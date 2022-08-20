Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Click10.com
Ocean Rescue pulls man from water in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was pulled from the water Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale. Ocean Rescue crews saved the man after he was found unconscious in the water near 1000 Sea Breeze Boulevard. Sky 10 was over the scene just before noon where the man was pulled from...
WSVN-TV
Boat stranded on 874 Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
WPBF News 25
Driver dies after speeding while intoxicated, crashing at intersection
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman is dead after speeding while driving intoxicated early Tuesday morning in Palm Beach County. Deputies reported that 28-year-old Olivia Maly, of Boca Raton, was driving a Dodge Challenger while intoxicated on South Military Trail at 1:53 a.m. at a high rate of speed.
Click10.com
South Florida pet grooming, boarding business goes the extra mile, rescuing pets too
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Pet owners love their babies, so it’s no surprise that grooming, boarding, walking and daycare businesses are on every corner across South Florida. But one shop is going beyond the money-making and saving lives by adopting out pets. Gretchen Hinners has spent most of her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale man stabs victim to ‘point of near amputation,’ police say
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man has been charged with attempted, premeditated murder after police said he stabbed another man multiple times following an argument Monday, critically wounding him. According to a police report, 37-year-old Christopher Colmore Carter and another man got in a verbal argument outside...
WSVN-TV
Trooper transported to hospital after car crashes into his cruiser
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash happened on a South Florida Highway. A driver fell asleep and smashed into a marked Florida Highway Patrol car. It happened northbound on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday morning. The trooper was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Click10.com
Video shows Cooper City burglary suspect
COOPER CITY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a suspect who detectives are searching for after a residential burglary in Cooper City. The burglar stole shoes, bags, and about $4,000 to $5,000 in cash from a home at about 2:40 p.m., on Monday and left an open window. There was...
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click10.com
Suspect in custody after 2 Miami-Dade police officers stabbed, 1 airlifted to Ryder Trauma
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two Miami-Dade police officers were injured after responding to a call about someone making threats with a knife early Wednesday morning. It happened in a residential area off Northwest Second Avenue and 157th Street. When officers arrived, they confronted the man, at which point two...
Click10.com
Miami Springs police seek hit-and-run driver who critically injured motorcyclist
MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Investigators are looking for a driver who struck and injured a motorcyclist in Miami Springs Tuesday night and left the scene, according to police. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crash happened at around 9:40 p.m. Miami Springs police Chief Armando Guzman said the victim...
WSVN-TV
37-year-old vintage boutique ‘Miami Twice’ robbed of $400,000 in merchandise in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida boutique was robbed, and it’s said to have been a pricey steal, as the crafty crooks made off with nearly half a million dollars worth of merchandise. Now, the owner is hoping someone can help track them down. Surveillance video shows...
Click10.com
Vigil held for 5 victims killed in Palmetto wrong-way wreck
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members, loved ones and friends gathered on Tuesday to honor the lives of the five young people who were killed in a wrong-way crash. It happened early Saturday morning on the Palmetto Expressway near 57th Avenue. The victims have been identified by family members...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Pregnant woman trying to reach Miami-Dade hospital says she was purposely delayed by police officer
DORAL, Fla. – A South Florida couple expecting a child had a recent uncomfortable experience with a police officer outside a Miami-Dade hospital. Kevin Enciso was driving his wife Sabrina who is pregnant to Jackson West Medical Center to get checked out on July 28. “My wife was in...
Click10.com
Funeral service held for Miami-Dade police Detective Cesar ‘Echy’ Echaverry
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Rendering of Honors ceremony is taking place Wednesday at loanDepot Park for fallen Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry. The morning began at the Vior Funeral Home where Echaverry’s body was driven by a full procession starting at 9:30 a.m. to the stadium.
Click10.com
New details released about Deerfield Beach crash that killed 18-year-old
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday about a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend that left an 18-year-old man dead. The crash occurred shortly after 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard. According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, Denis...
NBC Miami
Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen
A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
850wftl.com
Video shows officer blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room
DORAL, FL– — A Miami couple is asking for a Miami-Dade police officer to be held accountable after the officer purposely delayed their trip to an emergency room. Kevin Enciso and his pregnant wife Sabrina Enciso rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s West Campus on July 28th after she began having pains.
Click10.com
More than cookies: Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida earn gold
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – This summer, 28 young change makers earned the highest award bestowed by the Girls Scouts of Tropical Florida. The Gold Award honors high school girls who create sustainable change on a community or world issue. The 28 winners, which is the most in council history, hail from Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys.
Click10.com
Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized Following Triple Shooting in Miami Gardens: Police
One person is dead following a triple shooting in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. The shooting happened at the 2400 Block of Northwest 163rd Street where multiple victims were suffering gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced one victim dead on the scene and transported the other...
Comments / 1