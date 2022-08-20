Read full article on original website
Anthony C Onley
4d ago
We are told that murder rates are down from the 70's every day I read about a murder
Related
KSAT 12
Jogger who was robbed on Northwest Side trail helps SAPD track down suspect
SAN ANTONIO – A jogger who was robbed on the Northwest Side earlier this month helped San Antonio police track down and arrest the suspect. The jogger said he was on the Leon Creek Greenway trail system near Grissom Road on Aug. 10 when he saw a man who looked like he needed help.
Man shot in leg as he was getting into his car on east side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the leg Tuesday night as he was getting into his car. It happened around 10:15 p.m. on the 3600 block of E. Houston St. near Willow Springs Golf Course on the east side of town. Police say the 53-year-old man was...
Police need your help identifying arson suspects
SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for your help in identifying and locating suspects accused of arson. Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of N. Colorado Street on April 22 close to 3:30 a.m. for reports of a vacant structure on fire. The investigation into this...
Off-duty San Antonio PD officer found with self-inflicted gunshot wound
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An off-duty San Antonio Police Department Officer was found dead this morning, police say. At 3:22 a.m. SAPD responded to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was identified as an off-duty SAPD officer.
Would-be robbery victim shoots and kills attacker
A Texas man shot and killed another man who was allegedly attempting to rob him.
One person injured after suspected road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in his car on Callaghan Road and San Antonio police are investigating what they say may have been a road rage incident. SAPD responded to Callaghan Road near Bandera on the northwest side at around...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
kurv.com
Lovers Quarrel Gets Woman In Trouble
A San Antonio woman is under arrest for allegedly threatening to shoot up a school. Yvette Gonzales was apparently upset with her ex-boyfriend, who is a teacher in the border town of Del Rio. Police say that the 32-year old called and sent text-messages, threatening to kill him and all...
Man in his 20s carrying bags of ice hit by vehicle near UTSA
SAN ANTONIO — A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle on the far north side of town. It happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday on the 15400 block of Chase Hill Boulevard near Loop 1604 by UTSA. Police say the man...
KTSA
San Antonio father arrested for helping his son elude authorities
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Bexar County Deputies have arrested a man for helping his son hide from law enforcement officers. The arrest stems from an incident at Ingram Park Mall Friday afternoon. That’s when his 14 year old son and another teenager ran into the mall after leading...
foxsanantonio.com
REWARD: Suspects kick in apartment door, gun down man during home invasion
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers is asking for your help to solve the murder of man gunned down during a home invasion at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Officers were called at 2 a.m. on Aug. 23 to the Ashley Oaks Apartments off Henderson Pass near Thousand Oaks Drive. According...
KENS 5
Bandera County authorities identify found remains as local father missing since July
SAN ANTONIO — Bandera County authorities identified remains discovered last week as belonging to Sean Duffy, a 56-year-old man who went missing in July. Matt King, chief deputy of the Bandera County Sheriff's Office, confirmed the information to KENS 5 following an autopsy conducted in Lockhart. The body was discovered by a passerby last week, sending tremors of unease through a small-town community where residents say they've noticed an uptick in crime and missing people.
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman threatened to shoot ex-boyfriend, his students at Del Rio school, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and the kids he teaches in Del Rio, according to police. Yvette Nicole Gonzalez, 32, threatened the man several times via phone call and text message earlier this month, Del Rio police said in a news release on Tuesday.
Police: Texas man shoots, kills suspect during robbery
A robbery suspect was shot and killed after the victim pulled out a gun, police said.
Firefighters say heavily cluttered home made it difficult to battle early morning fire on southeast side
SAN ANTONIO — An early morning house fire has displaced three people from their home and caused more than $50,000 in damages. It happened around 4:18 a.m. on the 1300 block of Greer St. not far from S. Gevers St. on the southeast side of town. When firefighters arrived,...
mycanyonlake.com
Gay Owner of Canyon Lake Food Truck Files Charges After Assault by ‘Homophobic’ Woman
Brooke Tomlinson, left, owner of this popular Canyon Lake food truck, says she was verbally and physically assaulted Friday by a 71-year-old Canyon Lake woman who didn't care for her masculine appearance. Brooke Tomlinson, owner of Canyon Lake’s Hungry Hippie Food Truck and self-described masculine-looking lesbian, filed charges Monday against...
Deputies still searching for 14-year-old who ran into Ingram Park Mall after pursuit
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a 14-year-old suspect who ran into Ingram Park Mall after evading arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. On Friday, deputies received a call for shots fired on Old Onyx in far west Bexar County. Authorities found a vehicle matching the description of what the suspects were inside, and when they tried to pull the driver off, a pursuit began and lasted several minutes.
Man arrested in connection to five armed robberies, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to five armed robberies, the San Antonio Police Department said. Authorities identified the suspect as Giovanni Norman. Police said on Aug. 6, Norman robbed a Culebra Meat Market employee at gunpoint and took money from the register. He has reportedly robbed multiple Culebra Meat Markets as well as taco trucks in south San Antonio.
Dozens of people living in the Hays St. encampment face another sweep this week
SAN ANTONIO — The area underneath the I-37 and 281 overpass has been Christina Barrera's home for 17 years. She considers the community a family and takes care of as many people as she can, as often as she can. When she learns of another scheduled sweep, the first thing she thinks is "here we go again."
1 Person Injured In Hit And Run Accident In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
Police reports state that a woman was involved in an accident that took place at around 3 AM on Interstate 35 North Access Road and Dinn Drive. The woman, driving a car swerved sideways to avoid [..]
