Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe Outlines What’s Next for Cosmos, Aave, Elrond and Two Ethereum Rivals

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 0

dailyhodl.com

Tornado Cash Used to Obfuscate Over $2,440,000,000 Worth of Ethereum (ETH) in First Half of 2022: Report

Crypto traders relied on digital asset mixing service Tornado Cash to conceal billions of dollars worth of Ethereum (ETH) in the first six months of the year. According to a new report from blockchain security firm SlowMist, users deposited 955,277 ETH worth $2.44 billion to Tornado Cash across the first half of the year while withdrawing 892,573 ETH ($2.24 billion) from the mixer.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Polygon (MATIC) and One More Large-Cap Altcoin Are the Ones To Watch Right Now

Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe is naming two altcoins that he believes should be part of a trader’s watchlist. The widely followed analyst tells his 623,200 Twitter followers that while smart contract platform EOS (EOS) has recently staged a strong rally, he’s still has his radar locked on blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and Binance’s utility token BNB.
dailyhodl.com

SEC Chair Gary Gensler Singles Out Crypto Lenders, Says Platforms Do Not Comply With Regulations

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), thinks crypto lending platforms are not complying with the country’s financial regulations. Gensler says in a new editorial in the Wall Street Journal that crypto shouldn’t be treated differently than the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Crypto Bear Market Just Getting Started – Here’s Why

Closely followed analyst Nicholas Merten says that Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets are only at the beginning of an extended bear cycle. In a new strategy session, the host of DataDash tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that other markets are already starting to signal that an unfavorable macro environment is unfolding, which will inherently weigh down on digital assets.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum (ETH) Could Get Hammered by Macro Conditions, According to Crypto Analyst – Here’s Why

A widely followed crypto analyst says that macro conditions could spell trouble for the leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). In a new video update, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that macro factors could overshadow the hype surrounding Ethereum’s upcoming merge to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
Fortune

Mark Cuban on why he’s ‘a fan’ of the upcoming Ethereum merge

Billionaire Mark Cuban counts himself among supporters of the upcoming Ethereum “merge,” a highly anticipated upgrade for the blockchain that will dramatically reduce its ecological footprint. “I’m a fan of the merge,” Cuban, a Shark Tank investor and the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, tells Fortune. “I think...
dailyhodl.com

Traders Are Sleeping on BlackRock’s Crypto Move, Says Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci – Here’s What He Means

Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that inadequate attention is being paid to the foray into crypto by the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock. Scaramucci says in a CNBC interview that the move by the Larry Fink-led asset management behemoth to launch a spot Bitcoin (BTC) private trust is an indication of institutional demand for crypto assets.
dailyhodl.com

$1,610,000,000,000 Investment Manager Launches New Metaverse Fund: Report

Atlanta, Georgia-based investment-management giant Invesco is unveiling an equity fund focused on the metaverse, according to a report by UK publication Citywire. The report says that Invesco is setting up a fund that will invest in metaverse-focused firms ranging in size from small-cap to large caps. The firms in the...
