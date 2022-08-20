ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Gwendale “Gwen” Faye Atkisson

Services for Gwendale “Gwen” Faye Atkisson, 62, are noon Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

DEATH NOTICE: Carl Morgan

A visitation for Carl Morgan, 90, of Elk Creek, is 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, with military honors following the visitation at 3 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Send an online condolence.
ELK CREEK, MO
houstonherald.com

JAMES “RUSTY” RUSSELL HOYLE

James “Rusty” Russell Hoyle, 75, of Cabool, Mo., passed away on Aug. 20, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 22, 1947, in Texas County, the son of Robert and Doris (Butts) Hoyle. Rusty went to school in St....
CABOOL, MO
houstonherald.com

Police called to disturbances; two arrested on outstanding warrants

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kimberly K. Jacobs, 53, of 219 N. Second St. in Houston, was issued citations for an alleged public peace disturbance, second-degree trespassing and failure to obey lawful orders after an incident Aug. 20 at an East Main Street property.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston School District participates in active shooter drill

Staff at the Houston R-1 School District participated last Thursday in the district’s annual active shooter and intruder training. The three-hour session included hands-on drills and simulated lockdowns on campus. “Your students are in good hands with the Houston school system,” said Tim Ceplina of Spearpoint LLC, a Houston...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Report: Medical mission had big impact on region

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) resulted in more than $1.1 million in estimated value of services at no cost to the 2,920 patients cared for during the western Kentucky, south-central Missouri and southern Illinois Wellness Missions. In south-central Missouri, the...
HOUSTON, MO
#Evans Funeral Home
houstonherald.com

Report: About 1,000 added to Medicaid in Texas County following expansion of program

A new report shows 1,020 Texas County residents have received healthcare since Medicaid expansion in Missouri. The Institute for Public Health at Washington University reports that the number of adults included — after Missouri voters approved widening the safety net to tap federal dollars that pay for a majority of costs — represents about 11.7 percent of those who fall less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level. According to the report, of the county’s 24,131 residents, 8,713 qualify. Total enrollment across eligibility groups stands at 6,567, about 27.2 percent of Texas County’s population.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO

