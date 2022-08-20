ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 6

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Police Search For Suspect In Midday Baltimore Shooting

Police are looking for a suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old man in broad daylight in Baltimore, authorities say. The victim was found with gunshot wounds in the 2400 block of Loyola Northway shortly after 12 p.m., Monday, Aug. 22, according to Baltimore police. Medics transported...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Crime Stoppers#Homicide Detectives#Shot Spotter#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

Several Shot During Violent Night In Baltimore

Several are injured after a violent night in Baltimore saw multiple shootings throughout the city, Baltimore Police say. A 29-year-old man was shot in the 1000 block of Gay Street around 11:35 p.m., on Monday Aug. 22. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for what...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police seek suspect in stabbing of 33-year-old woman

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are looking to identify a man suspected of being connected to a stabbing in Mid-Town Belvedere, according to authorities.The stabbing happened around 9:35 p.m. on Aug. 12. That's when someone stabbed a 33-year-old woman in the 1200 block of Hunter Street. Detectives who are investigating the stabbing need help identifying the man in the photo.Anyone knowing the identity of the man should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

$8,000 reward offered for information in double murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the people involved in a double murder earlier this month. The shooting on the evening of August 12 in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue left 24-year-old William Ferebee and 23-year-old Leion Davis, Jr. dead.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

MSP, US Marshals arrest armed carjacking suspect in Baltimore

Federal and state authorities arrested a man Friday in connection with a reported carjacking in Baltimore. Maryland State Police said troopers and U.S. Marshals arrested Treverrick Jamal Robinson, 24, of Baltimore, on armed carjacking and related charges issued by the Baltimore Police Department. State police said troopers and marshals arrested...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

111K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy