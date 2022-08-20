Read full article on original website
WCHS JV Football: Warren County vs Clark County – August 24
Warren County High School JV football game on August 24, 2022 – Warren County vs Clark County. The game starts at 6:00 pm with pre-game action at 5:30 pm. Can’t make the game? Watch the game LIVE on the Royal Examiner:. WCHS vs Strasburg – Girls Volleyball –...
Warren County Republicans are looking for a few good people
Years ago, I did handyman jobs and saw an ad to fix up a property using sweat equity with other Christians. My new wife and I visited and met a young man outside an apartment. He said he with other Christians were trying to fix the place, but he told me that these Christians were always praying and singing but not doing the work. His last comment was, “They are so heavenly minded that they are no earthly good.”
Search for malicious wounding suspect leads to ‘soft lockdowns’ at A.S. Rhodes and 15th St. Diversified Minds location
Early Morning on August 23, 2022, the A.S. Rhodes Elementary School and Diversified Minds was placed on soft lockdown while the Warren County Sheriff’s Office tracked an individual who had fled on foot and was wanted out of a neighboring jurisdiction. The white male, wearing blue shorts and a white tank top, was last seen running near A.S. Rhodes near Kesler Road. Out of an abundance of caution for student and staff safety, A.S. Rhodes Elementary was placed on lockdown due to the proximity and nature of the incident.
David Edward James (1939 – 2022)
David Edward James, 83, of Flint Hill, Virginia, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 18, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Bruce Beeler officiating. David was born August 10, 1939,...
Abner Jessie Figgins, Jr. (1956 – 2022)
Abner Jessie Figgins, Jr., 65, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock. Services will be held at a later date. Abner was born October 29, 1956, in Front Royal, Virginia, the son of the late Abner Jessie Figgins, Sr., and Bernice Elizabeth Tatters Figgins.
Buying a home within your means: what does it mean?
House-hunting is exciting. However, don’t allow your enthusiasm to make you lose sight of the realities of your financial situation. It’s not enough to qualify for a mortgage. You must also ensure you can make the payments over the next 15, 25, or 30 years. Here are a few things to consider to avoid running into trouble.
Bank robbery suspect arrested
On 08/18/2022, at approximately 1:00 pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money. The suspect was wearing a red long sleeved hoodie with a distinct pattern design, gray cargo shorts and black...
Virginia home prices still climbing, but cooling market brings moderation
According to the July 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report released by Virginia REALTORS®, there were 11,346 homes sold in Virginia in July 2022. This is nearly 26% fewer than July 2021, the sharpest year-over-year drop in more than seven years. Overall, sales activity has been moderating from last year’s level in Virginia since last fall.
