qrockonline.com
Shooting in Lockport Township Under Investigation
The Will County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Lockport Township on Tuesday afternoon. At 3:15 pm, Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the 200 block of Nobes Avenue in Lockport Township in reference to a shots fired complaint. Upon deputies arriving on scene they discovered a male who had been shot in the let as well as numerous shell casings. For precautionary measures, the Fairmont Elementary School located at 735 Green Garden Place was placed on lock down at the Will County Sheriff’s Office direction. The shooting was unrelated to the school, and the lock down was based on the close proximity to the incident.
One person is in custody after a four-vehicle crash killed one person and injured three others in suburban Oak Lawn, police said.
wmay.com
An Illinois State Police trooper is uninjured after the latest incident of a state police squad car being struck by a driver in a Scott’s Law violation. The latest incident happened early Saturday in Kankakee County. The trooper was stopped at the side of the road with lights activated around 2:30am as he investigated a prior traffic crash. Authorities say a suspected drunk driver struck the rear of the squad car while the trooper was standing in front of it. The 24-year-old driver is facing multiple charges.
fox32chicago.com
SCHEREVILLE, Ind. - Three Chicago men have been charged in connection to a robbery that occurred at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana Saturday. Ricky C. Pierce, 30, faces one count of attempted theft and one count of resisting law enforcement. Jaleel S. Spencer, 32, faces one count of attempted...
Police said one of the vehicles crossed the center line and hit the other, resulting in that person's death.
WSPY NEWS
A Montgomery man is dead following a two vehicle crash in Elburn on Monday. The Kane County Sheriff's Office identified him as 45-year-old Marcus Jones of Montgomery. Police say it happened at around 7:15 Monday morning. Police say a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Isaiah Jadzak, of Maple Park, was heading...
fox32chicago.com
LOCKPORT, Ill. - A Lockport elementary school was placed on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a person was shot nearby. At about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Fairmont Elementary School located at 735 Green Garden Pl. was put on lockdown due to a shooting that occurred nearby, the Will County Sheriff's Office said.
fox32chicago.com
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Cook County sheriff’s deputy was placed on administrative duty last week after a man the deputy was living with was arrested for possessing over one kilogram of cocaine and two handguns. On Aug. 17, Cook County Sheriff's Police executed a traffic stop in the...
wjol.com
On Monday night, at 10:35 pm, Joliet Police were called near the area of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center after receiving a report of a stolen Land Rover SUV out of Maine that was being tracked by the vehicle’s owner via GPS. Officers located the vehicle with a female driver, later identified as 29-year-old Katelynn Dubois of Wales Maine, on the south end of the hospital property and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled as Officers approached the vehicle on foot. Police later located the SUV parked and unoccupied in the 1400 block of Mayfield Avenue. WJOL has been told that the SUV now had an Illinois registration plate that did not match the vehicle. The Maine registration plate that had previously been attached to the vehicle along with a screwdriver was located in the front passenger seat. Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 was deployed to conduct an extensive search of the area.
starvedrock.media
Classes weren't impacted at Ottawa High School after a car took a chunk out of the building. Police and paramedics were called to the high school just before 6:30 Sunday evening about a car crashing into school on East Main Street. The Chevy Volt went partially into an entrance of Ottawa High.
wcsjnews.com
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 61-year-old John Haltom for DUI. He posted bond and...
Teen, 17, Dies in Northwest Indiana Homicide: Lake County Coroner
A 17-year-old boy died from injuries sustained in a homicide Saturday evening in Lake Station, Indiana, according to authorities. Details aren't immediately known, but the Lake County Coroner's Office said a teen, identified as Demetrius T. Harbor, died in a homicide at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Gibson Street. The manner of death was ruled homicide, the coroner said, adding Harbor sustained a "penetrating wound."
WAND TV
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– The United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois joined other regional U.S. Attorneys to provide an update on the cross-jurisdictional Firearms Trafficking Strike Force. The strike force was launched in July 2021 by the Department of Justice to disrupt illegal firearms trafficking and reduce...
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Emergency crews in Aurora are responding to a gas leak.Police and fire officials are on the scene in the area of New York Street and Ohio Street between Farnsworth Avenue. Police said there has been a report of gas and visible flames. Traffic is being diverted at this time and police asking that you avoid the area.
spotonillinois.com
Police officers responding to a robbery at Dick's Sporting Goods in Schererville, Indiana, Saturday evening shot a robbery suspect when the individual rammed a police vehicle while attempting to flee, according to authorities. The incident was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m.... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 10:27.
One person is dead and one other person is in critical condition after a high-speed crash in suburban Oak Lawn Sunday morning. According to authorities, the crash occurred near the intersection of 110th Street and Cicero Avenue. Details of the crash weren’t immediately available, but what is known is that...
CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a pub in the south suburbs. Blue Island Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred outside Forge Pub around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired in...
wjol.com
A 78-year old inmate was found unresponsive at the Will County Adult Detention Center. Deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Will County Adult Detention Facility to provide a police escort to a local area hospital for the inmate. The 78-year-old from Crest Hill was found unresponsive by staff inside the medical unit of the WCADF and later died.
Emergency workers could not revive the man.
fox32chicago.com
OAK PARK, Ill. - An Oak Park man is facing a homicide charge after supplying a friend with fentanyl — which led to a fatal overdose. Bishop Moore, 62, was in bond court Saturday morning, where Judge Anthony Coco set bond at $350,000. The DuPage County State Attorney's office...
