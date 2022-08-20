JSerra comes from behind against Sierra Canyon, starts season with statement win: 4 takeaways

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO– After trailing 17-7 at halftime, JSerra came roaring back in the third quarter on Friday to enthusiastically defeat Sierra Canyon 31-17.

The Lions not only started their season off in tremendous fashion, but registered one of their most significant wins in years. Here are four takeaways from the game:

THIRD TIME'S A CHARM

JSerra has played three of its last 12 games against Sierra Canyon. And it appears that each battle has been a good barometer for the Lions.

When they lost 40-14 to open last season, they were still in a rebuilding phase. They were coming off an 0-5 campaign, and debuting a new head coach with a highly inexperienced starting lineup.

Despite finishing with a losing record playing one of the nation's hardest schedules, the Lions did a fantastic job of rebuilding on the fly. They managed to make the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs, and nearly defeated Sierra Canyon on the road to start the postseason. The Trailblazers pulled out a 42-35 victory and went on to make the semifinals. For a JSerra squad that was about to return 17 starters, it was a clear indicator of good things on the horizon.

This time, the Lions were ready to break through. It took them a half to get going on both sides of the ball, but that's exactly what they did.

SOLID FIRST HALF FOR SIERRA CANYON

Sierra Canyon looked rusty but promising in the first half. It stuffed the run well and forced JSerra's yardage to come from short passes that didn't have much big play potential.

SC first got on the board with a touchdown pass from Alonzo Esparza to Jaylen Sumlin, and upped its lead to 10-0 on a field goal that was set up by a fumble in JSerra's red zone.

The Lions responded with a little over three minutes left in the half as Zander Singh finished off a touchdown drive with a QB sneak into the end zone. But Sierra Canyon made it a double-digit game again with 2.1 seconds left in the second quarter as Lavon Brown reeled in a highlight grab through the defense from Esparza.

Unfortunately for the Trailblazers, JSerra hit another gear on both ends after that, and they couldn't match it.

THEY SAID IT: O-LINE TURNED THE TABLES

After that, the Lions finished the game scoring 24 unanswered points, 21 of which came in the third quarter.

Their offensive line did not do a bad job in the first half relative to facing an imposing Sierra Canyon front in game one. With that said, JSerra still didn't have much space to work with offensively in the first two quarters, and needed a boost against such a strong defense.

It got that boost from its front five – in addition to its entire defense.

"It was one hundred percent the O-line," said Singh of the offensive turnaround.

"In any football game, it doesn't matter what level it is, the O-line is always going to be the biggest factor in the game. Our O-line showed just how dominant they are, and were able to bring us back into the game."

JSerra's offensive line was the biggest reason that RB George Perez was able to make a bigger imprint on the game in the third quarter, and the first domino to fall was set up by defense/special teams. The Lions forced a punt, Jared Referente blocked it, and Referente caught a 19-yard touchdown pass from Singh on the very next play.

After another quick defensive stop and a long reception from Singh to Pierce Tanghai, Singh found Perez in the end zone for another touchdown. After a good PAT, the score was 21-17, and JSerra had completely taken over the game.

But the third quarter onslaught continued. On the Lions' next possession, Perez got loose on a handoff from well past midfield and gave them a 28-17 lead with 2:58 left in the quarter.

Sierra Canyon's defense got back into a groove in the fourth quarter, but JSerra's defense had been in one the whole half. The Lions mustered another scoring drive, a field goal that put them up 31-17 with 3:18 left in the contest. It seemed that the game had already been effectively over before that, but Logan Christensen picked off Esparza when Sierra Canyon got the ball back. By the end of the game, it wasn't even close anymore.

Singh finished with a modest 131 yards on 10-19 completion, but it was visibly a much stronger effort for him than the numbers show, especially against a defensive powerhouse like SC. His consistency in making reads, decisions, and accurate passes, plus a few successful forays outside the pocket, ignited his team offensively when there was no rhythm.

Perez ran for well over 100 yards, much of it coming in his strong second half.

BIGGEST WIN OF AN ERA

There's a strong argument to be made that this is JSerra's biggest statement win – or biggest win period – since at least 2019, if not 2018.

The Lions' recent history against Sierra Canyon speaks for itself. And beating a team of the caliber of Sierra Canyon, well, also speaks for itself. Their world-class schedule will continue to make regular season wins a challenge to come by – needless to say, that comes with the terrain in the Trinity League – but the Scott McKnight era is already looking like a massive success in the making.

"JSerra is trending in the right direction," said Singh.

"The last two years, it was very rough. We didn't lose a lot of guys, and we've built a strong connection with everyone that's here. I think this is just the first step for us.

"No man is bigger than the others on this team... we're so tight, and that's how we're able to compete every night."

PHOTOS: