Officer unharmed after being hit in Charlotte shootout: CMPD

Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
CMPD investigates homicide in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southeast Charlotte. Officers were called to Marvin Road near North Wendover Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. (Watch the video below: Officer shot, another returns fire, striking...
Man taken into custody in CMPD bike operation speaks to WBTV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dirt bikes, bicycles, and risky moves on the streets of Charlotte. Police have been talking about it for months. “I don’t need to have officers sitting in juvenile court over a kid driving recklessly on a bicycle,” said CMPD Captain Bret Balamucki in April 2022.
1 shot, injured in North Carolina hotel parking lot off
A CBS 17 crew on the scene at 8:45 a.m. is working to get more details on the shooting.
Two additional men charged in disappearance of Durham father of six missing since March
Durham, N.C. — The family of a Durham man missing since March continues to search for answers about his disappearance. On Tuesday, a judge denied bail reduction for Darrius Tyson, who is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and the kidnapping of Shawn Burton. Last week, two other people...
Man dies after stabbing on Summit Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said a man died after a stabbing on Summit Avenue Tuesday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. Officers found one victim with serious injuries. Police said 55-year-old Dominick Barnes died from his wounds later that day. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about...
Woman shot in head in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital in critical condition, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the head in Winston-Salem on Monday and is in the hospital in critical condition, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 12:28 p.m., police responded to a shooting call on East 17th Street when they were told a woman was unconscious behind a house. […]
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Greensboro was 8th in Triad in past 2 years
When a Greensboro Police officer on Sunday night shot and killed a fleeing suspect, this was at least the second time this month law enforcement officers in the Piedmont Triad had used deadly force to end a confrontation that had turned violent.
15-year-old Greensboro girl missing for two weeks, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl was reported missing in Greensboro. The Greensboro Police Department said Octavia Campbell was reported missing from her home on Aug. 7. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said she’s 5’7 and weighs about 230...
Man accused of stealing forklift, driving down South Carolina interstate
An Ohio man is facing multiple charges after police said he stole a forklift Saturday evening and drove it down Interstate 385 in Greenville County.
Person has life-threatening injuries after stabbing on Summit Avenue, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, they responded to Summit Avenue around 5:18 a.m. Tuesday about a stabbing. When they got on the scene they found a victim who has life-threatening injuries. At this time there is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing. […]
One man killed in Durham shooting
Durham police are investigating a shooting that killed one man in the 500 block of Liberty Street.
17th Street Shooting Victim in Critical Condition
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Monday afternoon, Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services responded to 1013 E. 17th Street. Call details indicated an unconscious female had been located behind a house. EMS personnel located an unconscious Ashley Hartwell, and she was transported to a local medical facility. Medical personnel began treating her for a gunshot wound. Hartwell continues to receive treatment for her serious, life-threatening condition.
One person received a bullet to the head, officers say.
Winston-Salem police are on the scene of a shooting on 17th Street. A woman was shot in the head. She was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. WXII 12 is at the scene and will update this article as we learn more. This is a developing story, check back...
Gastonia home where 9-year-old boy was shot has history of violence
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are still looking for the public’s assistance after a shooting into a home Friday night that sent a child to the hospital with serious injuries. The child, identified by police as a 9-year-old boy, was shot at a home he...
17-year-old shot, killed by Greensboro police officer during traffic stop
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said an officer shot and killed a 17-year-old driver during a traffic stop Sunday night. It happened in the 4900 block of W. Market Street around 9 p.m. in a shopping plaza parking lot. Police said two other passengers were in the car -- a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. Officials said all the teenagers are from the Hope Mills and Fayetteville areas.
North Carolina woman, 72, dies after son sets her on fire, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman died Monday morning after her son set her ablaze, the Winston-Salem Police Department confirmed. Responding officers found 72-year-old Joanna Parker on the porch of her home just before 11 a.m., WGHP reported. The woman had been set on fire, and officers were...
Suspect charged in Garden Club Street shooting, High Point police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after another man was shot and killed in High Point. According to High Point Police, they responded to Garden Club Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday and found Terrance J. Parms, 32, dead from a gunshot wound. Police say that they have arrested and charged Marcus […]
Shooting between cars closes Club Boulevard in Durham
Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that closed part of Club Boulevard on Sunday night. A stretch of Club Boulevared was closed for four hours from Interstate 85 to Geer Street after a shooting in the area. The exit ramp from I-85 was also shut down.
‘We don’t want to lose our life’; Families in Durham public housing call for more security as shootings continue
DURHAM, N.C. – Monday night’s deadly shooting in Durham is the second homicide at a public housing complex in the city in less than one week. According to Durham police, a man was shot and killed at Liberty Street Apartments off Liberty Street at 10:30 p.m. on Monday.
