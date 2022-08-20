ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

sarasotapd.org

Sarasota Police Department Investigating Fatality Crash

The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal crash that happened just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022, in the City of Sarasota. Officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of 14th Street and North Tamiami Trail (US 41). A driver of a motorcycle,...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people suspected of grand theft from Target at The Forum

Two people are suspected by Fort Myers detectives of committing grand theft at a Target department store at The Forum on Wednesday. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, a man and a woman are seen in surveillance footage committing grand theft at Target located at 9359 Dynasty Drive. The man supposedly stole two Dyson vacuums around 11 a.m. before coming back later with a woman to steal one more. They are seen getting inside a red four-door sedan each time.
FORT MYERS, FL
Law Enforcement
WINKNEWS.com

Scooter-riding suspect accused of assault in downtown Fort Myers

Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect assaulted someone near Capone’s Coal Fired Pizza in downtown Fort Myers on Aug. 6. The suspect was seen just before 3 a.m. on camera. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the man has long hair, possibly in a man bun,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fired Lee deputy’s personnel file shows positive feedback

A former deputy fired from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after an arrest will not face charges. This is for a domestic violence arrest. Sheriff Carmine Marceno fired Christopher Doughty, but the State Attorney’s Office dropped the charges. WINK News obtained Doughty’s personnel file on Tuesday. The...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Lakewood Ranch man charged with crack, gun possession near school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Lakewood Ranch man has been arrested after Sarasota Police found crack cocaine and a weapon inside his car, authorities said. Police say on Aug. 17, they observed Jeremy Trebbles, Jr., leaving a vehicle in the 1700 block of 23rd Street. He was immediately apprehended since he was known to have active warrants for his arrest.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Car drives into Webber Street home’s carport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescue crews were on the scene after a car drove into a structure on Webber Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. The house’s crumpled carport could be seen from the road as Sarasota Fire Department Units responded to the house, in the 2200 block of Webber.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral woman sentenced to nearly 3 years for elder fraud

A Cape Coral woman was sentenced to two years and nine months in federal prison for defrauding elderly people with phony tech support. Nicole Sprague, 38, was found guilty of committing mail fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud. As part of her sentence, the court also ordered restitution to the identified victims in the amount of $297,900, and entered an order of forfeiture in the amount of $250,000, representing the proceeds of the fraud. Sprague pleaded guilty on May 24.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County woman helps bring arrest in hit and run case

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - 65-year-old David Chang was arrested on Wednesday after a Sarasota County woman spotted his vehicle. According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Kenn Watson, the woman took pictures of the car and license plate and immediately called Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We had a woman who...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

