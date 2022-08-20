Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member Lakota Vogel appointed to USDA Equity Commission Subcommittee on Rural Community Economic Development
The Executive Director of the Four Bands Community Fund, Inc., based in Eagle Butte, has been selected to be a member of a newly established subcommittee in the US Department of Agriculture. Lakota Vogel is one of 12 people chosen– out of around 500 applications– to help guide the work...
drgnews.com
South Dakota feedlot inventory down, placements and fed cattle marketings up in latest USDA tally
South Dakota feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 165,000 cattle on feed on Aug. 1, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 15% from last year. Placements during July totaled 26,000 head, up 24% from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
drgnews.com
Interim legislative committee studying property tax structure, tax burdens not sure what they can do to help relieve some tax pressure
A legislative committee studying South Dakota’s property tax system met yesterday (Aug. 22, 2022) and didn’t appear to make much progress. The “Study Committee on Property Tax Structure and Tax Burden” held their second meeting of the interim in Pierre. Representative Oren Lesmeister of Parade says...
drgnews.com
California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hog farmers who already comply with a California animal welfare law approved by voters in 2018 stand to benefit when the regulations are implemented. But it’s unclear if that will ever happen. The law should have taken effect in January 2022, but the state has yet to fully write and approve the necessary regulations, and a state judge delayed enforcement because of that. Then the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by a national pork industry group that opposes the regulations. Given all the delays, some of the few farmers who upgraded their facilities to meet the rules wonder if they will ever see the surge in demand they expected when the measure passed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
drgnews.com
Pro Farmer Crop Tour starts today
Pro Farmer scouts will fan out across the Corn Belt to measure this year’s corn and soybean yield potential during the 30th annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour, set for today through Thursday (Aug. 22-25, 2022). The tour is an August ritual covering seven Midwestern states and capturing the attention...
drgnews.com
South Dakota brand inspectors play key role in returning lost, stolen cows or calves back to owners
When bringing cattle and calves back in from summer pasture, it’s not unusual for the head count to be one or two head short, but a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota says that doesn’t necessarily mean the grower has lost that income. Kyle Rossow lives...
drgnews.com
FFA Blue Jackets Program approaching 3,000th jacket mark
In its 15th year, the SD FFA Foundation’s Blue Jackets program, is carrying forward that long-standing tradition of pride, dignity and honor, by providing FFA jackets for members to earn. Help the Blue Jackets program welcome students into the FFA family, giving the 3,000th jacket to a SD FFA member in 15 years.
drgnews.com
Defending Champions Lead In Preseason Volleyball Polls
2021 state champions lead the South Dakota Volleyball Media Polls for the preseason, released Monday. Volleyball matches can begin Tuesday. O’Gorman is the number-one team in AA. Pierre, off a state tournament appearance last season, received votes. Sioux Falls Christian is number one in A. Warner is atop Class...
Comments / 0