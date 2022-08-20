ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

KC Current's Mace named to USWNT roster for September

CHICAGO - Kansas City Current defender Hailie Mace will replace Washington Spirit defender Kelley O’Hara on the 23-player U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the upcoming friendly matches vs. Nigeria. The USA will square off with the Super Falcons on Sept. 3 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Royals announce 2023 regular season schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Kansas City Royals today announced their 2023 regular season schedule. All games times will be announced at a later date. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at Kauffman Stadium vs. the Minnesota Twins. This will mark the seventh...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Monarchs drop second series game to Winnipeg

KANSAS CITY, Kan.— A week ago the Kansas City Monarchs (54-34) went to Canada and had their way with the Winnipeg Goldeyes (49-39) winning all three games. What a difference a week has made, as after two games of the four game series, the Goldeyes have a 2-0 series lead following a 7-5 win at Legends Field Tuesday night.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Hamilton, KS
Kansas City, KS
Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
Salina Post

Chiefs get Jones, Hardman back as camp returns to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, when they moved their training camp base from Missouri Western back to their own facility. Jones had been dealing with a back injury...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Sports on KINA this week

Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Training Camp Reports: 5:30 p.m. on KINA, 6:15 p.m. on 99KG. Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers at Arrowhead GEHA Field: 6 p.m. simulcast on 99KG. Saturday. MRN Nascar Live: 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cece Kizer
Person
Savannah Mccaskill
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Cari Roccaro
Person
Jun Endo
Person
Paige Nielsen
Person
Didi Haracic
Person
Kristen Hamilton
Salina Post

Chiefs to feature revamped offense, rebuilt defense

The Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and reloaded with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a bevy of draft picks on offense. But once again, their quest for a seventh consecutive AFC West title revolves around the play of Patrick Mahomes, who will be operating behind one of the league's best offensive lines. If their revamped defense can put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season, the Chiefs could be in the mix down the stretch and into the playoffs, and perhaps find themselves hosting an unprecedented fifth straight conference championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Monarchs set HR record, but fall to Goldeyes

KANSAS CITY, Kan.— The Kansas City Monarchs (54-33) set a new American Association single season home run record by belting three long balls on Monday night at Legends Field, but the Winnipeg Goldeyes (48-39) spoiled the historic night by hitting two homers of their own and pounding out 12 hits in a 7-5 win.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego#Kc Current#The Kansas City Current#Franch
Salina Post

Kansas City man charged with murder in dispute over money

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in the fatal shooting of Leslie Taylor in Blue Hills Park after a reported argument, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Timothy Green,62, faces Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action charges. According...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Man dead after Kansas City-area officer-involved shooting

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. At approximately 4:45 p.m. Tueday, Blue Springs Police were assisting an outside agency in apprehending two individuals near NE Sunnyside School Road and NE RD Mize Road, according to a media release. When officers attempted to approach the individuals,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Amber Alert canceled: 2 girls safe; KC homicide suspect still at large

--------- KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities have issued an Amber Alert for two Kansas City girls. Marlaya and Cassiah Owsley were last seen in the 1300 Block of 89th Street in Kansas City in a white Kia Optima, license plate VF2E2B. The children were abducted after the suspect, their biological father, committed a homicide, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man with jet ski who drowned

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities investigating a drowning at a Kansas Lake have identified the victim as as 20-year-old Michael Allen Giesbrecht of Lane, Kansas, according to Sheriff Matthew Kelly. Just before 2p.m. Sunday, deputies, the Kansas Department of Wildlife wardens and Miami County EMS responded to a...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Salina Post

Indictment: Kansas man lied during purchase of firearms

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with three counts of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Todd Hetherington, 26, of Topeka is accused of purchasing a total of six...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kan. man jailed, one hospitalized after apartment shooting

ATCHISON —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody. Just after 9:30a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting that had occurred in the 300 block Santa Fe in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Investigators learned the shooting occurred at an exterior doorway...
ATCHISON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy