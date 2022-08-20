ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

KETV.com

Where to watch the Huskers take on Northwestern in Ireland

OMAHA, Neb. — Several Omaha metro bars and restaurants will host Huskers game day watch parties as Nebraska takes on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. The kickoff for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Omaha time. The game will also...
OMAHA, NE
Salina Post

Monarchs set HR record, but fall to Goldeyes

KANSAS CITY, Kan.— The Kansas City Monarchs (54-33) set a new American Association single season home run record by belting three long balls on Monday night at Legends Field, but the Winnipeg Goldeyes (48-39) spoiled the historic night by hitting two homers of their own and pounding out 12 hits in a 7-5 win.
KANSAS CITY, KS
norfolkneradio.com

Husker volleyball's Sept. 1 match to be televised

Nebraska's volleyball match on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Loyola Marymount has moved up one hour to a 6 p.m. start time and will now be televised statewide by Nebraska Public Media. The match was originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. start with no television broadcast. The Huskers now have 19...
LINCOLN, NE
The Nebraska City News Press

Nebraska needs luck in 2022

Nebraska opens its football season in Ireland with a match up against Northwestern. And that’s appropriate because Nebraska needs what Ireland is known for—a heavy dose of luck. It’s going to be the difference between a good season and a fifth disappointment for Coach Scott Frost. Nebraska...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout Streak News

Nebraska football's incredible sellout streak will continue into the 2022 season. On Monday afternoon, Huskers athletic director Trev Alberts announced that the first three home games of the 2022 season have already sold out. The games come against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17).
LINCOLN, NE
Salina Post

T-Bird volleyball splits final day action in Beatrice on opening weekend

BEATRICE, Neb. - Earning a third-straight win to open the season with a four-set victory over Coffeyville Community College, the Cloud County Community College volleyball team would suffer a three-set defeat to Central Community College to close out the RKP Invitational hosted by Southeast Community College inside the Truman Center Gymnasium on Saturday.
BEATRICE, NE
KETV.com

Husker fans, "Flat Herbie" arrive in Ireland for the big game

OMAHA, Neb. — Husker fans filed through Eppley Airfield Monday, dressed in a combination of red and green as they made their way to Dublin for Saturday's Nebraska-Northwestern game. "It's going to be the most fantastic trip ever," said Robert Foster as he and his wife Diana prepared to...
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Corn Nation

Doomed to Fail: Predicting Nebraska Football’s 2022 Schedule

One of my least favorite parts of this job is making predictions about the season record. For what it’s worth my prediction last season was 5-7. So I wasn’t too far off. I know that my predictions are probably going to be way off. Nebraska will likely lose at least one game that it should win. Unfortunately, it could lose multiple games it should win. Nebraska might end up pulling off an upset and beat either Wisconsin and/or Iowa.
LINCOLN, NE
Salina Post

Agada sparks Sporting KC to 4-1 romp over Portland

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — William Agada scored two goals and Sporting Kansas City cruised to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday. Agada gave Sporting KC (7-15-5) a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute. Andreu Fontàs found the net in the 40th minute and Erik Thommy scored two minutes later as Sporting KC took a 3-0 lead into halftime.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

KC Current's Mace named to USWNT roster for September

CHICAGO - Kansas City Current defender Hailie Mace will replace Washington Spirit defender Kelley O’Hara on the 23-player U.S. Women’s National Team roster for the upcoming friendly matches vs. Nigeria. The USA will square off with the Super Falcons on Sept. 3 at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Salina Post

Chiefs get Jones, Hardman back as camp returns to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones and wide receiver Mecole Hardman returned to practice with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, when they moved their training camp base from Missouri Western back to their own facility. Jones had been dealing with a back injury...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Chiefs to feature revamped offense, rebuilt defense

The Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and reloaded with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a bevy of draft picks on offense. But once again, their quest for a seventh consecutive AFC West title revolves around the play of Patrick Mahomes, who will be operating behind one of the league's best offensive lines. If their revamped defense can put more pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season, the Chiefs could be in the mix down the stretch and into the playoffs, and perhaps find themselves hosting an unprecedented fifth straight conference championship game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
