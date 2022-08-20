Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Emergency repairs underway as erosion comes dangerously close to freeway in Macomb County
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Every time we get a big rainfall, multiple feet of a drain bank in Roseville fall off - inching closer and closer to I-94 near 13 Mile Road. It’s all hands on deck as emergency construction gets underway to stabilize, restore and protect the banks of an open channel drain from continuing severe erosion.
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan water main break: GLWA to re-evaluate repair timeline due to pipe delivery delay
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The timeline to repair a large water main break is being reviewed because the delivery of pipe that is needed is delayed. According to the Great Lakes Water Authority, 48-feet of 120-inch pipe ordered last week will be delivered between Thursday and Saturday. It was supposed to be delivered Tuesday.
Detroit News
Emergency construction starts for severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville
Roseville — Emergency construction began Tuesday to repair severe erosion along Interstate 94 due to concern of endangering highway travelers. Macomb County officials announced Tuesday the kickstart of the project that is expected to take at least three weeks to fix. The Rohrbeck Extension Drain stretches behind Famous Dave's...
Spinal Column
MDNR considering ‘no-wake’ request for Bogie Lake
Homeowners on Bogie Lake are requesting the Michigan Department of Natural Resources establish a “no-wake” rule on the entire lake, including the canal on Beryl Avenue. Residents are also looking to limit electric vessels to no more than 2 horsepower (HP) per foot of vessel. “This lake only...
candgnews.com
Substation fire sparks outage in Madison Heights, Royal Oak
MADISON HEIGHTS/ROYAL OAK — More than 7,000 people in the cities of Madison Heights and Royal Oak were left without power when a fire broke out at the local DTE Energy substation. The incident occurred the evening of Aug. 8 at the substation located on Stephenson Highway, just south...
HometownLife.com
The Farmington A&W is back. And the old-school drive-in is now open all year.
Root beer is back flowing along Grand River in Farmington. After being closed the entire summer, the A&W drive-in at 30732 Grand River has opened under new ownership. Randy Hadid, a Farmington High School alumnus and Northville resident, recently acquired the drive-in. "It's excellent," he said. "We were kind of...
Michigan residents can make $100 for collecting a bushel of red pine cones
Michigan residents can make some money by collecting red pine cones. DNR locations will be accepting a bushel of red pine cones for $100 from September 1-30.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Some Wednesday showers possible north of Metro Detroit; more rain chances coming
DETROIT – Good Wednesday afternoon!. All will be quiet on the Michigan front during the early afternoon. Highs will land between 84-87 degrees with another day of manageable mugginess. Light winds will move NW/SW at 5-10 mph. There will be a weak disturbance moving over Central and Northern lower...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Heat, humidity returning for Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Looks like a slight warm up ahead for metro Detroit. Tuesday will bring party cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. Things heat up just a touch on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday night into early Thursday morning looks to be our best shot at a few showers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Labor Day Weekend 2022 events in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s the unofficial end to summer, which brings on some of Detroit’s biggest traditions. Luckily, many will have Monday off giving tourists and locals plenty of time to explore everything the city has to offer. Arts Beats & Eats (Downtown Royal Oak), Sep. 2 to...
Giant "Fire Whitmer" banner hung from I-696 overpass in Oakland County
Those driving along a particular stretch of I-696 this Tuesday may have spotted a rather pointed political message. A large blue and white banner was placed on an overpass near Greenfield Road that reads “Remember what she did, #FireWhitmer!”
$2.5M castle with drawbridge, moat, hidden rooms and dungeon for sale in Oakland County
A medieval-style, castle-like home that sits on a hill surrounded by woods across more than six acres in Oakland Township is one of the most unique houses in southeast Michigan — and it's for sale. The secluded, private palace in Oakland County fit for a king and queen is...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan made product aims to keep students safe in the classroom
TROY, Mich. – Seen in the video player above is a Nightlock, which is a security tool, and it makes a door almost impossible to open. They are made here in Michigan in Mount Morris, just 30 miles from Oxford High School, where tragedy struck back in November. Since...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man torches convenience store after cigar argument in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – Video from inside a gas station convenience store captures the moment an angry customer sets the place on fire which is a frightening moment, especially for a clerk who did manage to escape the fire. It was all over something a customer bought and then decided they...
Great Lakes Water Authority gives repair update on massive water main break in Metro Detroit
Progress is being made to repair the massive water main break that continues to affect several Metro Detroit communities. GLWA announced that they are planning on Saturday to remove the damaged section of pipe that led to the break in Port Huron.
HometownLife.com
Record hot real estate market near Livonia pushes Wayne County home sale prices to $185,000
The median sales price for a single-family home sold in Wayne County during May was $185,000. That's an increase of 5.1% compared with May 2021, according to a USA TODAY Network localized analysis generated with data from Realtor.com. On a year-over-year basis, prices have been rising for 33 consecutive months....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Get COVID-19 vaccine, free home tests, masks at this pop-up clinic in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Peace Neighborhood Center will be hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Vaccines will be available for community members age 6 months and older. At-home rapid test kits and KN95 masks will also be available for free while supplies last. Masks will...
LOOK: Michigan Mid-Century Modern Dream Home on Market for $899K
Love mid-century modern? You might want to sit down... According to the listing, this home for sale in Farmington, Mich. is "quite simply the epitome of Mid-Century perfection." But we don't have to take their word for it - take a tour in the gallery below!. Arthur Beckwith House for...
wgrt.com
St. Clair County Says Goodbye To One Of Its Most Inspirational Leaders
Losing a loved one is never easy. The laughter and good times linger in our minds as we grieve and cope in the best way we can. Port Huron lost one of its most influential community leaders last week. Marguerite Stanley was 98 at the time of her passing, living a full life that touched numerous individuals and influenced others to find greatness inside of themselves.
