A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO