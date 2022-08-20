ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

Emergency construction starts for severe erosion near I-94 in Roseville

Roseville — Emergency construction began Tuesday to repair severe erosion along Interstate 94 due to concern of endangering highway travelers. Macomb County officials announced Tuesday the kickstart of the project that is expected to take at least three weeks to fix. The Rohrbeck Extension Drain stretches behind Famous Dave's...
ROSEVILLE, MI
MDNR considering ‘no-wake’ request for Bogie Lake

Homeowners on Bogie Lake are requesting the Michigan Department of Natural Resources establish a “no-wake” rule on the entire lake, including the canal on Beryl Avenue. Residents are also looking to limit electric vessels to no more than 2 horsepower (HP) per foot of vessel. “This lake only...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Substation fire sparks outage in Madison Heights, Royal Oak

MADISON HEIGHTS/ROYAL OAK — More than 7,000 people in the cities of Madison Heights and Royal Oak were left without power when a fire broke out at the local DTE Energy substation. The incident occurred the evening of Aug. 8 at the substation located on Stephenson Highway, just south...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Heat, humidity returning for Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Looks like a slight warm up ahead for metro Detroit. Tuesday will bring party cloudy skies with highs in the low 80s. Things heat up just a touch on Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s. Wednesday night into early Thursday morning looks to be our best shot at a few showers.
ENVIRONMENT
Labor Day Weekend 2022 events in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It’s the unofficial end to summer, which brings on some of Detroit’s biggest traditions. Luckily, many will have Monday off giving tourists and locals plenty of time to explore everything the city has to offer. Arts Beats & Eats (Downtown Royal Oak), Sep. 2 to...
DETROIT, MI
Michigan made product aims to keep students safe in the classroom

TROY, Mich. – Seen in the video player above is a Nightlock, which is a security tool, and it makes a door almost impossible to open. They are made here in Michigan in Mount Morris, just 30 miles from Oxford High School, where tragedy struck back in November. Since...
MICHIGAN STATE
St. Clair County Says Goodbye To One Of Its Most Inspirational Leaders

Losing a loved one is never easy. The laughter and good times linger in our minds as we grieve and cope in the best way we can. Port Huron lost one of its most influential community leaders last week. Marguerite Stanley was 98 at the time of her passing, living a full life that touched numerous individuals and influenced others to find greatness inside of themselves.
PORT HURON, MI

