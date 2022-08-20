ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclaughlin, SD

Lantry woman indicted for Larceny; Trial set for Oct. 18

A Lantry woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Larceny. Trude Clown, age 46, pleaded not guilty. The Indictment alleges that between the February 1, 2022, and June 1, 2022, Clown unlawfully took and carried away, with intent to steal and purloin, the personal property of another, with a value of more than $1,000.
LANTRY, SD
Oklahoma Attorney General files additional embezzlement charges against contractor after more victims come forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Attorney General John O’Connor has filed additional charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor who allegedly received thousands of dollars from customers around the Sooner State in exchange for construction projects he never completed. In November 2021, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Juneau man arrested for allegedly assaulting cops, $350K warrant out of Montana

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau police arrested a man Sunday for multiple charges, including allegedly assaulting officers. On Aug. 21, at about 9:07 p.m., the Juneau Police Department received a report of a disturbance between 26-year-old William James Pillans and a 26-year-old female, in the area of D-Float, at Statter Harbor.
JUNEAU, AK
Woman accused of beating roommate with a pistol over missing cellphone

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a woman after they say an argument over a missing cellphone lead her to beat up her roommate with a pistol. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Sunday around 6:30 a.m. officers received a call from a fire department reporting a woman who appeared to be assaulted […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In St. Louis County

A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
KARE 11 Investigates: Minnesota BCA completes investigation of jail medical neglect death

BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. — “I want to give this case the total justice and attention it deserves,” said Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson. Hanson confirmed with KARE 11 that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) sent materials from their criminal investigation of Hardel Sherrell’s 2018 death to his office last week for possible prosecution.
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
23-year-old woman facing manslaughter charges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 23-year-old woman is facing an involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with an incident in Corson County. Court papers say Jessica Ann Black Cloud killed Paula Crow Ghost in April of this year. Authorities say Black Cloud was operating a vehicle in a negligent...
CORSON COUNTY, SD
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
WAUSAU, WI
Employee Data Exposed After North Dakota Phishing Attack

Cyber attackers appear to have accessed personal data on 182 injured employees, North Dakota’s department of Workforce Safety & Insurance (WSI) announced Friday, Aug. 19. The incident occurred on June 28, when a WSI employee opened a malicious email attachment. The successful phishing attempt let attackers access information in the recipient’s emails and voicemails. Those messages included personal details related to processing 182 individuals’ injured employee claims, and the agency reached out to notify the affected individuals, WSI said in an FAQ about the incident.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Eagle Butte woman indicted for meth charges

EAGLE BUTTE, S.D. (KELO) — An Eagle Butte woman faces up to four decades behind bars after being indicted on drug charges. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 37-year-old Irene Guerrero conspired with others to distribute meth on the Cheyenne River Sioux Indian Reservation from February 2021 to August 2022. Guerrero pled not guilty to the indictment on Friday, August 12.
EAGLE BUTTE, SD

