Person killed in shooting on Near Eastside
A person was shot to death early Wednesday in the city's Near Eastside neighborhood, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Teen arrested in connection with July 6 shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a teen with an outstanding murder warrant Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Elaysha Underwood shot another girl at Picadilly Circle on July 6th, leaving the victim in critical condition. Check back with FOX 55 News as more information becomes available.
Man found dead outside home in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to […]
Report: Indiana crash that killed 3 happened during downpour
Hundreds of students and others gathered Sunday evening outside the university’s football stadium for a vigil in honor of the crash victims.
Neighbor charged in deadly Delaware County shooting
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead and his neighbor is charged with murder after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the...
Arrest made in shooting and killing of teenage near Ball State University
Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting and killing of a teenager near Ball State University. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 20, in the Village area, near the campus, which is a popular hangout for students. Many student were nearby and started running when the gunfire occurred.
Girl, 9, shot at home on Indy's northwest side
A 9-year-old girl was shot early Tuesday on the city's northwest side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash
RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
Greenwood Police, like many Indiana police departments, faces recruitment challenge
GREENWOOD, Ind. — To help recruit more police to IMPD, the city of Indianapolis is boosting salaries and adding bonuses for new officers. But law enforcement recruitment challenges aren't exclusive to Indy. The Greenwood Police Department is competing for cops, too. Ofc. Nicole Lisch was top of her class...
Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital
DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
IMPD Officer Thomas Mangan shares health update months after being shot
In a new video released by IMPD Sunday, Officer Thomas Mangan, with his wife Emory Mangan by his side, shared moments from his journey. Mangan has been recovering after being shot in February.
Docs: Victim had 7 seven gunshot wounds, shot less than 90 seconds after meeting outside Muncie bar
MUNCIE, Ind. — The suspect in a deadly shooting that left a man with seven gunshot wounds began shooting less than 90 seconds after encountering the victim outside of a bar near Ball State’s campus, investigators say. Que’Aundre Johnson, 19, from Marion was killed overnight Saturday after a...
Girl, 16, shot to death in parking lot of apartment complex on Indy's NE side
A 16-year-old girl is dead after police say she was found shot outside of an apartment complex early Monday morning.
Judge says suspect in killing, dismembering does not have intellectual disability
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A judge has denied a claim that a man accused of killing and dismembering a 55-year-old man has an intellectual disability. In a hearing in Allen Superior Court on Monday, Judge David Zent denied a petition for intellectual disability for Mathew J. Cramer II. The court appointed a forensic psychiatrist to examine Cramer last month, at a cost of $5,500 on taxpayers.
Indy FOP: No Confidence in Prosecutor Mears & County Court System
INDIANAPOLIS — It was a vote of no confidence by the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police for both Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and the Marion County court system. In a Monday press conference, Indy FOP President Rick Snyder says the no confidence votes are a result of repeated incidents and fractures within the system. He cites examples of failed uses of Indiana’s Red Flag law, light bonds for violent repeat criminal offenders, and light sentences.
Delaware County jail offers mental health and substance use coaching to inmates
Mental health and substance programs makes a difference at Delaware County Jail. Inmates say the program is needed statewide.
Grant County man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020. Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East. When investigators arrived, they found Steven Nickell […]
3rd attempted murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana cop
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a third attempted murder charge against a man accused of shooting an eastern Indiana police officer in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office filed the new charge against Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond for shooting at a third officer in the […]
Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle vs. semi crash that occurred back on Aug. 11. The coroner’s office was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 at about 8:15 p.m. The motorcycle rider, Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55 of Columbia City, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Madison County Festival Shut Down
Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
