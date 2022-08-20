ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Joe Burrow returns for the Bengals as season approaches

With the season fast approaching, the Bengals will let Joe Burrow practice without limitations for the first time on Wednesday. Joe Burrow is back in the saddle. The Bengals quarterback, who had an appendectomy at the end of July, will finally get the chance to practice fully this week with time ticking down on the preseason.
Raiders don’t sound confident about Darren Waller for Week 1

Raiders tight end Darren Waller still isn’t back from his hamstring injury as training camp ends and now his status for Week 1 is in doubt too. It doesn’t sound like Darren Waller will play in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ preseason finale against the Patriots but fans should be far more worried about the season opener than Friday’s game.
Ex-NY Giants Star Hakeem Nicks Selling Super Bowl XLVI Ring

A piece of NFL history can now be all yours thanks to Hakeem Nicks ... TMZ Sports has learned the former NY Giants star has decided to part ways with his Super Bowl ring -- putting it up for auction this month. Bidding on the bling -- which Nicks helped...
Giants reveal Kayvon Thibodeaux’s injury diagnosis

There was a ton of controversy surrounding Sunday night’s preseason game between the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals after a tense moment between former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux and Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss, son of Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. The play occurred when Moss went low...
