houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Gwendale “Gwen” Faye Atkisson
Services for Gwendale “Gwen” Faye Atkisson, 62, are noon Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home, Houston. Visitation is 11 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Carl Morgan
A visitation for Carl Morgan, 90, of Elk Creek, is 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville, with military honors following the visitation at 3 p.m. Inurnment will be at a later date at Antioch Cemetery at Hartshorn. Send an online condolence.
houstonherald.com
JAMES “RUSTY” RUSSELL HOYLE
James “Rusty” Russell Hoyle, 75, of Cabool, Mo., passed away on Aug. 20, 2022, at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 22, 1947, in Texas County, the son of Robert and Doris (Butts) Hoyle. Rusty went to school in St....
houstonherald.com
Police called to disturbances; two arrested on outstanding warrants
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Kimberly K. Jacobs, 53, of 219 N. Second St. in Houston, was issued citations for an alleged public peace disturbance, second-degree trespassing and failure to obey lawful orders after an incident Aug. 20 at an East Main Street property.
houstonherald.com
‘Cold Justice’ episode featuring Texas County case to air next month
The Oxygen network’s true crime series “Cold Justice” returns with Season 7 in September, and episode 2 featuring an investigation into a Texas County murder case from 2007 is set for Sept. 10. Season 7 of Cold Justice will include six new episodes beginning Saturday, Sept. 3...
houstonherald.com
Two fire departments respond to structure fire
Two fire departments were called Monday evening to a reported trailer house fire in the 14600 block of Kimble Drive. Licking and Edgar Springs responded.
houstonherald.com
Houston School District participates in active shooter drill
Staff at the Houston R-1 School District participated last Thursday in the district’s annual active shooter and intruder training. The three-hour session included hands-on drills and simulated lockdowns on campus. “Your students are in good hands with the Houston school system,” said Tim Ceplina of Spearpoint LLC, a Houston...
houstonherald.com
Report: Medical mission had big impact on region
The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced its partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) resulted in more than $1.1 million in estimated value of services at no cost to the 2,920 patients cared for during the western Kentucky, south-central Missouri and southern Illinois Wellness Missions. In south-central Missouri, the...
houstonherald.com
Report: About 1,000 added to Medicaid in Texas County following expansion of program
A new report shows 1,020 Texas County residents have received healthcare since Medicaid expansion in Missouri. The Institute for Public Health at Washington University reports that the number of adults included — after Missouri voters approved widening the safety net to tap federal dollars that pay for a majority of costs — represents about 11.7 percent of those who fall less than 138 percent of the federal poverty level. According to the report, of the county’s 24,131 residents, 8,713 qualify. Total enrollment across eligibility groups stands at 6,567, about 27.2 percent of Texas County’s population.
