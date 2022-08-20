Read full article on original website
William C. “Bill” Fair
East Alton—William C. “Bill” Fair, 95, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home. Born March 18, 1927 in Decatur, IL, he was a son of James Miller and Lydia Mary (Hatfield) Fair. A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, Bill worked as an operating...
Judy C. Myers
Born Feb. 14, 1947 in Alton, she was a daughter of Charles Sampson and Virginia Catherine (Phillips) Shelton. Judy married Larry G. Myers June 3, 1966 in Cottage Hills. He survives. She retired as a secretary for Madison County Title Co. in Fredericktown, MO. Judy enjoyed camping with her family...
Cody Toenyes
Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto, IL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 7:24 pm. He was born on May 17, 2000, in Alton, IL the son of Jason and Patty (Meyers) Toenyes. Cody was a member of Missouri B.A.S.S. Masters. He enjoyed working with his hands...
Mildred Kelch
Mildred “Sue” Irene Kelch, 68, died at 9:53 a.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at River Crossing in Alton. She was born April 18, 1954 in Cape Girardeau, Missouri the daughter of the late Alvin and Margaret (Bauman) Schirmer. Surviving are three sisters, Patricia Freeman (James) of Alton, Doris Stout of Arkansas, Linda Rinehart of O’Fallon, MO and one-half brother, Kevin Schirmer of High Ridge, MO. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Kelch. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Gent Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Terry Lahr
Terry Ray Lahr, 79, of Shipman, passed away the morning of Monday, August 22, 2022, in Eureka, Missouri. Terry was a farmer by trade and continued that work in the Southwestern area throughout his life. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Piasa. On December 21, 1963,...
Christopher Childers
Christopher Reid Childers, 38, passed away at 8:18 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home after his battle with mental illness. He was born August 9, 1984 in Alton, Illinois, a son of Reid Douglas Childers Jr. and Karen Louis (Kadell) Childers of Alton. He married the love of his life, Sara Nicole (White) Childers on August 6, 2011 in Godfrey and she survives. He was currently a private investigator with Advantage Surveillance. He proudly served as a police officer with the City of St. Louis for several years and later with the Village of St. Ann for a couple of years. Chris had a love for his brothers and sisters of law enforcement and loved serving the citizens of his communities. He had a love for boxing and added the love to help by participating in the Guns ‘N Hoses to support families and loved ones of local police and firefighters. He enjoyed music and loved playing the guitar, his days of skateboarding and caring for his pet snakes. He cherished his little girls and loved being goofy and silly as the loving daddy he is. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he is survived by his daughters, Josie Rhae Childers and Claire Nicole Childers; a brother, Craig Childers of Alton; mother-in-law, Annette Proctor of Godfrey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Denice Atchison of Chester; his grandmothers, Ann Childers of Alton and JoAnn Kadell of Alton; his grandmother-in-law, Beverly Nevins of Godfrey; brother-in-law, Anthony Proctor; three sisters-in-law, Bethany Proctor, Megan Atchison and Mikayla Atchison; best friend, Justin Holden of Austin, Texas; other extended family; colleagues and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Reid Douglas Childers Sr. and Donald Richard Kadell and a brother-in-law, Jeremy Proctor. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Don Long Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1810 Craig Road, Suite, 124, St. Louis, MO 63146, online at www.namistl.org or can be made to the family to establish a trust fund for his daughters and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. You may join the service livestream on his tribute wall or leave a condolence to the family at www.irwinchapel.com.
Twila Liley
Twila Sue Liley, 81, of Bethalto, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side. She was born on October 7, 1940, the daughter of Jesse A. and Wreatha (Stumbough) Grover. She married Deon Liley in Hartford, IL, on June 21, 1958. Twila...
Carol Carpenter
Carol June Carpenter, 91, of Brighton, passed away the morning of August, 22, 2022, at Alton Memorial Hospital. She was born June 21, 1931, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to the late Harold C. and Helen L. (Hein) Flackus. On October 29, 1949, Carol married Jackie V. Carpenter in Kansas City, Missouri....
Laraine Pohlman
She was born in Mt. Olive, IL, on July 8, 1928, the daughter of John and Anna (Luketic) Biscan. She married Stanley B. Pohlman, Jr. in Mt. Olive on May 16, 1959. He preceded her in death on February 3, 2019. Laraine worked at Alton Packaging and Shell Oil, as...
Katherine Perkins
Katherine"Kathy" Perkins, 74, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Alton Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born August 23, 1947 in Alton, she was the daughter of Jordan Hundley and Maude Irene (Blair) Wilson. She had worked as a customer service representative for American Water. On May 27, 1967 in...
Keepers of the Garden since 1980
The Alton Community Service League has had a history of keeping the Rose Garden flourishing starting in 1980 when Dr. Robert Elliott donated the funds for the one-acre rose garden as a memorial to his wife in 1980. The Alton community Service League continues volunteer opportunities throughout the summer. One...
