Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
16-Year-Old Reported Missing Tuesday in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl tonight. Newark...
wrnjradio.com
Dog attacked by bear in Morris County
BUTLER, NJ (Morris County) – Police issued a warning after a dog was attacked by a bear on Friday in Butler. On Saturday, police responded to a residence on Scott Street for a report of a dog that was attacked by a bear the day prior, police said. The...
Police Searching for Man Who Robbed Eye Glass Center in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Newark Police Department detectives are trying to identify a man who robbed...
Two Charged in Asbury Park Murder of Lakewood Man
FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has charged and arrested two men in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newark Police Seeking to Identify “cat” Thief
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are seeking to capture a catalytic converter thief caught...
New Jersey Police Rescue 11 from Sinking Boat in Jersey Shore Canal
POINT PLEASANT, NJ – You wouldn’t think it, but at times, depending upon the tides...
Newark Police Issue Alert for Missing 15-Year-Old Boy
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark have issued a missing person alert for a 15-year-old...
15-Year-Old Reported Missing Since August 8th Out of Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark have issued an amber alert for a boy who...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jewish Boy Assaulted, Chased in NYC Hate Crime Aboard MTA Bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old Jewish Boy was chased off an MTA bus in...
Police Investigating Robbery at Franklin Township Bank
FRANKLIN TWP., N.J. – (Somerset County Press Release) – Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald,...
Jersey Shore Vacationers Robbed at Rental Home in Sea Girt
Sea Girt, NJ (MCPO Press Release) – A Morris County resident who burglarized a beachfront...
Two Men Impersonating NYPD Officers Rob $10,000 From Woman’s Home
NEW YORK, NY – Two men posing as New York City police officers broke into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18-Year-Old From Keansburg Crashed Stolen Vehicle in Red Bank After Pursuit Through Four Towns
RED BANK, NJ – A Keansburg 18-year-old was captured in a stolen vehicle after a...
NBC New York
Murdered NJ Soccer Star's Mom ‘Disappointed & Sad' Over Plea Deal
The mother of a New Jersey high school soccer star murdered last year reportedly says she's "disappointed and sad" that her son's alleged killer will receive a plea deal and serve just 15 years in prison. Hawa Fofana told local news site The Village Green she was informed Tuesday morning...
Off-Duty New York City Police Officer Mugged in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – An office duty New York City Police officer was assaulted and...
Galloway Drug Dealer Pleads Guilty to Supply Deadly Dose to Toms River Overdose Victim
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Shemar Jackson, 22, of Galloway Township, jas pled guilty to dealing...
Trenton Cop Charged After Hiding Ties to Latin Kings Street Gang
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton cop has been charged after falsifying his job application and...
Man Assaulted inside Kings Plaza Mall in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, NY – Police are searching for a suspect who sucker-punched a man inside the...
Gun Seized from Driver in Stolen Truck Captured in Secaucus
SECAUCUS, NY – Two men were arrested Sunday morning after being captured by Secaucus police...
Westfield Police Blotter: Here’s What’s Happening
WESTFIELD, NJ – The Westfield Police Department has issued the following police blotter reports for...
Shore News Network
111K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0