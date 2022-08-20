Read full article on original website
BBC
Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash
A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
BBC
Ashley Dale: Police release CCTV footage after fatal garden shooting
Police investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in her own back garden have released CCTV footage of a car being driven in the area before her death. Ashley Dale, 28, died in hospital after she was shot in Old Swan, Liverpool, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Merseyside...
BBC
Mossley death: John Bellfield wanted on suspicion of murder
Police are appealing to find a "dangerous individual" who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old man who was found dead in his home. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July. John Bellfield, 28, who is from Openshaw...
BBC
Newport: Three found guilty of enslaving vulnerable man
Three people have been found guilty of exploiting a vulnerable man by forcing him to work and withholding his pay and passport from him. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was also stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes, Newport Crown Court was told. Two men and a...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood
CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
Missing Ky. Girl, 12, Found Slain 2 Miles from Where Dad Was Found with Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound
Authorities in Kentucky are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing after police found her unresponsive father nearby, with the father suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Stacy Collins has not been charged with a crime in connection with the death of his daughter,...
BBC
Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well
Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
BBC
Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
BBC
Chelsea Bridge death: Tasering man was excessive force, family says
Police were wrong to Taser a man on a London bridge and their "excessive and unnecessary force" contributed to his death, his family have said. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Met officers, who were called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on Chelsea Bridge on 4 June.
BBC
Man admits murdering Yordanos Brhane, 19, in Birmingham
A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 19-year-old woman he stabbed to death at her home. Yordanos Brhane was found at a property on Unett Street in Hockley, Birmingham, during the morning of 31 July 2021. Halefom Weldeyohannes, of London Road in Sheffield, was later arrested in Stoke-on-Trent. He...
BBC
Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop
A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
BBC
Two drivers killed in A82 crash in Lochaber named
Two drivers who died following a crash on the A82 near Spean Bridge last week have been named by police. Eileen Gow, 60, and Jamie Sykes, 25, were involved in a collision close to Achnabobane. The families of both victims, who were from the Lochaber area, said they had been...
BBC
Man dies as motorbike hits car towing horse trailer near Howden
A motorcyclist has died in a crash after his bike collided with a car towing a horse trailer. The man's silver Triumph Rocket struck a silver Kia Sorrento on the A614 near Howden in East Yorkshire at about 14:00 on Sunday. Humberside Police said the motorcyclist was travelling from the...
BBC
Clydach murder probe: Woman, 71, named as Wendy Buckney
A 71-year-old retired horsewoman found dead in Swansea has been named as police carry out a murder inquiry. A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. Wendy Buckney's relatives said: "We are devastated that our much-loved sister, aunt and friend has been taken away...
BBC
Woman sought over cash theft from shop
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to over the theft of cash from a trolley in a Leicester shop. It happened in a store on Humberstone Gate between 10:30 and 11:00 BST on 13 July. The money was taken from a trolley being used...
BBC
M62 Lamborghini crash appeal after man left with life-threatening injuries
A man was seriously injured in a crash between a Lamborghini and another vehicle which closed a motorway. The Lamborghini Aventador and Mazda CX5 collided on the M62 westbound carriageway at junction 25 near Brighouse, said West Yorkshire Police. A male passenger in the Lamborghini suffered life-threatening injuries and both...
BBC
'Robin Hood' of Delhi arrested amid claims of 160 crimes
A man dubbed the "Robin Hood" of Delhi, who is alleged to have led a gang of 25 merry men, has been arrested in India. Wasim Akram and his outfit robbed wealthy homes, stealing cash and jewellery and giving some money to the poor, police in the capital said. Unlike...