Connie McKee
Connie Rose McKee, 71, of Granite City, IL died on Monday, August 22, 2022 at her home. She was born on September 20, 1950 in Pulaski, TN to Cecil and Sally (Goats) Higgins. The loving wife, mother and grandmother retired from the LaMear & Rapert Accounting Firm in St. Louis County, MO after 40 years of service. She enjoyed doing yard work, flower gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.
Frederick Dykeman
Frederick Thomas Dykeman, 81, died at 3:53 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022 at his home in Godfrey. Born July 27, 1941 in Alton, he was the son of Vernon and Lorene (Chilton) Dykeman. Mr. Dykeman served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. He worked for Granite City Steel Employees Credit Union and retired as Vice President of finance from Schlumberger Employees Credit Union in Sugar Land, TX. On November 16, 1963 he was united in marriage to Marilyn Milner in Alton. This union was blessed with over 57 years of marriage. She survives. Also surviving are three children, Anjanette Baumgartner (Jim) of Godfrey, Dominguez Dykeman (Kym) of Tomball, TX, and Tiffany Farnam (Bucky) of Rogers, MN. Eleven grandchildren, Sarah Beth Crews (Denver), James Baumgartner (Daisy Gibbons), Ryan Thomas Baumgartner (Diane), Duke Dykeman, Kyle Dykeman, Nolan Farnam, Mae Tschritter (Riley), Maximilian Farnam, Ella Farnam, Clare Farnam, and Philomena Farnam. Five great grandchildren, Anna Crews, Emma Crews, Hudson Dykeman, Chase Baumgartner, and Bailey James Baumgartner and a sister, Mary Lou Rowden (Gary) of Pontoon Beach. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Gross and Shirley Crabtree. Mr. Dykeman was an avid Cub fan and lover of all sports. Some of his fondest memories were his 40 years living in Texas. His passion was country music. Singing to his favorite songs is a memory his family will always cherish. Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Ambrose Catholic Church and school, 820 W. Homer M. Adams Pkwy., Godfrey, IL 62035 or the Ave Maria Academy, 7000 Jewel Lane North, Maple Grove, MN 55311. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Madeline Bradstreet
Madeline E. Bradstreet, 88, passed away Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Born March 29, 1934 in Catlin, IN, she was a daughter of George W. and Bernice (Baker) Tappy. She married Elva G. “Al” Bradstreet Oct. 24, 1952 in Wood River. He passed away Nov. 3,...
Kelly Tucker
Kelly Jo Tucker, 45, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 11:35 p.m. Fri. Aug. 19, 2022 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born Nov. 27, 1976 in Ft. Knox, KY to Pamela (Brown) Huffman of Granite City and the late Otis Huffman. Kelly was a...
Doit Perrigan
Doit Eugene Perrigan, 81, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 8:08 a.m. Sun. Aug. 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family while under hospice care. He was born July 16, 1941 in Dickinson, VA to the late Jesse & Beulah (Phillips) Perrigan. Doit had served with the...
William Parker
William E. “Bill” Parker, 84, died at 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Godfrey. He was born July 20, 1938 in Alton the son of the late William E. and Elizabeth (Burcham) Parker, Sr. Bill served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church. He loved to play golf, chess, racquetball and handball, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Bill retired after 38 years as an electrician with IBEW local 649. He also served for several years as an assistant Business Agent of local 649. Following retirement, Bill was employed as an electrical inspector for the City of Alton. He also served as Alderman for the Second Ward. On December 5, 1964 in Alton, he married Rita Peters, and she survives. Also surviving are three sons, Brian Parker of Sun Prairie, WI, Peter Parker (Peggy) of Glendale, MO and Tim Parker of Palm Desert, CA, four grandchildren, Drake Parker, Jack Parker, Luisa Parker, Emma Parker, and his beloved dog, Sadie. One brother, James Richard Parker of Wood River, three sisters, Elizabeth Parker of Godfrey, Joan Haasis of Phoenix, AZ and Theresa Smith of Port St. Lucie, FL. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Jane LaBrot. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022 at SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will be St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. Father Jeff Holtman will officiate. Memorials may be made to SS Peter & Paul Catholic Church or The American Lung Association. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Carol Holland
Carol Ann Holland, 77, of Granite City, IL, passed away at 1:45 a.m. Sat. Aug. 20, 2022 at her home with her family at her side while under hospice care. She was born Dec. 13, 1944 in Tiff, MO to the late Martha (Boyer) Ferris) and Karl Holland. Carol had...
East Alton getting grant through fire department
The East Alton fire department will soon obtain a much-needed utility truck and other equipment thanks to the work of Lieutenant Andrew Mortland and Engineer Jeremy Diveley. Mayor Darren Carlton recognized the two firefighters at last week’s village board meeting and said they wrote and received three grants totaling more than 75-thousand dollars.
Michael Watson
Michael Watson, 66, of Pontoon Beach, IL passed away in his homes Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born June 23, 1956 to the late Johnnie and Shirley (Trebing) Watson in Centerville, IL. Michael enjoyed fishing, collecting marbles and coins and spending time with his family. He is survived by...
