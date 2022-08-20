ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bears PFF grades: Best and worst performers in Week 2 preseason win

By Alyssa Barbieri
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kteo_0hOjeEkF00

The Chicago Bears defeated the Seattle Seahawks 27-11 in their second preseason game, where it was a dominant performance from start to finish.

Pro Football Focus handed out player grades for those who took a snap in the Bears’ preseason win, and we broke them down by offense and defense, analyzing the three highest- and lowest-graded players on each side, as well as some other notable performers.

There were a few surprises in terms of the highest- and lowest-graded players, both on offense and defense. Here’s how the Bears were graded by PFF:

Top 3 offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMLJu_0hOjeEkF00
AP Photo/Caean Couto
  • OL Lachavious Simmons – 90.6
  • TE Cole Kmet – 90.2
  • WR Isaiah Coulter – 83.8

Reserve offensive lineman Lachavious Simmons garnered the highest grade on offense with a 90.6 grade. Simmons received high marks in both pass blocking (82.1) and run blocking (86.3). Tight end Cole Kmet made his preseason debut, and he showed his potential in the passing game with two catches for 31 yards. Kmet’s chemistry with quarterback Justin Fields was on display, and it’s clear these two are going to be a pair to watch. Kmet earned high marks in passing (90.1) and pass blocking (70.2), but he was marked down for run blocking (60.0). Wide receiver Isaiah Coulter led the Bears in receiving with three catches for 39 yards, which explains his solid 82.1 passing grade. But Coulter earned a 61.8 run blocking grade.

Bottom 3 offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0AoI_0hOjeEkF00
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • TE Jake Tonges – 47.3
  • WR Dazz Newsome – 48.8
  • RB Darrynton Evans – 51.2

Weirdly enough, the two players who scored offensive touchdowns were among the lowest-graded Bears. Tight end/fullback Jake Tonges, who caught a 2-yard pass from quarterback Trevor Siemian, received the lowest grade at 47.3. Tonges caught the lone pass thrown his way, yet he received a 55.6 passing grade. He did garner a solid pass blocking grade of 76.0. But his run blocking struggled with a 42.8. Running back Darrynton Evans had another solid outing with eight rushes for 39 yards and a touchdown, yet he received a 57.4 rush grade. He caught two passes for 7 yards, where he got a 38.4 passing grade. He did earn a solid 75.2 pass blocking grade. Wide receiver Dazz Newsome rounded out the bottom three with a 48.8 grade. He caught one pass for 14 yards, earning a 53.3 passing grade and a 35.7 run blocking grade.

Top 3 defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPf5O_0hOjeEkF00
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
  • CB Jaylon Jones – 81.0
  • LB Joe Thomas – 78.3
  • DE Sam Kamara – 77.1

Cornerback Jaylon Jones led the defense with an 81.0 grade, where he earned strong marks in coverage (80.6), tackling (78.0) and run defense (71.4). His lowest mark came in pass rush (56.8). Jones totaled 3 tackles and 1 pass breakup. Linebacker Joe Thomas continues to push for playing time at strong-side linebacker with another solid outing. Thomas was tied for a team-high 7 tackles, including 1 tackle-for-loss. Thomas earned an 88.6 grade in coverage but struggled in run defense (42.1), tackling (54.5) and pass rush (60.0). Defensive end Sam Kamara had 2 tackles, including 1 for a loss, and 1 sack. He earned solid grades in run defense (83.2), tackling (71.7) and pass rush (64.6).

Bottom 3 defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MpQqM_0hOjeEkF00
AP Photo/Caean Couto
  • DE Trevis Gipson – 26.2
  • DE Robert Quinn – 46.4
  • CB Kyler Gordon – 47.0

Three key starters in Chicago’s defense landed among the lowest-graded players. Rookie cornerback Kyler Gordon made his preseason debut at nickel cornerback, and he showed his speed, effort and potential in the most important position in Matt Eberflus’ defense. But PFF didn’t think so much of him. Gordon received a dismal 47.0 overall grade, including low marks in tackling (26.7), run defense (41.3), pass rush (55.7) and coverage (57.8). Defensive ends Robert Quinn and Trevis Gipson received the lowest marks with Gipson earning a putrid 26.2. Gipson earned low marks in run defense (27.8), pass rush (58.1) and coverage (60.0). Quinn was marked down in run defense (55.4), pass rush (54.7) and coverage (60.0).

