Christopher Reid Childers, 38, passed away at 8:18 p.m. on Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home after his battle with mental illness. He was born August 9, 1984 in Alton, Illinois, a son of Reid Douglas Childers Jr. and Karen Louis (Kadell) Childers of Alton. He married the love of his life, Sara Nicole (White) Childers on August 6, 2011 in Godfrey and she survives. He was currently a private investigator with Advantage Surveillance. He proudly served as a police officer with the City of St. Louis for several years and later with the Village of St. Ann for a couple of years. Chris had a love for his brothers and sisters of law enforcement and loved serving the citizens of his communities. He had a love for boxing and added the love to help by participating in the Guns ‘N Hoses to support families and loved ones of local police and firefighters. He enjoyed music and loved playing the guitar, his days of skateboarding and caring for his pet snakes. He cherished his little girls and loved being goofy and silly as the loving daddy he is. In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he is survived by his daughters, Josie Rhae Childers and Claire Nicole Childers; a brother, Craig Childers of Alton; mother-in-law, Annette Proctor of Godfrey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Michael and Denice Atchison of Chester; his grandmothers, Ann Childers of Alton and JoAnn Kadell of Alton; his grandmother-in-law, Beverly Nevins of Godfrey; brother-in-law, Anthony Proctor; three sisters-in-law, Bethany Proctor, Megan Atchison and Mikayla Atchison; best friend, Justin Holden of Austin, Texas; other extended family; colleagues and many friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Reid Douglas Childers Sr. and Donald Richard Kadell and a brother-in-law, Jeremy Proctor. In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon on Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Don Long Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Memorials may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 1810 Craig Road, Suite, 124, St. Louis, MO 63146, online at www.namistl.org or can be made to the family to establish a trust fund for his daughters and may be accepted at the funeral chapel. You may join the service livestream on his tribute wall or leave a condolence to the family at www.irwinchapel.com.

ALTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO