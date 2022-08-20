Read full article on original website
sarasotapd.org
Sarasota Police Department Investigating Fatality Crash
The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, in the City of Sarasota. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (US 41). A driver of a motorcycle,...
WINKNEWS.com
2 people suspected of grand theft from Target at The Forum
Two people are suspected by Fort Myers detectives of committing grand theft at a Target department store at The Forum on Wednesday. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and a woman are seen in surveillance footage committing grand theft at Target located at 9359 Dynasty Drive. The man supposedly stole two Dyson vacuums around 11 a.m. before coming back later with a woman to steal one more. They are seen getting inside a red four-door sedan each time.
sarasotapd.org
Sarasota Police Arrest Convicted Felon– Firearm, Cocaine and U.S. Currency Seized
Officers with the Sarasota Police Department have arrested Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., 22, of Lakewood Ranch after he was in possession of a firearm and several forms of narcotics. Trebbles is on active probation until 2024 and was found in violation of his probation. On August 17, 2022, just before 9...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested in Port Charlotte for distracting K-9 during traffic stop
A 37-year-old man was arrested after Charlotte deputies said he interfered with a drug-sniffing K-9 during a traffic stop on Monday. Justin Edward Parker, of Port Charlotte, was pulled over after he failed to make a complete stop, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Parker was cited for...
WINKNEWS.com
Scooter-riding suspect accused of assault in downtown Fort Myers
Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect assaulted someone near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. The suspect was seen just before 3 a.m. on camera. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the man has long hair, possibly in a man bun,...
WINKNEWS.com
Dog found taped up and left for dead on busy road gets foster mom
A dog found taped up and left alone on a busy North Fort Myers road is getting a chance at a new life with a foster mom. Paco was found limping alone near a Race Trac gas station on Cleveland Avenue with his paws and mouth taped up. He had never known love.
WINKNEWS.com
Fired Lee deputy’s personnel file shows positive feedback
A former deputy fired from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest will not face charges. This is for a domestic violence arrest. Sheriff Carmine Marceno fired Christopher Doughty, but the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges. WINK News obtained Doughty’s personnel file on Tuesday. The...
Downtown shooting victim paralyzed, remains hospitalized: Police
A Fort Myers police officer told a judge the victim from last Sunday's downtown shooting is now paralyzed. The suspected shooter, Jasmine Battle, is being held with no bond.
Convicted felon arrested for snatch and grab at adult arcade
Sunday, Lee County Sheriff Deputies arrested a man in connection to a robbery at a local adult arcade.
Mysuncoast.com
Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
Mysuncoast.com
Attorney provides insight into bond for driver accused of critically injury teen
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lilly has been in the hospital for six days. She is the 13-year-old critically injured after a hit-and-run driver struck her and left the scene as she rode her bike home from school, police say. While she recovers, the alleged hit-and-run driver, David Chang, is out on bond.
Man killed after being found sharpening machete in stranger's bedroom
A man awoke to find a stranger sharpening a machete with a baseball bat in his Southwest Florida home early Thursday morning.
Court docs: Facebook beef led to downtown shooting
Probable cause documents filed in Lee County show an accused shooter growing increasingly angry with the victim over a Facebook post that led to violence the morning of Aug. 14.
Mysuncoast.com
Car drives into Webber Street home’s carport
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescue crews were on the scene after a car drove into a structure on Webber Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. The house’s crumpled carport could be seen from the road as Sarasota Fire Department Units responded to the house, in the 2200 block of Webber.
WINKNEWS.com
Lehigh Acres felon sentenced to nearly 6 years for firearm, ammo possession
A Lehigh Acres man has been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison for having a firearm as a felon. Romeo Lenell Battle, 25, was sentenced Monday and ordered to forfeit the gun and ammunition after he pled guilty in April. The United States Attorney’s Office for the...
Man found dead in St. Pete apartment; arrest made
St. Petersburg Police said an arrest was made after a man was found dead in an apartment of an apparent homicide on Friday afternoon.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested and accused of car burglaries in North Fort Myers
A man is accused of multiple car burglaries in North Fort Myers from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Pedro Mercado, 56, was charged with multiple car burglaries in North Fort Myers. One of the burglaries was caught on camera at a home...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral woman sentenced to nearly 3 years for elder fraud
A Cape Coral woman was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for defrauding elderly people with phony tech support. Nicole Sprague, 38, was found guilty of committing mail fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud. As part of her sentence, the court also ordered restitution to the identified victims in the amount of $297,900, and entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $250,000, representing the proceeds of the fraud. Sprague pleaded guilty on May 24.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case
OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
