Rochester, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Volunteers needed for Washtenaw County Clean-Up Day on Aug. 27

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Washtenaw County is seeking volunteers to help its scheduled Clean-Up Day at Eastern Michigan University on Saturday run smoothly. Annual Clean-Up Days allow residents to safely drop off unwanted household items and waste. Volunteers will be helping direct traffic and unloading items from vehicles. Lunch, snacks...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Is your tap water safe to drink? Here are steps to take ensure that it is

Many people across metro Detroit may be asking themselves—is my tap water safe to drink?. This question comes following a string of boil water advisories and a chemical spill in metro Detroit this summer. First, it was a chemical spill in Wixom that forced people to avoid swimming, fishing,...
HEALTH
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Warmer with possible rain on the way

(WXYZ) — Today: Mostly sunny with high 86°. Wind: WNW 5-10 mph. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm north of I-69 after 6pm. Tonight: Mostly clear with light and variable wind. Low of 66°. Thursday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Caboose parked on 10 Mile Road in Novi blocked traffic Sunday, police said

A train was blocking traffic in Novi on Sunday evening due to a parked caboose, police said Monday. The train was on 10 Mile Road along a three-mile stretch in Noviand stopped at about 6 p.m. It was moving again as of 9 p.m., police said. The train had stalled between Novi and Meadowbrook roads, WDIV reported Sunday.
NOVI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Harrison Township man dead after crashing car into pole on Groesbeck

(WXYZ) — A man is dead after crashing into a pole on Groesbeck at 8 Mile Road in Warren. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells 7 Action News that the driver is man in his late 20's from Harrison Township. According to Dwyer, the man was driving southbound on...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Gas prices hold steady in metro Detroit after weeks of decline

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in the State of Michigan dropped slightly while metro Detroit prices held steady, according to the latest weekly report from AAA Michigan. According to AAA, prices in the state are down 4 cents to an average of $3.9 per gallon. That's 57 cents cheaper than last month but still 75 cents higher than this time last year.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Missing Allen Park teen hasn't been seen in a month

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Allen Park Police are searching for a missing juvenile who disappeared in July. Kallee King, 14, left on foot from the area of Quandt and Englewood in Allen Park on July 24. She hasn't been seen since. King is considered voluntarily missing and isn't...
ALLEN PARK, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit weather: A warm week ahead

(WXYZ) — This Evening: Clouds fade away. Temps in the 70s. Winds: W 5 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear skies with a low of 63 in Detroit. A few areas outside the city could get down to the upper 50s. Winds: Light. Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and 86. Winds:...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed on 275 south of Detroit Metro Airport after walking away from MSP

HURON TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police said a man who was walking away from a car on I-275 was hit and killed by another driver late Monday night. MSP said troopers were sent to I-275 at Sibley Road, just one exit south of Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), around 10 p.m. to a report of someone walking on the freeway.
thevarsitynews.net

6533 E Jefferson Ave Apt 411

Sprawling tri-level penthouse loft for rent in the historic Lofts at Rivertown! With stunning skyline views and west exposure, this loft has been recently updated with contemporary finishes and new kitchen appliances. This three-level loft offers two bedrooms, two full baths, and two gated parking spots. This full-amenity building has an outdoor pool and jacuzzi, 24-hour security guard, and a fitness room.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Drunken driver blows 3 times legal limit after crashing in front of Selfridge Air National Guard Base

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police had to take a drunken driver to the ground after he crashed into poles at the Selfridge Air National Guard Base gate on Sunday afternoon. According to Michigan State Police, the driver hit the yellow poles around 2:20 p.m. When approached by military police, he jumped out of his vehicle. Troopers arrived and confirmed signs of intoxication.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
wcmu.org

Southeast Michigan declared high risk for COVID transmission

Detroit health officials say residents face a high risk of COVID-19 spreading in the community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report all of Wayne County, as well as Oakland, Macomb, and Washtenaw counties, fall into the high-risk category for community spread of COVID. The CDC advises residents in...
MICHIGAN STATE

