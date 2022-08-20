ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crash

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after he was involved in a crash with a car. The crash happened at the junction between Cadole Road and Hafod Road in Gwernaffield, Flintshire, at about 16:30 BST on Friday, North Wales Police said. Austin Winter, from Gwersyllt in Wrexham, was taken to Aintree...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Mossley death: John Bellfield wanted on suspicion of murder

Police are appealing to find a "dangerous individual" who is wanted on suspicion of murdering a 38-year-old man who was found dead in his home. Thomas Campbell's body was discovered by officers in the Mossley area of Tameside, Greater Manchester on 3 July. John Bellfield, 28, who is from Openshaw...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Newport: Three found guilty of enslaving vulnerable man

Three people have been found guilty of exploiting a vulnerable man by forcing him to work and withholding his pay and passport from him. Latvian Rolands Kazoks, 31, was also stripped of his bank cards and denied showers and clean clothes, Newport Crown Court was told. Two men and a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

'My mom told me to get under the car': 7-year-old boy describes being shot in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 7-year-old boy described the chaos when someone shot him and his mom in a vehicle Monday night in Englewood.CBS 2's Steven Graves spoke to the boy and his family.Jamari Conner is lucky to be alive, but on Tuesday, he was up and walking. He carried a stuffed animal from the hospital he was taken to.His grandfather allowed CBS 2 to speak with Jamari as he stayed home from school. He was shot in the arm, and had a sleeve on the wound. Jamari also had scars from shattered glass fragments.He remembered going to get something to...
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Owami Davies: Missing student nurse found alive and well

Student nurse Owami Davies has been found alive and well in Hampshire, the Met Police has confirmed. A member of the public came forward after a police appeal, which saw a huge public response and 117 possible sightings. Ms Davies, who was studying nursing at King's College London, left her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape

A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Anglesey: Man in court accused of raping girl at beach

A 34-year-old man has appeared in court accused of raping a girl and other sexual offences at a beach. The girl was attacked in the Traeth Penial area of Llanfachraeth, Anglesey, and was reported on Thursday. Lee James Howland, of Bont Uchaf, Bethesda, Gwynedd, appeared before magistrates at Caernarfon on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chelsea Bridge death: Tasering man was excessive force, family says

Police were wrong to Taser a man on a London bridge and their "excessive and unnecessary force" contributed to his death, his family have said. Oladeji Omishore was pulled from the River Thames after a confrontation with two Met officers, who were called when he was seen shouting and holding up a lighter on Chelsea Bridge on 4 June.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Man admits murdering Yordanos Brhane, 19, in Birmingham

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering a 19-year-old woman he stabbed to death at her home. Yordanos Brhane was found at a property on Unett Street in Hockley, Birmingham, during the morning of 31 July 2021. Halefom Weldeyohannes, of London Road in Sheffield, was later arrested in Stoke-on-Trent. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cleveland Police officer keeps her job after urinating in shop

A police officer has kept her job despite urinating in a clothes shop fitting room while drunk off-duty and then lying to her bosses about it. PC Amelia Shearer, 24, of Cleveland Police was found guilty of gross misconduct following the incident in Urban Outfitters in York last year. A...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Two drivers killed in A82 crash in Lochaber named

Two drivers who died following a crash on the A82 near Spean Bridge last week have been named by police. Eileen Gow, 60, and Jamie Sykes, 25, were involved in a collision close to Achnabobane. The families of both victims, who were from the Lochaber area, said they had been...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man dies as motorbike hits car towing horse trailer near Howden

A motorcyclist has died in a crash after his bike collided with a car towing a horse trailer. The man's silver Triumph Rocket struck a silver Kia Sorrento on the A614 near Howden in East Yorkshire at about 14:00 on Sunday. Humberside Police said the motorcyclist was travelling from the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Clydach murder probe: Woman, 71, named as Wendy Buckney

A 71-year-old retired horsewoman found dead in Swansea has been named as police carry out a murder inquiry. A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody. Wendy Buckney's relatives said: "We are devastated that our much-loved sister, aunt and friend has been taken away...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman sought over cash theft from shop

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to over the theft of cash from a trolley in a Leicester shop. It happened in a store on Humberstone Gate between 10:30 and 11:00 BST on 13 July. The money was taken from a trolley being used...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

M62 Lamborghini crash appeal after man left with life-threatening injuries

A man was seriously injured in a crash between a Lamborghini and another vehicle which closed a motorway. The Lamborghini Aventador and Mazda CX5 collided on the M62 westbound carriageway at junction 25 near Brighouse, said West Yorkshire Police. A male passenger in the Lamborghini suffered life-threatening injuries and both...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

'Robin Hood' of Delhi arrested amid claims of 160 crimes

A man dubbed the "Robin Hood" of Delhi, who is alleged to have led a gang of 25 merry men, has been arrested in India. Wasim Akram and his outfit robbed wealthy homes, stealing cash and jewellery and giving some money to the poor, police in the capital said. Unlike...
PUBLIC SAFETY

