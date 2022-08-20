ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kankakee County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
qrockonline.com

Shooting in Lockport Township Under Investigation

The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm, Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue in Lockport Township in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon deputies arriving on scene they discovered a male who had been shot in the let as well as numerous shell casings. For precautionary measures, the Fairmont Elementary School located at 735 Green Garden Place was placed on lock down at the Will County Sheriff’s Office direction. The shooting was unrelated to the school, and the lock down was based on the close proximity to the incident.
LOCKPORT, IL
wmay.com

Another ISP Squad Car Struck In Scott’s Law Violation; Trooper Unhurt

An Illinois State Police trooper is uninjured after the latest incident of a state police squad car being struck by a driver in a Scott’s Law violation. The latest incident happened early Saturday in Kankakee County. The trooper was stopped at the side of the road with lights activated around 2:30am as he investigated a prior traffic crash. Authorities say a suspected drunk driver struck the rear of the squad car while the trooper was standing in front of it. The 24-year-old driver is facing multiple charges.
KANKAKEE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
County
Kankakee County, IL
Kankakee County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Ashkum, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man killed in Elburn crash

A Montgomery man is dead following a two vehicle crash in Elburn on Monday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified him as 45-year-old Marcus Jones of Montgomery. Police say it happened at around 7:15 Monday morning. Police say a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Isaiah Jadzak, of Maple Park, was heading...
ELBURN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Isp#Illinois State Police#Move Over Law
wjol.com

Stolen Vehicle from Maine Recovered in Joliet After Chase

On Monday night, at 10:35 pm, Joliet Police were called near the area of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center after receiving a report of a stolen Land Rover SUV out of Maine that was being tracked by the vehicle’s owner via GPS. Officers located the vehicle with a female driver, later identified as 29-year-old Katelynn Dubois of Wales Maine, on the south end of the hospital property and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled as Officers approached the vehicle on foot. Police later located the SUV parked and unoccupied in the 1400 block of Mayfield Avenue. WJOL has been told that the SUV now had an Illinois registration plate that did not match the vehicle. The Maine registration plate that had previously been attached to the vehicle along with a screwdriver was located in the front passenger seat. Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 was deployed to conduct an extensive search of the area.
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

Alleged Drunken Driver Plows Into Ottawa High School

Classes weren't impacted at Ottawa High School after a car took a chunk out of the building. Police and paramedics were called to the high school just before 6:30 Sunday evening about a car crashing into school on East Main Street. The Chevy Volt went partially into an entrance of Ottawa High.
OTTAWA, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Monday, August 22nd

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 61-year-old John Haltom for DUI. He posted bond and...
MORRIS, IL
NBC Chicago

Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner

A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS News

1 killed, 1 critically injured in pub shooting in Blue Island

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
BLUE ISLAND, IL
wjol.com

Inmate Dies At Will County Adult Detention Center

A 78-year old inmate was found unresponsive at the Will County Adult Detention Center. Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Will County Adult Detention Facility to provide a police escort to a local area hospital for the inmate. The 78-year-old from Crest Hill was found unresponsive by staff inside the medical unit of the WCADF and later died.

Comments / 0

Community Policy