California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hog farmers who already comply with a California animal welfare law approved by voters in 2018 stand to benefit when the regulations are implemented. But it’s unclear if that will ever happen. The law should have taken effect in January 2022, but the state has yet to fully write and approve the necessary regulations, and a state judge delayed enforcement because of that. Then the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by a national pork industry group that opposes the regulations. Given all the delays, some of the few farmers who upgraded their facilities to meet the rules wonder if they will ever see the surge in demand they expected when the measure passed.
South Dakota State
Pro Farmer Crop Tour starts today

Pro Farmer scouts will fan out across the Corn Belt to measure this year’s corn and soybean yield potential during the 30th annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour, set for today through Thursday (Aug. 22-25, 2022). The tour is an August ritual covering seven Midwestern states and capturing the attention...
FFA Blue Jackets Program approaching 3,000th jacket mark

In its 15th year, the SD FFA Foundation’s Blue Jackets program, is carrying forward that long-standing tradition of pride, dignity and honor, by providing FFA jackets for members to earn. Help the Blue Jackets program welcome students into the FFA family, giving the 3,000th jacket to a SD FFA member in 15 years.
Defending Champions Lead In Preseason Volleyball Polls

2021 state champions lead the South Dakota Volleyball Media Polls for the preseason, released Monday. Volleyball matches can begin Tuesday. O’Gorman is the number-one team in AA. Pierre, off a state tournament appearance last season, received votes. Sioux Falls Christian is number one in A. Warner is atop Class...