Other notables

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NfdE5_0hOjeEkF00
Jane Gershovich/Getty Images
  • OL Teven Jenkins – 63.9
  • QB Justin Fields – 54.4
  • DE Al-Quadin Muhammad – 53.6
  • LB Jack Sanborn – 72.4

Teven Jenkins made his debut at right guard against the Seahawks, and he had a solid outing considering it was his first time playing the position. Jenkins made the transition from tackle to guard just this past week, and he showed he has the skillset to be successful in this scheme. Jenkins graded high in pass blocking with a 82.6. But PFF didn’t like how he did in run blocking, where he garnered a 57.4 grade. Justin Fields saw limited action, but we caught a glimpse of how the offense is catered to his strengths. He completed 5-of-7 passes for 39 yards, but he only garnered a measly 60.1 passing grade from PFF.

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad recorded three tackles and one sack, and yet he earned a dismal 53.6 grade. While Muhammad recored a 72.4 tackling grade, he struggled in pass rush (52.6) and run defense (58.8). Coming off an impressive rookie debut, linebacker Jack Sanborn had another strong showing. It wasn’t as flashy as his two-turnover performance in the opener, but he was tied for a team-high 7 tackles.

Comments / 1

 

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former LSU running back worth the Price of admission in 49ers preseason

In three seasons as a running back for LSU, Ty Davis-Price played in 35 games finishing with 1,744 yards on 379 carries (4.6 yards per carry) with 15 touchdowns. Davis-Price was selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He enters a very nice situation with a team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship game last season. Davis-Price was already assumed to get a lot of playing time as a rookie but plays like these only help cement that fact.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Bears Are Reportedly Cutting Notable 2021 Draft Pick

NFL teams must trim their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday afternoon. That means some tough decisions will be made over the next few hours. The Chicago Bears made the first notable move of the day, waiving wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network was first to report the move.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Watch: Nasty brawl between Jaguars, Steelers fans got ugly really quick

A nasty brawl took place in the stands of TIAA Bank Stadium during the Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason game. The start of the 2022 NFL regular season is a matter of weeks away. Before that, teams are participating in three preseason games each to get a look at which players are deserving to make the 53-player roster to start the campaign. Even though it is the preseason, you are still going to find fans fighting in the stands.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend

The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels don’t make cut for five-star small forward

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program will have to move on from five-star small forward Jason Asemota. The 6-foot-8, 190-pound small forward out of Arizona made a very important update to his recruitment on Monday. Asemota cut his list of 22 offers down to just 8 finalists but did not include the North Carolina Tar Heels. Asemota announced that he will be focusing on the following schools in his recruitment: Arizona State, Baylor, Kansas, LSU, Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon, and Stanford. That officially eliminates the Tar Heels in this race. Top 8🙏🏾 All Glory To God❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGHmiQiMYc — Jason Asemota (@jasonxasemota) August 22, 2022 For Asemota, he has taken visits to Arizona State and Baylor as unofficial so far. He plans on visiting Baylor again for an official. As it stands right now, the Bears appear to be the team to beat in this recruitment. They hold the lead in the crystal ball predictor, with two predictions on 247Sports. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers release RB Mataeo Durant

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh announced five more roster moves to get to their training camp roster down to the required 80 players by the deadline at the end of business. One of those players released was running back Mateo Durant. Durant was signed as an UDFA out of Duke and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Who is on the Packers' roster bubble entering the preseason finale?

The Green Bay Packers won’t play veteran starters during the preseason finale in Kansas City, meaning Thursday night’s exhibition game should provide another terrific opportunity for players on the roster bubble to play a big chunk of snaps and make a final splash. Much of the 53-man roster is already decided, but there are still intriguing roster battles to watch on offense and defense, leaving plenty to play for on Thursday night.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

QB Anthony Brown is breaking out in the preseason, leaving Oregon fans to question Mario Cristobal

This isn’t quite the Anthony Brown that we saw in Eugene over the past couple of years. While many of the fall months in Eugene a year ago were spent with fans of the Oregon Ducks frustrated by the play of their starting quarterback, and occasionally calling for him to be benched, the former Boston College transfer is now getting his chance to make a spot on the Baltimore Ravens roster in the NFL, using the preseason to show what he’s capable of. It turns out he’s capable of a lot more than what we saw with the Ducks a year ago. Mario...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles roster bubble: Which players helped or hurt their cause in Week 2

The Eagles defeated the Browns, 21-20, in their second preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, and it was a showcase for veterans and rookies on the roster bubble. With Philadelphia’s starters and critical reserves resting, the second team offensive line highlighted the team’s depth at the position, with the Eagles still almost rushing for 150+ yards.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
