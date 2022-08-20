ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ribfest Chicago returns this weekend in Northcenter neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Barbecue lovers rejoice as Ribfest makes a return this weekend.

Dozens of food vendors are expected to serve up more than 50,000 pounds of pork in the Northcenter neighborhood.

Saturday's performances include the Chase Wilkins Band, Triple J Trio, The Black Oil Brothers, and more.

Gates open at noon near Lincoln, Damen, and Irving Park Road.

The event will run from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

A $10 donation is suggested, for you to enter.

