Bodycam video shows 60-second encounter before guard fatally shoots Portland man. ‘This is a list of what not to do,’ an expert says

As Katie Guzenko relates how she survived being shot through the nose while driving on SE Powell, there is this: “But her relatives in the Ukraine fear for her safety here.” (“‘I’m still alive:’ Portland bystander recounts gunfire strike,” Aug. 12) Ms. Guzenko’s relatives in an active war zone are concerned about her safety on the streets of an American city in broad daylight! Could anything else be said to make it clearer how insane U.S. gun culture is?

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO