Relationship Advice

The Independent

‘Everyone was in tears’: Meghan Markle says she had to continue royal tour after baby Archie narrowly escaped bedroom fire

Meghan Markle has revealed that her son Archie’s bedroom caught fire while she and her husband Prince Harry were on tour in South Africa. In the premiere episode of her Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by her friend, tennis star Serena Williams. At one point in their discussion, they touched upon the expectations of keeping a calm public appearance amid struggles in their personal lives.Markle went into an anecdote from 2019, when she and Harry visited Nyanga township in South Africa as part of their royal duties. Soon after landing in the country, they left four-month-old...
Distractify

Did Jana Duggar Finally Move out of Her Parents' House? Rumors Are Rampant

Those who tuned into 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On are well aware of the Duggars' strict rules surrounding modesty, courtships, and gender roles, among other things. Michelle and Jim Bob homeschooled their 19 children and raised them to adhere to fundamentalist Christian ideologies — including that a husband should work to provide for his family while a wife remains at home with the kids. Because of this, Duggar daughters remain living at home with their parents until they are married.
Decider.com

Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
Distractify

The 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2 Killer Murdered Bunny for Self-Serving Reasons

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale on Hulu. Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) stumbled into Mabel's (Selena Gomez) apartment in the dramatic Only Murders in the Building Season 1 finale, dying from multiple stab wounds. The question of Bunny's killer plagued Mabel, Charles (Steve Martin), and Oliver (Martin Short) throughout the entirety of Season 2. Naturally, it was the woman they least suspected.
Distractify

Does Jason Leave 'The Bachelorette' After Hometown Dates?

Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. It’s official — Jason Alabaster is officially one of Gabby Windey’s frontrunners on Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Although fans have had mixed feelings about the pair since Jason has a more reserved personality and Gabby is more outgoing, the chemistry between the two is undeniable.
Distractify

Mother Is Finally Home — What's the Release Date for the Eerie 'Goodnight Mommy' Remake?

Let's face it, if you're looking to get really scared — we mean down to your very core kind of scared — foreign horror is the way to go. From spine-chilling films like Audition, Ringu, Martyrs, and Goodnight Mommy, the international world of horror films is stunning, and America loves to pull inspiration from it. Regarding Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala's latter psychological horror flick, which comes from Austria, it's officially getting the remake treatment.
Distractify

Season 19 'Bachelorette' Fans Are in for a Cordial "Men Tell All" Segment (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. The conclusion to Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's historic reign as co-leads of The Bachelorette is right around the corner, and we couldn't be more heartbroken. The leading ladies have assumed complete control over their respective journeys in Season 19, and with the finale quickly approaching, we can't wait to see how things turn out for both of them.
Distractify

Distractify

