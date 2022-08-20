BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a vehicle of interest in the death of a 60-year-old man who was assaulted and robbed in Canton over the weekend, Baltimore police confirmed to WJZ. Neighbors told WJZ the suspect fled the scene in a tan-colored sedan with a broken front headlight. Police confirmed they are looking for the vehicle pictured:Victor Malabayabas was in the 600 block of S. Kenwood Avenue late Saturday afternoon when an unidentified man asked him for a tissue, police said."When the victim went to give the male tissue, the male grabbed the victim by the shirt and pushed him...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 HOURS AGO