Missoula PaddleHeads use third-inning explosion to cruise past Idaho Falls

Billings Mustangs extend winning streak, topple Missoula PaddleHeads
BILLINGS — Five players drove in runs and the Billings Mustangs opened a six-game homestand at Dehler Park with an 8-5 win over the Missoula PaddleHeads Tuesday night in the Pioneer League. The win was the fourth straight for the Mustangs (18-13 second half, 43-34 overall), who ended a...
Missoula PaddleHeads pound Idaho Falls Chukars in suspended game
MISSOULA — A strong start on Saturday night set the tone and the Missoula PaddleHeads finished off the Idaho Falls Chukars Sunday afternoon. After Zootown's pro baseball team built a 6-0 lead with 10 hits in the first three-plus innings Saturday, both teams headed to the locker room because of a thunderstorm. They resumed the game Sunday and Missoula cruised to a 12-1 win at sunny Ogren-Allegiance Park.
Frenchtown's Katie Lewis, Kalispell Glacier's Tyler Avery claim medalist honors in MCPS Invitational
EAST MISSOULA — Hard work over the summer is paying off nicely for Frenchtown sophomore golf standout Katie Lewis. She secured her third championship of the young season Tuesday, claiming medalist honors in the two-day Missoula County Public Schools Invitational at Canyon River. Lewis finished with a score of 75-78—153, which was 11 strokes lower than runner-up Anna Stensrud of Missoula Hellgate at 83-81—164.
Several grizzly bears being seen in the northern Bitterroot Valley
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports several grizzly bears have been spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month.
Montana soccer team falls to Pittsburgh in Rumble in the Rockies
MISSOULA — The Montana soccer team had a rocky week in the Rumble in the Rockies showcase event at South Campus Stadium. After playing Creighton to a scoreless tie in their season debut on Thursday, the Grizzlies dropped a 2-0 decision to Pittsburgh on Sunday. Amanda West scored the...
Butte Central vs. Polson Game Moved
The first Butte Central football game of the season has been relocated. This Friday, August 26th, Butte Central will take on Polson as planned, but the location will be Naranche Stadium. The game will still start at 7 pm Friday night. Gates will open at 6 pm. The location change...
Four ‘Auto Rack’ Rail Cars Off the Tracks at Montana Rail Link
We have learned that several Montana Rail Link cars have derailed in the train yard in Missoula. A retired Montana Rail Link engineer told us that the four cars that have derailed are referred to as ‘auto racks’, as they contain three levels with new automobiles on each level.
Multiple trains derail in Missoula rail yard
MISSOULA, Mont. - Multiple trains were derailed this morning in the Missoula Rail Yard due to unknown causes. According to Montana Rail Line, this was a low speed derailment but the cause and damage is still under investigation, along with a means of action. After speaking with MRL and Missoula...
Kid Rock Doppelganger and Tribute is Taking Over Parts of Montana
I can still remember the day I wandered into Southgate Mall in Missoula and saw someone who melted my mind. As someone born and raised in Montana, it is not every day that you see celebrities in public. And when you do happen to run into one, you almost wonder if they are real or just a look-a-like. That day, I witnessed Pamela Anderson casually looking through a crowded clothes rack at Dillard's. I knew immediately that she was not just some Pam Anderson impersonator, but the real Playmate of the Year.
Butte Central football game against Polson shifted to Naranche Stadium
BUTTE - Butte Central's football game against the Polson Pirates on Friday, August 26, has been moved to Naranche Stadium. The game will still start at 7 pm. Friday night. Gates will open at 6 pm. "The location change was made because the stadium lights at Montana Tech (Alumni Coliseum)...
MRL working on a "low speed derailment" in Missoula
Montana Rail Link crews are investigating to find out what caused a few of its rail cars to jump the tracks in Missoula.
Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth
On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Missoula Looks To “Electrify The Big Sky”
There's something about making your voice heard (says the guy who works in radio!) that allows not only expression of ideas but finally releases that natural dopamine that usually accompanies the experience. Missoula Electric Cooperative will host their annual Electrify The Big Sky conference on September 13th, 2022. Held once...
Refunds Available For Maren Morris Show in Missoula
Maren Morris will not be returning to Missoula anytime soon. All tickets purchased for her show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater will be refunded electronically. TicketWeb, which Big Sky Brewing used as the main ticket purchase portal for the August 20th concert, sent an email to all ticket purchasers on Monday the 22nd with the following message:
Woman rescued from Snake River in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – A woman is safe after falling into the Snake River in Idaho Falls. The incident happened at the 3000 block of North River Road around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department. The woman was kayaking with three other...
Garceau Fire measured at 6,725 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson was mapped at 6,725 acres on Sunday night. Moderate cloud cover hampered mapping efforts, technicians noted. There are 265 personnel on scene. Invesigators say the Garceau Fire was started by an electric fence.
Man Gets Caught With Meth in the Missoula Jail Parking Lot
On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
Rail summit could be major milestone in efforts to restore passenger service
The two-day summit will look at not only Montana service, but the expansion of passenger service in surrounding states
Low water levels continue at American Falls Reservoir
In American Falls, the reservoir may be low, but that hasn't stopped local families from enjoying a beautiful day on the beach. The post Low water levels continue at American Falls Reservoir appeared first on Local News 8.
