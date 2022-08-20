The Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and reloaded with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a bevy of draft picks on offense. But once again, their quest for a seventh consecutive AFC West title revolves around the play of Patrick Mahomes, who will be operating behind one of the league's best offensive lines. If their revamped defense can put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season, the Chiefs could be in the mix down the stretch and into the playoffs, and perhaps find themselves hosting an unprecedented fifth straight conference championship game.

