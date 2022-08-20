Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Outlines What’s Next for Cosmos, Aave, Elrond and Two Ethereum Rivals

Read full article on original website
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Brutal Ethereum (ETH) Collapse Toward End of Year – Here’s His Target
A closely tracked crypto strategist is predicting an epic collapse for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) heading into 2023. Popular crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 105,500 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum plunging to a bear market bottom of around $300 as 2022 expires. “Unpopular opinion: the ETH...
Tornado Cash Used to Obfuscate Over $2,440,000,000 Worth of Ethereum (ETH) in First Half of 2022: Report
Crypto traders relied on digital asset mixing service Tornado Cash to conceal billions of dollars worth of Ethereum (ETH) in the first six months of the year. According to a new report from blockchain security firm SlowMist, users deposited 955,277 ETH worth $2.44 billion to Tornado Cash across the first half of the year while withdrawing 892,573 ETH ($2.24 billion) from the mixer.
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin at Risk of Dropping Another 30% After Latest Correction
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls warns that BTC could be on the verge of a deep sell-off event. In a new strategy session, analyst Justin Bennett says that Bitcoin has broken below its diagonal support that has kept BTC bullish over the last few months.
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Collapse Issues Cardano (ADA) Alert – Here’s His Price Target
A popular analyst with a solid track record of predicting market retracements is issuing warnings about two of the top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader Capo first alerts his 485,300 Twitter followers that scalable blockchain platform Cardano (ADA) could be in for a major price drop over the next few weeks.
Is Tron’s New Stablecoin the Next UST? Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Makes Case for USDD
Tron founder Justin Sun is making the case for why Decentralized USD (USDD) is different than Terra’s failed decentralized UST stablecoin. In an interview with CoinGecko, Sun says that USDD, Tron’s algorithmic stablecoin, is a hybrid that uses the best aspects of every USD-pegged asset on the market.
Crypto Analyst Says Polygon (MATIC) and One More Large-Cap Altcoin Are the Ones To Watch Right Now
Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe is naming two altcoins that he believes should be part of a trader’s watchlist. The widely followed analyst tells his 623,200 Twitter followers that while smart contract platform EOS (EOS) has recently staged a strong rally, he’s still has his radar locked on blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and Binance’s utility token BNB.
Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Updates Outlook on Shiba Inu (SHIB), Says Bitcoin (BTC) Can Go Lower After Calling Crypto Crash
Veteran trader Peter Brandt is offering up his latest take on Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB). Brandt tells his 674,000 Twitter followers that SHIB has just completed an inverse head and shoulders (IH&S) pattern, a traditionally bullish formation that suggests the end of a downtrend. Brandt...
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Singles Out Crypto Lenders, Says Platforms Do Not Comply With Regulations
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), thinks crypto lending platforms are not complying with the country’s financial regulations. Gensler says in a new editorial in the Wall Street Journal that crypto shouldn’t be treated differently than the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology.
Coinbase Puts Two Low Cap Ethereum Altcoins on Its Listing Roadmap As Crypto Markets Stall
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has put two Ethereum-based altcoin projects on its roadmap to becoming a part of its burgeoning roster of tradable assets. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it has placed Aurora and MXC to its roadmap. Aurora aims to execute Ethereum contracts on the NEAR blockchain. The...
Crypto Market Cap Could Burst to $200,000,000,000,000 Amid Largest Wealth Accumulation in History: Macro Guru Raoul Pal
Former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal says an explosion of the crypto market cap by 200x in the next decade is within the realm of possibility. In a new interview with crypto analyst Scott Melker, the macro guru says that we could witness an unprecedented accumulation of wealth in the next 10 years.
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Bear Market Just Getting Started – Here’s Why
Closely followed analyst Nicholas Merten says that Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets are only at the beginning of an extended bear cycle. In a new strategy session, the host of DataDash tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that other markets are already starting to signal that an unfavorable macro environment is unfolding, which will inherently weigh down on digital assets.
Ethereum (ETH) Could Get Hammered by Macro Conditions, According to Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why
A widely followed crypto analyst says that macro conditions could spell trouble for the leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). In a new video update, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that macro factors could overshadow the hype surrounding Ethereum’s upcoming merge to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
Vitalik Buterin Says Ripple and XRP Lost Their Right to Regulatory Protection Years Ago – Here’s What He Means
Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin says that Ripple and XRP lost their right to be protected by the crypto community from government overreach several years ago. Buterin tells his 4.2 million followers that he’s happy to see Ethereum supporters voice their support against unfair crypto regulation that hurts legitimate projects.
Mark Cuban on why he’s ‘a fan’ of the upcoming Ethereum merge
Billionaire Mark Cuban counts himself among supporters of the upcoming Ethereum “merge,” a highly anticipated upgrade for the blockchain that will dramatically reduce its ecological footprint. “I’m a fan of the merge,” Cuban, a Shark Tank investor and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, tells Fortune. “I think...
Traders Are Sleeping on BlackRock’s Crypto Move, Says Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci – Here’s What He Means
Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that inadequate attention is being paid to the foray into crypto by the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock. Scaramucci says in a CNBC interview that the move by the Larry Fink-led asset management behemoth to launch a spot Bitcoin (BTC) private trust is an indication of institutional demand for crypto assets.
$1,610,000,000,000 Investment Manager Launches New Metaverse Fund: Report
Atlanta, Georgia-based investment-management giant Invesco is unveiling an equity fund focused on the metaverse, according to a report by UK publication Citywire. The report says that Invesco is setting up a fund that will invest in metaverse-focused firms ranging in size from small-cap to large caps. The firms in the...
Crypto Exchange FTX Witnessed Massive 1,000% Surge in Revenue Last Year, According to Leaked Documents: Report
Crypto exchange FTX reportedly saw massive growth during the crypto bull run of 2021 when markets hit all-time highs. Citing information from leaked financial documents, CNBC reports that the firm generated $1.02 billion in 2021, a more than 1,000% increase from its revenue of $89 million in 2020. Operating income...
Bitcoin (BTC) Flying Out of Exchanges As HODLers Lose Faith In Centralized Entities: Crypto Insights Firm
Arcane Research says that investors are moving their Bitcoin (BTC) out of exchanges as crypto users increasingly prefer holding their own digital assets. In a new report, the crypto insights firm says that the benchmark digital asset has been flowing out of exchanges for seven of the past eight months of 2022.
Popular Analyst Predicts Sharp Rallies for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, Says Latest Pullback Flashing 2018 Bear Market Bottom Vibes
A widely followed crypto strategist says that the recent sell-off in the crypto markets is reminiscent of the 2018 bear market bottom. Michaël van de Poppe tells his 623,200 Twitter followers that he’s keeping a close eye on the TOTAL chart, which tracks the overall market cap of all crypto assets.
