ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Linden, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Linden, NJ
NBC New York

Murdered NJ Soccer Star's Mom ‘Disappointed & Sad' Over Plea Deal

The mother of a New Jersey high school soccer star murdered last year reportedly says she's "disappointed and sad" that her son's alleged killer will receive a plea deal and serve just 15 years in prison. Hawa Fofana told local news site The Village Green she was informed Tuesday morning...
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#First Woman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
New Jersey 101.5

Accused drunk driver hits 16 vehicles on Paterson, NJ street

PATERSON – A drunk driver left a trail of destruction on a Paterson street after hitting and damaging approximately 16 cars on Saturday night, police said. The driver of a pickup truck went eastbound on 16th Avenue between Straight Street and Madison Avenue around 10 p.m. and struck the vehicles parked along the one-way street, Paterson police told NBC 4 New York.
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Detectives probe N.J. bank robbery

Authorities on Monday afternoon were investigating a bank robbery at a Chase branch in Franklin Township, a spokesman for the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. Few details were immediately available about the incident at a bank on Route 27, near Vliet Road. Detectives with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office major crimes unit and Franklin police were investigating, according to prosecutor’s office Deputy Chief Frank Roman.
FRANKLIN, NJ
Beach Radio

Suspects sought after woman robbed of phone at gunpoint in Maplewood, NJ

MAPLEWOOD — A person accused of holding up a woman Sunday night is one of what may be as many as four suspects authorities are looking for in this Essex County township. The 22-year-old woman told officers who responded to Tiffany Place around 9:15 p.m. Sunday that she had been the victim of an armed robbery, according to a release posted on Facebook Monday by the Maplewood Police Department.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

111K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy