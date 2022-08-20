Read full article on original website
Multi-Unit Operator Set to Bring First Big Chicken Locations to Tennessee Markets
Tennessee restauranter Jim Richards has signed a development agreement to open several Shaquille O’Neal-backed Big Chicken restaurants in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga markets. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” said Richards, whose development agreement...
Cleveland, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Notre Dame High School football team will have a game with Walker Valley High School on August 22, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Chattanooga Powerball Player Wins $50,000
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One Powerball player in Chattanooga is about to be thousands of dollars richer!. They won the big $50,000 prize in Saturday’s drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls, and the red Powerball. They bought the winning ticket at the Shiv Food...
Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee
Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
Multi-million dollar renovation coming to Chattanooga's Westside community
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The historic Westside community is about to get a multi-million dollar makeover, according to a press release. The Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee partnered with the Chattanooga Housing Authority to invest in a new construction career academy that will provide training leading to family-wage jobs for graduates of the program.
Coalmont, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Marion County High School football team will have a game with Grundy County High School on August 22, 2022, 16:00:00. Marion County High SchoolGrundy County High School. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm
This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
ERPD Arrests Aug. 15-21
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 15-21. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Shaq’s Big Chicken restaurant to open in Knoxville
Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken restaurant is coming to Knoxville, Nashville and Chattanooga.
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Coming Soon to Nashville, Knoxville and Chattanooga
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Music City is getting its next BIG hit!. Big Chicken, the star-powered fast casual chicken concept founded by Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, announced today that it has signed a franchise agreement to open its first restaurant in Tennessee with local restauranter Jim Richards. “With...
Old industrial building burns overnight in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Firefighters from several agencies spent the day dousing an old industrial building with water following a fire overnight in Rossville. The fire was reported around 2 AM at the old Coats American building at Maple and Williams Street, a few blocks from McFarland Avenue. The...
Fire Damages Soddy-Daisy Home
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Firefighters are investigating what started a house fire that caused $60,000 in damage. A family came home late Saturday night to find heavy smoke inside their Bayfront Drive house in the Soddy-Daisy area. Hamilton County Emergency Management officials say the family tried to get inside...
Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
THP Trooper, Marion County Deputy killed in helicopter crash
The search for the downed aircraft is taking place in the area around Aetna Mountain in Marion County.
Man leaving work near Northgate Mall robbed, kidnapped, say Chattanooga Police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old man in Chattanooga is recovering after police say he was robbed, kidnapped, and had his vehicle stolen early Monday morning, according to Chattanooga Police. Officers were called a little after 4 a.m. to 200 Northgate Mall Drive. A release says the man told officers...
Communities mourn loss of THP trooper, Marion County commissioner in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Several communities and law enforcement agencies are mourning the deaths of two men who dedicated their lives to serving the public. Sergeant Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy and Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett were both killed when the helicopter they were in during an aerial mission clipped a power line in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.
Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24
HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022
Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
