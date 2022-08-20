Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Lantry woman indicted for Larceny; Trial set for Oct. 18
A Lantry woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Larceny. Trude Clown, age 46, pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that between the February 1, 2022, and June 1, 2022, Clown unlawfully took and carried away, with intent to steal and purloin, the personal property of another, with a value of more than $1,000.
drgnews.com
Oct. 18 trial set for McLaughlin charged with Assault and Threatening Law Enforcement
A 42 year old man from McLaughlin has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and Threatening a Federal Law Enforcement Officer. Richard Todd Steele pled not guilty. The Indictment alleges that on June 13, 2021, in McLaughlin,...
kttn.com
Missouri man pleads guilty to multiple fraud schemes in order to buy drugs and gamble
A Missouri man on Tuesday admitted using stolen identities in a series of frauds that cost victims $281,669. From October 2019 through November 2021, Michael Worsham, 33, St. Louis County bought vehicles using stolen identities, took out bank loans in the names of others and stole checks, and then altered and cashed them.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Attorney General files additional embezzlement charges against contractor after more victims come forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney General John O’Connor has filed additional charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from customers around the Sooner State in exchange for construction projects he never completed. In November 2021, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection...
kinyradio.com
Juneau man arrested for allegedly assaulting cops, $350K warrant out of Montana
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police arrested a man Sunday for multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting officers. On Aug. 21, at about 9:07 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a disturbance between 26-year-old William James Pillans and a 26-year-old female, in the area of D-Float, at Statter Harbor.
Woman accused of beating roommate with a pistol over missing cellphone
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say an argument over a missing cellphone lead her to beat up her roommate with a pistol. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. officers received a call from a fire department reporting a woman who appeared to be assaulted […]
Arkansas governor says DOJ will investigate ‘reprehensible’ police beating caught on camera
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) on Monday called the behavior of three police officers caught on camera beating a suspect “reprehensible” and “not consistent” with their training. Hutchinson said the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) Civil Rights Division will investigate the incident after a video went viral...
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and...
drgnews.com
Oct. 31 sentencing date set for McLaughlin man convicted on Murder and firearm charges
After a three day federal jury trial, 44 year old Casey Lynn Crow Ghost of McLaughlin was found guilty of First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm During a Crime of Violence that Causes Death. The convicted charges carry penalties of mandatory life in prison and a $250,000 maximum...
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In St. Louis County
A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
KARE 11 Investigates: Minnesota BCA completes investigation of jail medical neglect death
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — “I want to give this case the total justice and attention it deserves,” said Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson. Hanson confirmed with KARE 11 that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent materials from their criminal investigation of Hardel Sherrell’s 2018 death to his office last week for possible prosecution.
WBOC
Officials: Delaware Trooper Disciplined for Sharing Info with Friend
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Delaware state trooper who illegally used a criminal justice computer system to find New Jersey vehicle information for a friend has been placed on six months’ probation, the Department of Justice said. The department said Friday that James Boyda was asked to run the...
WKBW-TV
1988 murder of Pennsylvania woman finally solved thanks to genetic genealogy testing
The 1988 murder of a Pennsylvania woman has finally been solved thanks to DNA evidence collected from a letter sent to a local newspaper a decade ago and from the victim's clothing. On Thursday, the Pennsylvania State Police and Berks County District Attorney John Adams held a press conference about...
Manslaughter charge filed in deadly Iowa boating accident
A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.
ACLU files lawsuit against Arizona law banning recording of police
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Arizona filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against a law in the state that bans members of the public from recording police within 8 feet of a “law enforcement activity.”. The lawsuit states that the law, which Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed last...
KELOLAND TV
23-year-old woman facing manslaughter charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 23-year-old woman is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with an incident in Corson County. Court papers say Jessica Ann Black Cloud killed Paula Crow Ghost in April of this year. Authorities say Black Cloud was operating a vehicle in a negligent...
Big South Dakota bill to boot Ravnsborg from office
The Senate on June 21 voted 24-9 to convict Ravnsborg on one impeachment count and 31-2 on the second count to sustain both articles, followed by a 33-0 vote to bar him from any future state office.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
Government Technology
Employee Data Exposed After North Dakota Phishing Attack
Cyber attackers appear to have accessed personal data on 182 injured employees, North Dakota’s department of Workforce Safety & Insurance (WSI) announced Friday, Aug. 19. The incident occurred on June 28, when a WSI employee opened a malicious email attachment. The successful phishing attempt let attackers access information in the recipient’s emails and voicemails. Those messages included personal details related to processing 182 individuals’ injured employee claims, and the agency reached out to notify the affected individuals, WSI said in an FAQ about the incident.
KELOLAND TV
Eagle Butte woman indicted for meth charges
EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — An Eagle Butte woman faces up to four decades behind bars after being indicted on drug charges. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Irene Guerrero conspired with others to distribute meth on the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation from February 2021 to August 2022. Guerrero pled not guilty to the indictment on Friday, August 12.
