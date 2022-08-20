Read full article on original website
drgnews.com
Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe member Lakota Vogel appointed to USDA Equity Commission Subcommittee on Rural Community Economic Development
The Executive Director of the Four Bands Community Fund, Inc., based in Eagle Butte, has been selected to be a member of a newly established subcommittee in the US Department of Agriculture. Lakota Vogel is one of 12 people chosen– out of around 500 applications– to help guide the work...
drgnews.com
DANR doing stakeholder outreach for Surface Water Quality Standards; Virtual meeting set for Aug. 30
The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) is seeking public participation in a virtual meeting to introduce and discuss proposed changes to the Surface Water Quality Standards in the Chapter 74:51 of the Administrative Rules of South Dakota (ARSD). The meeting will include a DANR presentation explaining...
drgnews.com
South Dakota feedlot inventory down, placements and fed cattle marketings up in latest USDA tally
South Dakota feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 165,000 cattle on feed on Aug. 1, 2022, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was down 15% from last year. Placements during July totaled 26,000 head, up 24% from 2021. Fed cattle marketings for...
KELOLAND TV
How we grow apples in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A good home apple orchard should have a variety for eating, cooking, pickling and jelly apples. That was the advice from a 1924 paper by A.L. Ford for the South Dakota Extension. People may not have their own apple orchards in 2022 but they...
Feds Own More Minnesota Land Than South Dakota Land
Want to go camping, biking, or hiking in Minnesota? Great! Most likely it will be on private property. Same for South Dakota as a good share of the land in both states is untouched by the Federal Government. About 75% of the land in Minnesota is owned by individuals and...
South Dakota’s Untapped Wind Energy Higher Than Iowa
When it comes to those giant wind turbines many people in the great plains states are of the same opinion; they don’t want their home values and views to be diminished. That said, they keep populating the open ranges of the prairie. Wind energy has been a part of...
drgnews.com
South Dakota EPSCoR names new director
The South Dakota Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) has named Dr. Kinchel C. Doerner as director of the program. He started Aug. 15, 2022, and replaces Dr. Mel Ustad, who has served as director since 2019. Ustad will remain the lead Principal Investigator (PI) on the current five-year...
Drought Relief checks mailing to Minnesota farmers this week
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) says it will be mailing checks to livestock farmers and specialty crop producers who applied to the 2021 Agricultural Drought Relief Program (ADRoP). Around 2,922 of 3,000 applications to the program were approved, and checks will be mailed out...
drgnews.com
South Dakota brand inspectors play key role in returning lost, stolen cows or calves back to owners
When bringing cattle and calves back in from summer pasture, it’s not unusual for the head count to be one or two head short, but a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota says that doesn’t necessarily mean the grower has lost that income. Kyle Rossow lives...
voiceofalexandria.com
South Dakota panel approves increase in mileage costs for state employees
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Rules Review Committee on Tuesday approved an increase in travel expenses for state employees on official state business. The change increases reimbursement from 42 cents to 51 cents per mile for employees who drive their private vehicles outside of the city where they work.
drgnews.com
Pro Farmer Crop Tour starts today
Pro Farmer scouts will fan out across the Corn Belt to measure this year’s corn and soybean yield potential during the 30th annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour, set for today through Thursday (Aug. 22-25, 2022). The tour is an August ritual covering seven Midwestern states and capturing the attention...
siouxlandnews.com
South Dakota man wants to expand McCook Lake, raising concern from property owners
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota man is requesting permits from the state to alter the shoreline of McCook Lake in North Sioux City. One man who owns property on the southeast end of the lake is hoping to expand waterfront property to new houses being built, but the lake association is sharing their concerns on the project with the public.
drgnews.com
SDHSAA To Discuss Possibility Of Allowing Athletes To Profit From NIL
PIERRE – Now that college athletes can profit from use of their name, image and likeness, could that happen for South Dakota high school athletes?. There will be discussion by the South Dakota High School Activities Association on a change to a bylaw that currently prevents athletes from profiting in this way. It was based on the former NCAA rule.
What If North Dakota and South Dakota Merged Into One State?
This discussion comes up every now and then, so let’s put it back on the table and fan the fire for a moment.
drgnews.com
Interim legislative committee studying property tax structure, tax burdens not sure what they can do to help relieve some tax pressure
A legislative committee studying South Dakota’s property tax system met yesterday (Aug. 22, 2022) and didn’t appear to make much progress. The “Study Committee on Property Tax Structure and Tax Burden” held their second meeting of the interim in Pierre. Representative Oren Lesmeister of Parade says...
farmforum.net
South Dakota's invasive species effort needs more urgency: Brad Johnson
At the urging of Gov. Kristi Noem’s office, the 2020 state legislature declared the zebra mussel invasion an emergency in South Dakota. Today, the invasive mussels infect more lakes, while state efforts remain stagnant and, in some cases, have retreated. That is a trend a newly formed South Dakota...
more1049.com
Updated Tourism Numbers Released For Iowa Great Lakes Area
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji’s Tourism Director says it’s been a strong summer, but not quite as strong as 2021. Rebecca Peters says cell phone records indicate over 98 thousand adult visitors in July, and the hotels were busy. Okoboji Tourism also has access to VRBO information. Peters...
The zebra mussel infestation battle in eastern SD lakes
About a year ago, Dan Loveland said he was learning to live with zebra mussels on Pickerel Lake in eastern South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
State brand inspectors help recover lost or stolen livestock
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - DRG news interviewed a state brand inspector in north central South Dakota, who says it’s not unusual for one or two cows to go missing, and often times the livestock can be recovered. Kyle Rossow lives east of Herried and has about...
mprnews.org
A look at life in South Dakota following the reversal of Roe v. Wade
Minnesotans who want an abortion can still get one. But the Supreme Court’s ruling in June, overturning Roe v. Wade, made abortions illegal in neighboring South Dakota. We’re continuing our series looking at abortion rights in neighboring states. MPR News host Cathy Wurzer was joined by Lee Strubinger,...
