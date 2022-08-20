ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

franchising.com

Multi-Unit Operator Set to Bring First Big Chicken Locations to Tennessee Markets

Tennessee restauranter Jim Richards has signed a development agreement to open several Shaquille O’Neal-backed Big Chicken restaurants in Nashville, Knoxville, and Chattanooga markets. “With four decades of restaurant industry experience under my belt, I know the importance of creating a ‘wow’ experience for customers,” said Richards, whose development agreement...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Powerball Player Wins $50,000

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — One Powerball player in Chattanooga is about to be thousands of dollars richer!. They won the big $50,000 prize in Saturday’s drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls, and the red Powerball. They bought the winning ticket at the Shiv Food...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Eater

Take a 24-Hour Food Tour Through Historic Chattanooga, Tennessee

Located about two hours north of Atlanta along the Tennessee River in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Chattanooga is a choice destination for Atlantans seeking a quick weekend getaway, where outdoor activities and dining and drinking are top priorities. This pretty little riverfront city packs a serious punch when...
chattanoogacw.com

Multi-million dollar renovation coming to Chattanooga's Westside community

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The historic Westside community is about to get a multi-million dollar makeover, according to a press release. The Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee partnered with the Chattanooga Housing Authority to invest in a new construction career academy that will provide training leading to family-wage jobs for graduates of the program.
wutc.org

Going Up The Country: The Fall Fair Heads To The Farm

This fall, the Hamilton County Fair moves from Hixson to the McDonald Farm in Sale Creek. Late last year, the county purchased the farm, which will host the fair on October 1st and 2nd. Barry Courter is a reporter and columnist for The Chattanooga Times Free Press.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Aug. 15-21

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Aug. 15-21. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Old industrial building burns overnight in Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Firefighters from several agencies spent the day dousing an old industrial building with water following a fire overnight in Rossville. The fire was reported around 2 AM at the old Coats American building at Maple and Williams Street, a few blocks from McFarland Avenue. The...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WDEF

Fire Damages Soddy-Daisy Home

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Firefighters are investigating what started a house fire that caused $60,000 in damage. A family came home late Saturday night to find heavy smoke inside their Bayfront Drive house in the Soddy-Daisy area. Hamilton County Emergency Management officials say the family tried to get inside...
SODDY-DAISY, TN
WTVCFOX

Body found near Chattanooga community kitchen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga police found a body near the Chattanooga Community Kitchen Friday morning. Dispatch says there was a call near East 10th St. Police say it appears the body had been there for a while. Investigators are at the scene working. This is a developing story. Depend...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Communities mourn loss of THP trooper, Marion County commissioner in helicopter crash

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — Several communities and law enforcement agencies are mourning the deaths of two men who dedicated their lives to serving the public. Sergeant Lee Russell of the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Marion County Sheriff's Office Deputy and Marion County Commissioner Matt Blansett were both killed when the helicopter they were in during an aerial mission clipped a power line in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.
MARION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24

HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WDEF

School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash this morning

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Hamilton County school bus was involved in a wreck Monday morning. It happened around 7:45 AM at Mountain View Road and Lee Highway in Ooltewah. Police say multiple vehicles were involved, but no one was taken to the hospital. Officers say there was damage on...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Chattanooga 2022

Located by the banks of the Tennessee river, with the Appalachian mountains and the Cumberland Plateau for a backdrop, you’ll find the scenic city of Chattanooga, rated by Lonely Planet as the “Best in the U.S.” and “10 U.S. destinations you need to see.”. From its...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

