When football teams are down to their last play and desperate, many of them will try a “Hail Mary” pass. Some others will try the old “Hook and Ladder” play. These plays rarely work, which is why they’re viewed as miracles when they do. Well,...
Eleven Warriors
Cardale Jones Hopes Glenville Pipeline “Opens Back Up,” Running Backs Gideon Davidson and Aneyas Williams Confirm Sept. 3 Visits
Standing on the sidelines watching his alma mater’s season opener against St. Vincent-St. Mary on Thursday in Akron, Glenville alumnus Cardale Jones couldn’t stop smiling. From the combination of seeing old friends and acquaintances to seeing Glenville start its season 1-0 with a 25-0 win, he had plenty to celebrate.
ashlandsource.com
Shelby's Gonzales claims 3rd title at Richland County B-Dry Girls CC Invitational
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales three-peated on Monday afternoon. Gonzales won her third Richland County B-Dry Cross Country Invitational championship on an overcast afternoon at Madison. It was her second title in a row Gonzales after winning her first as a freshman in 2019. GALLERY: Richland County...
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
centralnewyorkmotorsports.com
OHIO’S DEVIN MORAN WINS BATTLE AT THE BORDER AT SHARON
HARTFORD, OH – Devin Moran added a mark to his record book on a milestone night in World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series history. While the Dresden, OH driver has won at many tracks across his home state, Sharon Speedway was a missing piece of his resume.
sbncollegehockey.com
Ohio State and Michigan to Play Outdoors in Cleveland
The preseason is over and it’s officially game week in the world of college football, which means that the Big Ten finally got around to announcing their hockey schedule for the 2022-2023 season. Most notable in the schedule release is that Ohio State will host an outdoor game against...
Local high school football team being investigated for hazing allegations
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — The Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office launched an investigation into the Mohawk School District football team and troubling allegations of hazing. They will be the agency to determine if and when charges are filed. This news comes two days before the district is set to begin the school year.
Customers say they got bad gasoline at NE Ohio gas station: I-Team
Several people have contacted and filed reports with the North Kingsville Police Department stating they bought “bad gasoline” at the Village Food Mart.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Ohio, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Ohio is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest The Thurman Cafe. Located in Columbus Ohio, this restaurant is known for serving giant burgers loaded with toppings. Keep reading to learn more.
Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Ohio using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
3 Great Steakhouses in Ohio
If you are one of those people who orders a steak almost every time they go out, then you are in the right place because this article is all about steaks. More exactly, it's about three amazing steakhouses in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see what made it on the list? Here they are:
8 one-tank trips with spectacular fall foliage near Ohio | Stay at these top-rated VRBO rentals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Perhaps the best thing about changing seasons is seeing the trees “catch fire” in vibrant reds, oranges and golds. Autumn is the perfect time for a Sunday drive or maybe even a weekend (or weekdays) adventure chasing fall color. With gas prices still elevated, we’ve researched one-tank trips to view the changing leaves. We’ve added local VRBO lodging rentals so you can relax when you’re there. Plan now to collect memories and Instagram photos before the VRBOs book during the peak season.
Boardman restaurant dominates sauce contest for 2nd year
The Sunday Sauce Showdown was at the DeBartolo Commons at the Southern Park Mall.
5 Great Burger Places in Ohio
We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
richlandsource.com
Ohio features forests with giant ancient trees
The day was calling for rain and the heavy gray clouds in the distance were reassuring my thoughts that we should trade fishing for a walk in the woods. I was not interested in any woods, mind you, for I had been perusing my map of sights in Ohio and discovered that our state had 20 “old growth” or ancient woods and we were only 30 minutes from one of them.
Construction on the Ohio Turnpike continues with lane conversions, removal of gates at toll plazas for E-ZPass customers
BEREA, Ohio – The Ohio Turnpike is working to remove gates at toll plaza interchanges to allow E-ZPass customers to travel through toll lanes without stopping. Twenty interchanges will be converted in the process, and the work will reduce the number of toll plazas from 31 to 24, Turnpike officials said.
27 First News
Troy L. Hill, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Troy L. Hill, 57, of Boardman, passed away Thursday morning, August 18, 2022. Troy will always be remembered as loving, caring and strong willed. He never wanted anyone to make a fuss over him but he always looked out for his family and friends. He...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bill to stop banning of “thin blue line” flags was introduced into Ohio legislature
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill prohibiting landlords from banning the “thin blue line” flag was introduced into the Ohio House of Representatives. The “thin blue line” flag has been used as a symbol of support for law enforcement across the nation. House Bill 712, introduced...
4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio
Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
Comments / 3