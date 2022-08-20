Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
Peggy L. Derks
Peggy L. Derks passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Bogalusa, Louisiana, at the age of 58. She was born on Monday, March 16, 1964 in Covington, Louisiana to the late Katherine Derks and the late Harley Derks. She was a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana. Peggy is survived by...
an17.com
Dorothy Ann White
Dorothy Ann White passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 71. She was born on Saturday, December 16, 1950 in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Dorothy Campbell LeBlanc and the late William O'Berry, Sr. She was a resident of Holden, Louisiana. Dorothy...
an17.com
Betty Lorraine Meyers Short Howell
Betty Myers Short Howell--93 years, 10 months, and 3 days--of Loranger, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, August 20, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond, Louisiana. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 24, 6:00 pm-9:00 pm. On Thursday, visitation will be from 9:00 am-11:00 am. The service will be conducted by Brother Rod Smith, Thomas Short, Nelson Doolittle and Eric Doolittle, beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Church of God.
an17.com
Thelma J. Husser
Thelma J. Husser passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 77. She was born on Wednesday, November 15, 1944 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Dorothy and the late James Craddock. She was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. Thelma is survived by her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
an17.com
James “Kurt” Landreneau
James “Kurt” Landreneau passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2022 at the age of 52. He was a native of Mamou, Louisiana, born on August 23,1969 and resided in Denham Springs, Louisiana all his life. Kurt enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his beloved mom, dad and best friend Rosco(his dog). Kurt is survived by his parents Sylvan and Barbara Landreneau, sister; Annette Quin(Tony), niece; Kacey Ellenberger(Chris), Nephews; Austin Quinn, Kolton Quinn(Peyton); Great niece and nephew Anna Ellenberger and Beaux Quinn. At his request, there will be no memorial service.
an17.com
DeWayne Thompson
DeWayne, age 69, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. DeWayne was a gifted car salesman, he could sell a car to just about anyone. He enjoyed watching old westerns and Elvis movies, but his true passion was football. To say he was a football fan is an understatement. He watched every LSU and Saints game, if he wasn’t there, and never missed a Ponchatoula High football game. DeWayne was the number one Green Wave fan! He was truly an incredible uncle who adored all of his nieces and nephews. DeWayne always looked forward to spending time with them and never missed a special occasion for them. He truly was a one of a kind that was always up for a good joke or laugh. DeWayne had a kind nature and loving personality and will be forever missed.
an17.com
Willie Castella, Jr.
A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Heritage Healthcare in Hammond, LA. He was born November 4, 1947, in Kentwood, LA and was 74 years of age. He is survived by his 2 sons, Darrell Castella and Michael Castella; grandchildren, Brooke Castella, Christian Bankston and husband, Brent, D. J. Castella and wife, Jessie, and Khloe Castella; great-grandchildren, Henry, Scarlett, and Lola Bankston, Aiden and Liam Castella; 2 brothers, Nick Castello and wife, Fay, and Robert Castello and wife, Renee; sister, Renee Castella Barber; and former wife, Anna Castella. Preceded in death by his wife, Paula Bradley; parents, Willie Castello, Sr. and Georgia Mae Castello; great-grandson, Elijah Castella. The family would like to thank all of the family and friends that helped out during his last days. Visitation at St. Helena Catholic Church Hall from 9:00AM until 11:30AM with Funeral Mass at St. Helena Catholic Church at 12:00Noon on Friday, August 26, 2022. Services conducted by Fr. Mark Beard. Interment Amite Memorial Gardens, Amite, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charity of your choice. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Vera Mae Hano Brady
Vera Mae Hano Brady went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 12:31pm at the age of 79 in Denham Springs, Louisiana. She was born in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana on October 21, 1942. Vera was married to the love of her life, James “Shorty” Brady, for 42 ½ years. Vera was the mother of 5 children, James “Stinker” Brady, Jr., Julie Brady Armstrong, George Brady, Anthony “Tony” Brady, and Renee Brady Brown. She was also the mawmaw of 15 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren.
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
Leon Anthony Dauterive, Jr.
Leon Anthony Dauterive, Jr., Age 60, passed away August 19, 2022, in Hammond, LA. He is survived by his loving sister Donna Forsberg and brother-in law Ward Forsberg, his best friend and “brother” John (Scotty) Orscher and Anthony Cinquemano. He is also survived by his cousins the Cinquemano, Dauterive, Gibson, Laussade, Ripp, and Rousselles and many “special” nieces and nephews. We would also like to recognize and thank his friend and caretaker Emily Hooker.
an17.com
Albert “Al” Anthony Kramer, Jr.
