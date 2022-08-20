ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SDHDA and GOED seeking comments on 2021 and 2019 Annual Action Plans

South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) currently receive funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support the development of viable communities by providing decent housing, suitable living environments and expanded economic opportunities to low- and moderate-income persons.
1011now.com

Bipartisan group of South Dakota lawmakers call on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation

A bipartisan group of South Dakota state lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself and appoint special counsel to investigate an inquiry into whether or not Governor Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Vargo was appointed by Noem in June 2022 after successfully prosecuting the impeachment case against former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. News 4 at Ten.
KELOLAND TV

Retired teacher concerned about social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime South Dakota social studies teacher, who’s now retired, is raising concerns over the new social studies content standards proposed by the South Dakota Board of Education. Becky Kelley, who taught for 38 years, says the proposal places too much emphasis on...
drgnews.com

Board: SD Gov. Kristi Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday (Aug. 22, 2022) said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
drgnews.com

South Dakota EPSCoR names new director

The South Dakota Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) has named Dr. Kinchel C. Doerner as director of the program. He started Aug. 15, 2022, and replaces Dr. Mel Ustad, who has served as director since 2019. Ustad will remain the lead Principal Investigator (PI) on the current five-year...
drgnews.com

California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hog farmers who already comply with a California animal welfare law approved by voters in 2018 stand to benefit when the regulations are implemented. But it’s unclear if that will ever happen. The law should have taken effect in January 2022, but the state has yet to fully write and approve the necessary regulations, and a state judge delayed enforcement because of that. Then the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by a national pork industry group that opposes the regulations. Given all the delays, some of the few farmers who upgraded their facilities to meet the rules wonder if they will ever see the surge in demand they expected when the measure passed.
KELOLAND TV

How we grow apples in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good home apple orchard should have a variety for eating, cooking, pickling and jelly apples. That was the advice from a 1924 paper by A.L. Ford for the South Dakota Extension. People may not have their own apple orchards in 2022 but they...
KELOLAND TV

Here’s when school starts in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
Black Hills Pioneer

New poll: Majority of South Dakotans oppose total ban on abortion

Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles based on a July 2022 statewide poll conducted by South Dakota News Watch and the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, and is the latest segment in the ongoing “South Dakota Matters” series of polls and panel discussions hosted by News Watch.
