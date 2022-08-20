ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Click10.com

Ocean Rescue pulls man from water in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was pulled from the water Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale. Ocean Rescue crews saved the man after he was found unconscious in the water near 1000 Sea Breeze Boulevard. Sky 10 was over the scene just before noon where the man was pulled from...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Boat stranded on 874 Expressway

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
WSVN-TV

Trooper transported to hospital after car crashes into his cruiser

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash happened on a South Florida Highway. A driver fell asleep and smashed into a marked Florida Highway Patrol car. It happened northbound on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday morning. The trooper was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SUNRISE, FL
Click10.com

Video shows Cooper City burglary suspect

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a suspect who detectives are searching for after a residential burglary in Cooper City. The burglar stole shoes, bags, and about $4,000 to $5,000 in cash from a home at about 2:40 p.m., on Monday and left an open window. There was...
COOPER CITY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Vigil held for 5 victims killed in Palmetto wrong-way wreck

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members, loved ones and friends gathered on Tuesday to honor the lives of the five young people who were killed in a wrong-way crash. It happened early Saturday morning on the Palmetto Expressway near 57th Avenue. The victims have been identified by family members...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen

A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
MIRAMAR, FL
850wftl.com

Video shows officer blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room

DORAL, FL– — A Miami couple is asking for a Miami-Dade police officer to be held accountable after the officer purposely delayed their trip to an emergency room. Kevin Enciso and his pregnant wife Sabrina Enciso rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s West Campus on July 28th after she began having pains.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

More than cookies: Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida earn gold

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – This summer, 28 young change makers earned the highest award bestowed by the Girls Scouts of Tropical Florida. The Gold Award honors high school girls who create sustainable change on a community or world issue. The 28 winners, which is the most in council history, hail from Miami-Dade County and the Florida Keys.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