Albert “Al” Anthony Kramer, Jr., passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at his home in Covington, LA. He was born on July 9, 1936, in Port Sulphur, LA to the late Albert Anthony Kramer, Sr. and Alice Mehrhoff Kramer. In 1956, Al met the love of his...
an17.com
Guillory named first Nicholas Cefalu graduate research scholarship winner
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University history master’s candidate and Center for Southeast Louisiana Studies research assistant Lauren Guillory has been selected as the recipient of the inaugural Nicholas Cefalu Graduate Research Scholarship. Created in honor of former state representative and Tangipahoa Parish businessman Nick Cefalu, the award is...
an17.com
Salvador Anthony Phillips
A resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born August 16, 1950, in Independence, LA and was 72 years of age. He is survived by his brother, Joseph “Joe” Phillips and wife, Cathy; niece, Jolene Glover and husband, Kyle; nephews, Darren Phillips, Shane Phillips and David Quave; great nephews, Brayden Hernandez, Brad and Christopher Phillips and Laard Quave; numerous cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his mother, Sarah Maniscalco; aunt, Mary Whiddon. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 8 a.m., until 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, August 25, 2022, and Catholic Mass at Mater Dolorosa Catholic Church at 11 a.m., on Thursday. Services conducted by Fr. Reuben Dykes. Interment Colonial Cemetery, Independence, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
an17.com
Jonathan Emile Roux
Jonathan Emile Roux passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at the age of 62. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs from 5:00p until 6:00pm. Memorial services will be held at 6:00pm. Please check back shortly for a full obituary.
an17.com
Barbier selected as Southeastern Alumnus of the Year
HAMMOND –A judge on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana in New Orleans has been selected as the Southeastern Louisiana University Alumni Association 2022 Alumnus of the Year. The Hon. Carl J. Barbier, a 1966 graduate of Southeastern, will be honored at the Alumni Association’s annual awards evening Friday, Oct. 7, during Homecoming Week.
an17.com
Wyatt Scott Helton
And a resident of Franklinton passed away Friday August 19, 2022 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center. He attended school in Franklinton and later graduated from the Louisiana Youth Challenge Program and was excited to soon begin the Job Challenge Program. Wyatt loved being in the outdoors more than anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and mud-riding on his ATV. Wyatt liked to spend time on the rivers canoeing and tubing or just relaxing on the sandbars. He loved camping out with his friends, hanging around the campfire telling stories and having a good time. Wyatt always liked to help other people and in doing so, at the end of his own life, he was an organ donor so that people he never met could receive the ultimate gift. Wyatt will be forever missed by his family and friends.
an17.com
Timothy B. Tesch
Timothy B. Tesch, 30, of Livingston, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Livingston, LA. Timothy was born January 4, 1992 and is survived by his sisters and brothers Ashley TeschCentanni & Gene Centanni, Elsie Elkins & Scott Lecroy, Jenny & Byron Wilkinson, Micheal Poole, Mary Oneal, & Brennan Hubbard. He was preceded in death by mother Nancy Tesch, father Dale Meyers, grandparents Elsie and Herman Tesch. He was loved more than he knew and will be missed very much. We Love You & Fly High!!!
an17.com
David Thames
David Thames passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 at the age of 57. Visitation will be Friday 5PM- 8PM at First Baptist Church in Denham Springs, visitation will resume Saturday from 9 AM- 11AM with a funeral service at 11 AM and burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Please check back shortly for a full obituary.
an17.com
Ozzy Fernandez
Ozzy Fernandez is the owner of Lit Pizza and Izzo's. At his ribbon-cutting he talked about doing business in Hammond. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
an17.com
Parish approves bids on first phase of Hoover Road project; asks for capital outlay for next
On Monday, the Tangipahoa Parish Council approved the low bid of Magee Excavation and Developments, LLC, of Franklinton to do Phase IA of the Hoover Road widening project in Ponchatoula. Magee's bid was slightly more than $2.9 million for the job. The next lowest bidder was more than a half...
an17.com
2022 SLU Football Preseason Position Report: Defensive Line
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 16/17 Southeastern Louisiana University football team enters the 2022 season expecting a team effort to carry the day up front on the defensive side. Garrett Crawford, John Graves III, Bryce Cage, Cherif Seye, Rodney Sopsher, Tainano Gaulua, Cullan Scott and Darrius Harry are among an experienced group of returners along the defensive line. The returning nucleus and the addition of several talented newcomers gives SLU plenty of options in the trenches.
Comments / 0