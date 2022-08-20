DeWayne, age 69, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 20, 2022. He was a resident of Hammond, LA. DeWayne was a gifted car salesman, he could sell a car to just about anyone. He enjoyed watching old westerns and Elvis movies, but his true passion was football. To say he was a football fan is an understatement. He watched every LSU and Saints game, if he wasn’t there, and never missed a Ponchatoula High football game. DeWayne was the number one Green Wave fan! He was truly an incredible uncle who adored all of his nieces and nephews. DeWayne always looked forward to spending time with them and never missed a special occasion for them. He truly was a one of a kind that was always up for a good joke or laugh. DeWayne had a kind nature and loving personality and will be forever missed.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO