This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of MeatLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
8 Brunches you need for your L.A. LifestyleCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
The Most Famous Taco In California Today Is Not What You Think It IsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
World's First 100% Robot-Only Restaurant Opens in California and Its Humans Can't WaitLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
KESQ
20 photos of LA in the 1950s
The post-WWII boom of the 1950s affected almost every corner of the country, from northern Michigan to Southern California. But few places were changed by the economic and cultural shifts as much as Los Angeles. The city grew by 500,000 people, most of whom were drawn to the metropolis for its year-round moderate climate, plethora of thriving industries, and suburban feel.
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
When it comes to the best in California, this pizza place in Los Angeles came out on top. A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food.
8 Brunches you need for your L.A. Lifestyle
The days are longer, the sun is brighter, and although it's back to school time, summer still isn't over yet! Wondering what a people-pleasing summer brunch guide is? It's your chance to put a smile on the faces of even the most brunch discerning critics.
randomlengthsnews.com
Barbara Morrison Square To Be Unveiled at Leimert Park Jazz Festival
On the occasion of her 73rd birthday, this DCA festival commission commemorates the late Barbara Morrison, international empress of jazz and blues, community activist, educator and entrepreneur, with the unveiling of Barbara Morrison Square at 43rd and Degnan, officiated by the 10th District Council Office. The day-long line up of...
Celebrities and Excessive Water Use: How Income Disparity Is Magnifying California’s Drought Crisis
The ongoing climate crisis is a global, multidirectional one: forests are burning, sea levels are rising, temperatures and weather conditions are extreme. Zooming in on California — Los Angeles and surrounding Southern California regions in particular — years of historically severe drought conditions have created growing challenges with water insecurity. And though environmental concerns affect everyone, income inequality is another crisis complicating the climate conversation, as many high-income celebrities are recently coming under fire for charting private jets for flights lasting only 20 minutes or less (resulting in concerning amounts of carbon dioxide emissions) and reckless water waste.More from The...
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to see Tim McGraw, a stay at Yaamava’ and more
Grammy and CMA-award-winning country music icon Tim McGraw kicks off a series of concerts in California and Arizona with a stop right here in the Southland at the Yaamava' theater, located at Yaamava' Resort & Casino.
7 Of The Most Romantic Restaurants In L.A. With Some Seriously Beautiful Scenery
As home to Hollywood smiles, breathtaking sunsets and landscapes that leave you speechless, there’s no surprise that this city’s endless beauty spills over into every aspect of life, including the eateries. Whether you’re out to impress a date or just have a penchant for lingering in lush surroundings while you dine on delicious fare, any one of these romantic restaurants will leave you more than satisfied. From historic hilltop spots and sleek rooftop havens to storied venues that ooze charm, below you’ll find a list of eateries in L.A. that are as much a feast for the palate as they are for the eyes. Head up to the 71st floor of the landmark US Bank Tower building and opt for the Edge Table. Once you step into 71 Above absolutely everything is elevated which means you’ll be floating amongst the clouds with unparalleled views of the twinkling DTLA skyline, an elite tasting menu and impeccable service. Location: 633 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA Website
KTLA.com
Art of Costume Design in Television exhibit
The Primetime Emmy Awards are Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Gayle Anderson reports we can see the television costumes nominated for Emmy Awards at the new, free exhibition “Art of Costume Design in Television” at FIDM Museum in downtown Los Angeles. Emmy nominees for costume design in the exhibition:
Where To Go For The Freshest Oysters 1 Hour Drive From Los Angeles
Fancy schmancy oyster bars with tasteless oysters and overpriced cocktails. The Jolly Oyster is the complete opposite of that. Finding a good oyster spot in your area and away from the tourist traps is hard.
California Retail Store Bans Masks
Anyone wearing a mask has to set up an appointment to shop.
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour: Freddie Freeman Surprises Students
Freddie Freeman hasn’t been a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers for even a year yet, but he is already familiar with Southern California after growing up in the area, which made him a perfect representative for the organization in their 18th annual Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour. Freeman...
SFGate
2022 Los Angeles Auto Show Tickets On Sale Now
Tickets are now officially on sale for the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show. This marks the show's 115th year and it runs from November 18 to 27 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The LA Auto Show is one of the world's largest auto shows and organizers say this year's event will span more than one million square feet of indoor and outdoor space and feature 1,000 vehicles. Organizers also say we can expect to see the return of many of the auto industry's premier brands. A list of automakers that will attend the show will be released in September.
Anne Heche laid to rest at historic Hollywood cemetery
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Actor Anne Heche has been laid to rest at a storied Los Angeles cemetery alongside many Hollywood luminaries, her family said Tuesday. Heche was cremated and her ashes were placed in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery nearly two weeks after she was declared dead at a hospital from injuries suffered in a fiery car crash.
Hop on the K Line: See what it's like to ride Metro's newest addition to South LA
If you live or work in the South Los Angeles area, your chance to hop on the K Line is fast approaching and Eyewitness News is taking you along for a sneak peek ride.
2urbangirls.com
Free summer concert performances return to MacArthur Park Aug. 27
Part of Levitt LA’s 15th season of free summer performances in MacArthur Park reflecting the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles in an iconic LA outdoor setting. The New Respects will perform Aug. 27 at a free summer concert held at MacArthur Park. Performing together since their youth, The New...
theavtimes.com
Free dumping day on Oct. 8
LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture — per household...
foxla.com
Remains of Baldwin Park woman identified after 31 years
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Bones found in Riverside County more than 30 years ago were publicly identified Tuesday as those of a Baldwin Park woman, according to county officials. The Riverside County District Attorney's office identified the remains as belonging to Kathryn Coffey of Baldwin Park. On Jan. 22, 1991, human remains were found at the base of a hill in the area west of Avenue 62 and Madison Street in Thermal, an unincorporated community in Riverside County about four miles southeast of Coachella. Only bones were recovered, leading authorities to say that the remains had been in the desert for a long time. The remains were found two weeks after what would have been Coffey's 37th birthday.
KTLA.com
3rd duck found with severed bill at Fountain Valley park
Wildlife rescuers believe that a duck found with its bill severed at a park in Fountain Valley earlier this summer is directly linked to two separate incidents in the same park. The duck was found in mid-June and is believed to be the first animal to suffer the brutal injuries.
KTLA.com
Hollywood Hoofbeats animal sanctuary bringing out the good in animals
Jennifer McGraw was live in Agua Dulce with a preview of the new animal sanctuary Hollywood Hoofbeats. The sanctuary’s mission is to save and care for animals, and be a part of the worldwide push to reconnect humans and animals. Visit the sanctuary’s website or follow on Instagram for...
3 Los Angeles Steak Restaurants Where You Can Get Your Hands On Prime Cuts Of Meat
If you want the best steak around, then look no further than any of these 3 top rated steakhouses. Best Steak Restaurants in Los Angeles for a Perfect Grade-A DinnerCarlito's Los Angeles / yelp.
