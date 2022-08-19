ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Year-round gardening: Now's a good time to divide herbaceous perennials

By Fredricka Bogardus Colorado Master Gardener
 4 days ago
If your garden is getting too crowded, this is a good time to divide some plants and reduce the chaos. Fredricka Bogardus, Colorado Master Gardener

Late summer to mid-September is a good time to divide perennial plants that may have overgrown. And you can get some plants to fill in your garden or share with fellow gardeners.

Cooler weather in fall makes it easier for these plants to recover from being dug up and cut up. Small divisions that are planted will establish more easily with lower temperatures.

It is important to know what plant you are dividing. Timing and technique vary. Plants with long tap roots might not survive division at all. Fall and early spring blooming plants are best divided in spring (after bloom). As a general rule, midspring and summer blooming perennials are often good candidates for late summer division.

Herbaceous perennials can multiply in several ways. They can simply get bigger, spreading in place. Seed production may result in new plant seedlings. If they are rhizomatous like iris, or bulbs like daffodils, the bulb or rhizomes can increase in numbers. Plants can also send out stolons (runners), horizonal branch structures that produce new plants. Many ground covers spread this way.

While seed germination is a great option for many plants, it is important to understand that seeds often do not breed true. This means that seedlings might not have all the same characteristics of the parent plant. Because of that, often gardeners may “dead-head” plants to avoid reseeding or remove seedlings as they emerge.

Division is vegetative propagation that will yield plants with the same characteristics as the divided plant. This can be a big advantage if you wish to replant the new plants in your garden.

Steps to divide perennials:

• Determine the identity of the plant and research when and how to best divide the plant (use .edu sites).

• If necessary, cut off remaining flowers or seed heads; clean up any foliage in decline.

• Moisten, but don’t overwater the soil.

• If the root is fibrous, gently dig the plant up; tease the roots apart using clippers, scissors or a knife if necessary to divide the root ball into several pieces. Each root division needs some stems attached.

• If the plant is a bulb, the new bulbs can gently just be pulled apart. It is best to divide only if there are some roots on the “baby” bulbs.

• For rhizomes, cut the segments. Each division should retain a few inches of the rhizome and one fan of leaves that has been trimmed back by half.

• For plants that spread by stolons, you can simply dig up the baby and snip the runner to thin out or control the spread.

• If the root is a tap root and you wish to propagate the plant, consider rooting stem cuttings. Seedlings can be dug up to control the spread, but survival of the seedlings may be unlikely.

Submit gardening questions to csumg2@elpasoco.com or call 719-520-7684. The in-person help desk is open 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at 17 N. Spruce St. Find us on Facebook at Colorado Master Gardeners-El Paso County.

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

