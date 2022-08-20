Bodycam video shows 60-second encounter before guard fatally shoots Portland man. ‘This is a list of what not to do,’ an expert says

Pretty sure it’s time we start holding criminals accountable instead of letting them hold citizens, businesses and society hostage.
Seems like the guy knew he had a legal trespass order that had not yet been lifted. He was already committing a crime by being there. He was attempting to steal pallets. The theft while trespassing brings the crime up to burglary in Oregon. The security officer attempted to place the man under arrest which is appropriate and is his right to do so. The man resisted, and the security officer escalated. Technically robbery at the point where physical violence or even the threat of physical violence is involved. Even unarmed security guards are allowed to use force when necessary, and everyone has a right to defend themselves. Especially against someone who is willing to use a vehicle as a weapon in the commission of their crimes.
clearly self defense.Just because he wasn't licensed to carry job or not is in no way giving up his rights to self defense.The guy tried to run him over with his truck,are we at the point now is that you should have to be shot,stabbed,run over before you defend yourself? hell with that..
Comments / 27