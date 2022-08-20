ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

wfft.com

Teen arrested in connection with July 6 shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police Department arrested a teen with an outstanding murder warrant Tuesday evening. 16-year-old Elaysha Underwood shot another girl at Picadilly Circle on July 6th, leaving the victim in critical condition. Check back with FOX 55 News as more information becomes available.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Man found dead outside home in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home. Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Neighbor charged in deadly Delaware County shooting

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — One man is dead and his neighbor is charged with murder after a shooting in northeastern Delaware County on Tuesday. Police said the shooting happened around noon in the 12000 block of East 500 North, near Albany. Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner told 13News the...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Arrest made in shooting and killing of teenage near Ball State University

Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting and killing of a teenager near Ball State University. The shooting happened early Saturday morning, Aug. 20, in the Village area, near the campus, which is a popular hangout for students. Many student were nearby and started running when the gunfire occurred.
MUNCIE, IN
WISH-TV

Officials identify Indiana State students killed in crash

RILEY, Ind. (WISH) — The Vigo County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the names of the five Indiana State University students who were involved in a fatal crash Sunday on State Road 46. Just after 1:30 a.m., the vehicle left the road, hit a tree, and caught on...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WSOC Charlotte

Watch: Fiancée of critically wounded Indiana officer walks down aisle at hospital

DAYTON, Ohio — A now-viral video captured an emotional moment between a critically wounded Indiana police officer and her fiancée. According to WHIO-TV, Sierra Neal and her bride-to-be, Richmond police Officer Seara Burton, had planned to exchange vows last Friday. But that all changed Aug. 10 when a man shot Burton during a traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition, authorities said.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Judge says suspect in killing, dismembering does not have intellectual disability

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A judge has denied a claim that a man accused of killing and dismembering a 55-year-old man has an intellectual disability. In a hearing in Allen Superior Court on Monday, Judge David Zent denied a petition for intellectual disability for Mathew J. Cramer II. The court appointed a forensic psychiatrist to examine Cramer last month, at a cost of $5,500 on taxpayers.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

Indy FOP: No Confidence in Prosecutor Mears & County Court System

INDIANAPOLIS — It was a vote of no confidence by the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police for both Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears and the Marion County court system. In a Monday press conference, Indy FOP President Rick Snyder says the no confidence votes are a result of repeated incidents and fractures within the system. He cites examples of failed uses of Indiana’s Red Flag law, light bonds for violent repeat criminal offenders, and light sentences.
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Grant County man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – A Grant County man was found guilty of murder for shooting and killing another man in 2020. Matthew Whitt called 911 in February 2020 to tell police he’d shot and killed an intruder at a home in the 6100 block of South 500 East. When investigators arrived, they found Steven Nickell […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN
NBC4 Columbus

3rd attempted murder charge filed in shooting of Indiana cop

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors have filed a third attempted murder charge against a man accused of shooting an eastern Indiana police officer in the head during a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office filed the new charge against Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond for shooting at a third officer in the […]
RICHMOND, IN
WOWO News

Coroner identifies victim in fatal motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle vs. semi crash that occurred back on Aug. 11. The coroner’s office was notified of a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck at the intersection of Cook Road and U.S. 33 at about 8:15 p.m. The motorcycle rider, Bruce Scott Hoppas, 55 of Columbia City, was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
woofboomnews.com

Madison County Festival Shut Down

Elwood festival told to go home – The Madison County EMA was concerned for weather safety Saturday and shut down at 2 p.m. The 39th Elwood Glass Festival – was scheduled to go until 10 p.m., and some forecasts seemed to indicate the heavier weather might wait until then. Officials with the Elwood Chamber of Commerce told the Herald Bulletin they had no choice but to obey the orders. In Randolph county, WLBC provided live coverage of a now confirmed tornado warning in Randolph county in the early afternoon.
MADISON COUNTY, IN

