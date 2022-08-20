A new report shows 1,020 Texas County residents have received healthcare since Medicaid expansion in Missouri. The Institute for Public Health at Washington University reports that the number of adults included — after Missouri voters approved widening the safety net to tap federal dollars that pay for a majority of costs — represents about 11.7 percent of those who fall less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level. According to the report, of the county’s 24,131 residents, 8,713 qualify. Total enrollment across eligibility groups stands at 6,567, about 27.2 percent of Texas County’s population.

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO