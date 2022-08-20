INDIANAPOLIS — It was a vote of no confidence by the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police for both Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and the Marion County court system. In a Monday press conference, Indy FOP President Rick Snyder says the no confidence votes are a result of repeated incidents and fractures within the system. He cites examples of failed uses of Indiana’s Red Flag law, light bonds for violent repeat criminal offenders, and light sentences.

