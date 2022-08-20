ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, OH

Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits

Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
OHIO’S DEVIN MORAN WINS BATTLE AT THE BORDER AT SHARON

HARTFORD, OH – Devin Moran added a mark to his record book on a milestone night in World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series history. While the Dresden, OH driver has won at many tracks across his home state, Sharon Speedway was a missing piece of his resume.
Ohio State and Michigan to Play Outdoors in Cleveland

The preseason is over and it’s officially game week in the world of college football, which means that the Big Ten finally got around to announcing their hockey schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Most notable in the schedule release is that Ohio State will host an outdoor game against...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
Ohio features forests with giant ancient trees

The day was calling for rain and the heavy gray clouds in the distance were reassuring my thoughts that we should trade fishing for a walk in the woods. I was not interested in any woods, mind you, for I had been perusing my map of sights in Ohio and discovered that our state had 20 “old growth” or ancient woods and we were only 30 minutes from one of them.
Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
