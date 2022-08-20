Read full article on original website
Related
drgnews.com
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member Lakota Vogel appointed to USDA Equity Commission Subcommittee on Rural Community Economic Development
The Executive Director of the Four Bands Community Fund, Inc., based in Eagle Butte, has been selected to be a member of a newly established subcommittee in the US Department of Agriculture. Lakota Vogel is one of 12 people chosen– out of around 500 applications– to help guide the work...
drgnews.com
DANR doing stakeholder outreach for Surface Water Quality Standards; Virtual meeting set for Aug. 30
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is seeking public participation in a virtual meeting to introduce and discuss proposed changes to the Surface Water Quality Standards in the Chapter 74:51 of the Administrative Rules of South Dakota (ARSD). The meeting will include a DANR presentation explaining...
drgnews.com
SDHDA and GOED seeking comments on 2021 and 2019 Annual Action Plans
South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) currently receive funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support the development of viable communities by providing decent housing, suitable living environments and expanded economic opportunities to low- and moderate-income persons.
drgnews.com
Interim legislative committee studying property tax structure, tax burdens not sure what they can do to help relieve some tax pressure
A legislative committee studying South Dakota’s property tax system met yesterday (Aug. 22, 2022) and didn’t appear to make much progress. The “Study Committee on Property Tax Structure and Tax Burden” held their second meeting of the interim in Pierre. Representative Oren Lesmeister of Parade says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
Big South Dakota bill to boot Ravnsborg from office
The Senate on June 21 voted 24-9 to convict Ravnsborg on one impeachment count and 31-2 on the second count to sustain both articles, followed by a 33-0 vote to bar him from any future state office.
KELOLAND TV
Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
drgnews.com
Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
drgnews.com
South Dakota EPSCoR names new director
The South Dakota Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) has named Dr. Kinchel C. Doerner as director of the program. He started Aug. 15, 2022, and replaces Dr. Mel Ustad, who has served as director since 2019. Ustad will remain the lead Principal Investigator (PI) on the current five-year...
voiceofalexandria.com
Biggest sources of immigrants to South Dakota
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to South Dakota from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
What If North Dakota and South Dakota Merged Into One State?
This discussion comes up every now and then, so let’s put it back on the table and fan the fire for a moment.
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota man wants to expand McCook Lake, raising concern from property owners
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota man is requesting permits from the state to alter the shoreline of McCook Lake in North Sioux City. One man who owns property on the southeast end of the lake is hoping to expand waterfront property to new houses being built, but the lake association is sharing their concerns on the project with the public.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
drgnews.com
California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hog farmers who already comply with a California animal welfare law approved by voters in 2018 stand to benefit when the regulations are implemented. But it’s unclear if that will ever happen. The law should have taken effect in January 2022, but the state has yet to fully write and approve the necessary regulations, and a state judge delayed enforcement because of that. Then the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by a national pork industry group that opposes the regulations. Given all the delays, some of the few farmers who upgraded their facilities to meet the rules wonder if they will ever see the surge in demand they expected when the measure passed.
Feds Own More Minnesota Land Than South Dakota Land
Want to go camping, biking, or hiking in Minnesota? Great! Most likely it will be on private property. Same for South Dakota as a good share of the land in both states is untouched by the Federal Government. About 75% of the land in Minnesota is owned by individuals and...
drgnews.com
South Dakota brand inspectors play key role in returning lost, stolen cows or calves back to owners
When bringing cattle and calves back in from summer pasture, it’s not unusual for the head count to be one or two head short, but a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota says that doesn’t necessarily mean the grower has lost that income. Kyle Rossow lives...
drgnews.com
South Dakota feedlot inventory down, placements and fed cattle marketings up in latest USDA tally
South Dakota feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 165,000 cattle on feed on Aug. 1, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 15% from last year. Placements during July totaled 26,000 head, up 24% from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
KELOLAND TV
How we grow apples in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good home apple orchard should have a variety for eating, cooking, pickling and jelly apples. That was the advice from a 1924 paper by A.L. Ford for the South Dakota Extension. People may not have their own apple orchards in 2022 but they...
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
KEVN
Rounds on voters who berated him: They truly care about their country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds walked into a hornet’s nest and stayed calm during what was supposed to be a routine public forum with mostly — if not entirely — Republican constituents in Spearfish on Thursday. According to the Black...
Black Hills Pioneer
New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion
Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
Comments / 0