Police Identify Man Shot and Killed in Egg Harbor Friday Morning
MAYS LANDING – Police in Atlantic County still haven’t captured a suspect in a fatal...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Search for Man Caught on Camera
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a man in connection to an ongoing investigation. Police aren't saying what - if anything - that the man may have done. They're only asking for help in identifying him. If you're able to help the police, you're urged to call (609)...
Police Investigating Shooting of Five Outside Philadelphia Youth Recreation Center
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Gunshots broke the sound of children playing basketball and playing outside near...
Philadelphia Police Searching for Two Men Involved in Shooting on West Louden Street
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are searching for two suspects who discharged handguns and...
Bicyclist Injured in Hit and Run Crash, Philadelphia Police Seeking Suspect
PHILADELPHIA, PA – The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for the driver of a Range...
Cops In Deptford, NJ, Arrest Lady For Bank Robbery At Traffic Stop
I've never realized this fact before today, but if you work at a bank, kudos to you. You actually have a pretty dangerous job. The people who work at Republic Bank in Deptford, Gloucester County know that to be true after a robbery took place on Sunday, August 21st. Reportedly,...
Philadelphia Police Still Searching for Gunman in North Street Shooting
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia are continuing to investigate a shooting in Philadelphia and...
New Jersey Police Rescue 11 from Sinking Boat in Jersey Shore Canal
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – You wouldn’t think it, but at times, depending upon the tides...
Woman arrested for N.J. bank robbery following traffic stop, cops say
Authorities have charged a South Jersey woman in connection with a bank robbery on Sunday afternoon in Gloucester County. Deptford Township Police responded to the Republic Bank on Deptford Center Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a panic alarm, officials said. Officers were told a woman passed a note demanding...
It Was a 31-year-old Pleasantville, NJ, Man Who Was Shot and Killed in Egg Harbor Twp.
Atlantic County authorities have now released the identity of the man who was shot and killed at a Delilah Road business address early Friday morning. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says it was Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville, who was shot and killed around 4 AM. They say Wynn suffered...
Gloucester Police Urge Residents to Share Doorbell Video, Tips of Suspicious Activity
Gloucester Township, NJ – Is there something strange in the neighborhood? You shouldn’t be afraid...
Galloway Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty to Supply Deadly Dose to Toms River Overdose Victim
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Shemar Jackson, 22, of Galloway Township, jas pled guilty to dealing...
Police in Philadelphia Searching for Suspect Wanted for Multiple Commercial Burglaries
The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for...
Man sought in alleged assault at N.J. motel nabbed after K9, helicopter search
A man wanted for an alleged assault at a Gloucester County motel on Monday was arrested in a wooded area following a search by multiple agencies, authorities said. Franklin Township Police officers responded to the Liberty Bell Motel on Route 40 around 1:30 p.m. for a reported assault, police said.
Philadelphia shootings leave 2 dead, 6 injured Tuesday night: 'It's like a war zone'
Two people died and six others were injured after four separate shootings in Philadelphia Tuesday evening.
Man Struck, Robbed at Gunpoint at Philadelphia Gas Station
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man was robbed at gunpoint and assaulted by a group of...
Fatal Shooting Victim ID'd In South Jersey
The victim of a fatal shooting in South Jersey has been identified, authorities said. Charles Wynn, 31, from Pleasantville was shot and killed on Friday, Aug. 19, at 4:08 a.m., according to the Atlantic County Prtosecutor's Office. Egg Harbor Township police responded to a 911 emergency call at 6805 Delilah...
Teenager Shot In South Jersey
A 19-year-old man was shot in Pleasantville. On Sunday, Aug. 21 at approximately 725 p.m,, Pleasantville police responded to Lake Place and Linden Avenue for a Shotspotter activation as well as multiple 911 calls. Police found Messiah Burton of Pleasantville with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was...
Glassboro, NJ, Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42
An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 AM Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep that 31-year-old Shaneira A. Mcpherson of...
ocscanner.news
FREEHOLD: TWO ASBURY PARK MEN CHARGED WITH KILLING A LAKEWOOD MAN
Two men have been arrested and criminally charged in connection with the killing of an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree...
