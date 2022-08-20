ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KESQ

20 photos of LA in the 1950s

The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Barbara Morrison Square To Be Unveiled at Leimert Park Jazz Festival

On the occasion of her 73rd birthday, this DCA festival commission commemorates the late Barbara Morrison, international empress of jazz and blues, community activist, educator and entrepreneur, with the unveiling of Barbara Morrison Square at 43rd and Degnan, officiated by the 10th District Council Office. The day-long line up of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California's Drought Crisis

The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

You could win tickets to see Tim McGraw, a stay at Yaamava' and more

Grammy and CMA-award-winning country music icon Tim McGraw kicks off a series of concerts in California and Arizona with a stop right here in the Southland at the Yaamava’ theater, located at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. Tickets are on sale now at the box office or at Yaamava.com. Our partners at Yaamava’ are furnishing a truly amazing prize package with an opportunity to see Tim live in concert plus more, for one lucky viewer. Text TIM to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see Tim McGraw live in concert on Friday, September 9th at Yaamava’ Theater; an overnight stay at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino on September 9th; and a $200 resort credit. Message and data rates apply. You must be 21 to enter. Good luck!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Secret LA

7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery

As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Art of Costume Design in Television exhibit

The Primetime Emmy Awards are Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Gayle Anderson reports we can see the television costumes nominated for Emmy Awards at the new, free exhibition “Art of Costume Design in Television” at FIDM Museum in downtown Los Angeles. Emmy nominees for costume design in the exhibition:
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

2022 Los Angeles Auto Show Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are now officially on sale for the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. This marks the show's 115th year and it runs from November 18 to 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The LA Auto Show is one of the world's largest auto shows and organizers say this year's event will span more than one million square feet of indoor and outdoor space and feature 1,000 vehicles. Organizers also say we can expect to see the return of many of the auto industry's premier brands. A list of automakers that will attend the show will be released in September.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Anne Heche laid to rest at historic Hollywood cemetery

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Actor Anne Heche has been laid to rest at a storied Los Angeles cemetery alongside many Hollywood luminaries, her family said Tuesday. Heche was cremated and her ashes were placed in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery nearly two weeks after she was declared dead at a hospital from injuries suffered in a fiery car crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Free summer concert performances return to MacArthur Park Aug. 27

Part of Levitt LA’s 15th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park reflecting the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles in an iconic LA outdoor setting. The New Respects will perform Aug. 27 at a free summer concert held at MacArthur Park. Performing together since their youth, The New...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Free dumping day on Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Remains of Baldwin Park woman identified after 31 years

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Bones found in Riverside County more than 30 years ago were publicly identified Tuesday as those of a Baldwin Park woman, according to county officials. The Riverside County District Attorney's office identified the remains as belonging to Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park. On Jan. 22, 1991, human remains were found at the base of a hill in the area west of Avenue 62 and Madison Street in Thermal, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about four miles southeast of Coachella. Only bones were recovered, leading authorities to say that the remains had been in the desert for a long time. The remains were found two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

3rd duck found with severed bill at Fountain Valley park

Wildlife rescuers believe that a duck found with its bill severed at a park in Fountain Valley earlier this summer is directly linked to two separate incidents in the same park. The duck was found in mid-June and is believed to be the first animal to suffer the brutal injuries.
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CA

