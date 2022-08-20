ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Bodycam video shows 60-second encounter before guard fatally shoots Portland man. ‘This is a list of what not to do,’ an expert says

By Zane Sparling
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 27

Kay
4d ago

Pretty sure it’s time we start holding criminals accountable instead of letting them hold citizens, businesses and society hostage.

Reply
23
AP_000368.378f578099a74c23adb5d04ed9ce27f1.1817
4d ago

Seems like the guy knew he had a legal trespass order that had not yet been lifted. He was already committing a crime by being there. He was attempting to steal pallets. The theft while trespassing brings the crime up to burglary in Oregon. The security officer attempted to place the man under arrest which is appropriate and is his right to do so. The man resisted, and the security officer escalated. Technically robbery at the point where physical violence or even the threat of physical violence is involved. Even unarmed security guards are allowed to use force when necessary, and everyone has a right to defend themselves. Especially against someone who is willing to use a vehicle as a weapon in the commission of their crimes.

Reply(2)
21
Dave Schleiger
4d ago

clearly self defense.Just because he wasn't licensed to carry job or not is in no way giving up his rights to self defense.The guy tried to run him over with his truck,are we at the point now is that you should have to be shot,stabbed,run over before you defend yourself? hell with that..

Reply
16
Related
The Oregonian

Enraged, gun-wielding driver speeds through Sunday Parkways

Portland Sunday Parkways turned ugly Sunday morning when an aggravated driver, brandishing a gun, sped through the event’s protected bike route. In a video posted by Bike Portland, a man in a large Chevrolet pickup truck is seen yelling at volunteers, causing his truck to speed up rapidly and slamming a gun into the truck’s dashboard. No one was injured during the incident.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Security Guards#Private Security#Memorial Day Weekend#Violent Crime
kptv.com

Man shot in the face in North Portland shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man was shot in the face during a shooting in North Portland Sunday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB officers arrived at the 100 Block of North Lombard Street just after 11 p.m. to find the injured man conscious and breathing. Emergency personnel took the man to the hospital.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Ukrainians fear for Portland gun violence

As Katie Guzenko relates how she survived being shot through the nose while driving on SE Powell, there is this: “But her relatives in the Ukraine fear for her safety here.” (“‘I’m still alive:’ Portland bystander recounts gunfire strike,” Aug. 12) Ms. Guzenko’s relatives in an active war zone are concerned about her safety on the streets of an American city in broad daylight! Could anything else be said to make it clearer how insane U.S. gun culture is?
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy