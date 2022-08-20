ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Fourche, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis Brown girls record soccer win

BELLE FOURCHE — Sturgis Brown turned in a pair of five-goal halves Tuesday evening and defeated Belle Fourche 10-2 in a varsity girls’ soccer game played at the Black Hills Roundup sports complex. “Pace of play was a huge thing,” Scoopers’ head coach Adam Fitzpatrick said. “We wanted...
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lady Broncs fall to Lady Tigers 5-2

BELLE FOURCHE — Belle Fourche lost to Groton Area, 5-2, in girls’ high school soccer action Friday, in Belle Fourche. Tori Brill scored both goals for the Lady Broncs, and Belle Fourche goalie Aleyah Carbajal saved 12 shots.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis Brown boys down Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE — Sturgis Brown improved its varsity boys’ soccer season record to 3-1 after defeating Belle Fourche 6-2 Tuesday afternoon at the Black Hills Roundup sports complex. “The first 45 or 50 minutes, we played very slow,” Sturgis Brown head coach Tyler Louder said. “Offensively, we were...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis boys' soccer win season opener 3-1 over Kernels

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown boys soccer team won its season home opener, 3-1, over the Mitchell Kernels, Friday, in Sturgis. “Maybe the fastest goal in Scooper history, in less than one minute, Talan Kullbom, won the ball, and did it himself, he slotted it in, and it may have given us a little to much confidence as we were firing away all game, but the team looked and felt good and had a good finish,” said Tyler Louder, Sturgis Brown varsity coach.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lady Scooper soccer team falls 5-0 to Mitchell

STURGIS — The Sturgis Brown girls soccer team dropped its home opener, 5-0, to the Mitchell Kernels on Friday at Woodle Field. “It was a good game for us, and we will look at the tape and figure out what we can do to improve and how we can become a better team. We changed the formation in the second half to apply a little more pressure, we will continue to build and come back strong tomorrow,” said Adam Fitzpatrick, Sturgis Brown coach. ”This was our first game of the season and Mitchell’s third so they were able to work the kinks out this past week and that probably was a benefit to them.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Spartans soccer rolls past Kernels 7-0

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish boys’ soccer team easily defeated Mitchell 7-0, Saturday afternoon in Spearfish. Kellan Scott scored five goals and Tate Schatz and Coy Hamilton each scored a goal for Spearfish.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lady Spartans fall to Mitchell 4-2

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartans soccer team lost to Mitchell 4-2 Saturday in Spearfish. “We just couldn’t finish. Sometimes it was shot selections. Sometimes it’s just where the shot was placed, it’s something we’ve just got to work on. I don’t know if there’s any secret to it, we just couldn’t hit shots,” said Justin Griffith, the Lady Spartans head coach.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Jess Tierney wins Badlands Circuit average title

The Badlands Circuit Steer Roping finals was held Saturday at Days of ’76 rodeo grounds, in Deadwood. Pictured at the top: J.R. Olson sets the trip on a steer. The Whitewood rider completed this effort in 11.8 seconds to win the fifth go-round and secure second place in the average. Pictured left, Miles Williams of Gillette, Wyo., throws his rope on a steer. His time of 22.0 seconds was good for third place in the fourth go-round.
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Edgar Don Burr, 86

Edgar Don Burr, 86, went to rest with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his residence in Spearfish. Edgar was born on May 20, 1936, in Hot Springs, to Ed and Rose Burr. He attended school in Trojan and High School in Lead. In his younger years while growing up he had a love for horses and spent many hours riding and breaking them.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sturgis to dedicate Gold Star Families Memorial Monument

STURGIS — The city of Sturgis will dedicate the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Harley-Davidson Rally Point, the same night as the annual Sturgis Community Appreciation Picnic. The city worked with the Woody Williams Foundation to establish the monument.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Free haircuts at South Dakota Barber College

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Monday, South Dakota Barber college was giving haircuts for free. The free haircuts were a part of a charity day where people could come in and donate to Rapid City’s Montessori School. The school, which opened in 2020, does fundraisers very frequently as...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tonight, we could see lows in the 60s for plenty of areas. Tuesday, we have the possibility of seeing another 90-degree day. The one plus side to that is we could see some much-needed showers and thunderstorms in the later portions of the afternoon. Wednesday...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Antique Club hosts Threshing Bee

STURGIS — The 54th annual Black Hills Steam & Gas Threshing Bee concluded Sunday at the Western Dakota Antique Club grounds east of Sturgis on Alkali Road. This year’s featured equipment was Oliver/Hart Parr and Pre-1980 Ford vehicles. Pioneer photos by Deb Holland.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

SD Army National Guard commissions seven new officers

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Army National Guard commissioned seven new officers to its ranks during a ceremony at Camp Rapid, Aug. 19 where they commemorated their completion of Officer Candidate School Class 66. The completion of the school consists of a year-and-a-half of training to become...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Merwin reflects on his final Sturgis Rally

STURGIS — One of the most seasoned members of the law enforcement brigade that oversees the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has worked his final Rally. Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin said it’s been a good run.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Helen Joyce Loften, 86

Helen Joyce Loften, 86 of Deadwood, passed away August 19, 2022, after a lengthy illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Swan Loften. To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
DEADWOOD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Lightning strike!

LEAD — When lightning struck a mature tree at the Homestake Mansion Wednesday, owner Sandee Coe said it sounded like an explosion all over town. There were no injuries with the lightning strike, but Coe said she and her husband are working with experts to determine whether the tree can be salvaged. The Homestake Mansion, built in 1933, has never been hit by lightning before, but surrounding trees that were planted after it was built have been hit in the past.
LEAD, SD
KEVN

Concert at Main Street Square postponed after musician shot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The second summer concert scheduled at Main Street Square is postponed after one of the artists was shot in Atlanta. The concert, which was to take place Saturday, featured hip-hop group Nappy Roots as its headlining act. Member Melvin Adams, known as Scales, was kidnapped,...
RAPID CITY, SD

