedroom fire
Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and her husband Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa. In the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her friend, tennis star Serena Williams. At one point in their discussion, they touched upon the expectations of keeping a calm public appearance amid struggles in their personal lives.Markle went into an anecdote from 2019, when she and Harry visited Nyanga township in South Africa as part of their royal duties. Soon after landing in the country, they left four-month-old...
Did Jana Duggar Finally Move out of Her Parents' House? Rumors Are Rampant
Those who tuned into 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On are well aware of the Duggars' strict rules surrounding modesty, courtships, and gender roles, among other things. Michelle and Jim Bob homeschooled their 19 children and raised them to adhere to fundamentalist Christian ideologies — including that a husband should work to provide for his family while a wife remains at home with the kids. Because of this, Duggar daughters remain living at home with their parents until they are married.
Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer
Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?
This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
Left-Handed People Are Sharing The "Biggest Inconveniences" About Being Left-Handed, And It's Eye-Opening
"Filling the water at the back of the coffee maker. The left side has the hinge for the lid, and the right side is open to pour the water in, so I always have to switch hands to pour the water in to make my coffee."
Even Kaley Cuoco Can't Believe The Big Bang Theory Only Ended 3 Years Ago: 'It's Insane'
Not even Kaley Cuoco can believe that CBS sitcom The Big Bang Theory ended over three years ago.
'Bachelorette' Fans Changed Their Minds About Nate Being the Next Possible 'Bachelor'
When it comes to leads on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, you can't win them all. Sometimes, fans are split down the center in regards to who they root for or even like. But right now, most of the fandom isn't wild about Nate Mitchell as the next Bachelor. Before,...
14 People Who Had A Much Worse Week Than You, Me, Or Anyone
Featuring cookies, a grandma, a clam chowder popsicle, and so much more.
Alicent and Rhaenyra in 'House of the Dragon' Have a Love-to-Hate Relationship
Spoiler alert: This article contains potential show spoilers for HBO's House of the Dragon as well as book spoilers for George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, the novel on which the show is based. Characters in the world of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon are known for...
I knew I didn’t have a drinking problem – but I had a problem with drinking | Emma Gannon
I didn’t want this damaging habit, so I got ‘sober curious’, says author Emma Gannon
The 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Killer Murdered Bunny for Self-Serving Reasons
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu. Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) stumbled into Mabel's (Selena Gomez) apartment in the dramatic Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale, dying from multiple stab wounds. The question of Bunny's killer plagued Mabel, Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) throughout the entirety of Season 2. Naturally, it was the woman they least suspected.
Does Andrew Tate Have Kids? Here's What the Controversial Influencer Says
In terms of public image, Andrew Tate doesn't have the best one. The former professional kickboxer turned influencer is known for stirring up trouble both IRL and online. Back in 2016, he was removed from the U.K.'s version of Big Brother after a video spread of him where he appeared to be striking a woman with a belt in a bedroom.
Mom shamed for throwing $27,000 Nightclub birthday party for daughter who turned 11
Jacento is currently getting slammed online because she threw Pixie Curtis a nightclub-themed party, complete with a DJ, disco balls, balloons, custom-made neon lights, fireworks, and yes, a flame-throwing mixologist.
Does Jason Leave 'The Bachelorette' After Hometown Dates?
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. It’s official — Jason Alabaster is officially one of Gabby Windey’s frontrunners on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Although fans have had mixed feelings about the pair since Jason has a more reserved personality and Gabby is more outgoing, the chemistry between the two is undeniable.
What's The Funniest Wikipedia Page You've Ever Read?
There's an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to "toilet paper orientation," and it's much longer than you'd expect.
Mother Is Finally Home — What's the Release Date for the Eerie 'Goodnight Mommy' Remake?
Let's face it, if you're looking to get really scared — we mean down to your very core kind of scared — foreign horror is the way to go. From spine-chilling films like Audition, Ringu, Martyrs, and Goodnight Mommy, the international world of horror films is stunning, and America loves to pull inspiration from it. Regarding Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala's latter psychological horror flick, which comes from Austria, it's officially getting the remake treatment.
Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
