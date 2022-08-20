ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

hamlethub.com

RPAC Gallery celebrates three years in Ridgefield with new gallery exhibit "Time to Remember"

RPAC Gallery, located at 410 Main Street, Ridgefield, is excited to present a new gallery exhibition, Time to Remember. Since the RPAC Art Center opened in July of 2019, with RPAC Gallery’s first opening in September, there have been many successful exhibitions. We were able to stay open through the pandemic and give local artists a creative outlet to not only paint, but to show their work in the spacious gallery storefront, visible to anyone walking by on the bustling Main Street in Ridgefield. In this exhibition, artists will be displaying their best selling and most memorable pieces from previous shows.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

SPHERE presents The Greatest Showman on November 6 - tickets on sale!

Millions around the world have fallen in love with the musical, The Greatest Showman. SPHERE will bring this wonderful story to life at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Sunday, November 6, 2022. "The Greatest Showman delivers an inspiring message, one which resonates deeply with our SPHERE members and our mission: embrace...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

WCSU to welcome new students, unveil mascot imagery on Friday

DANBURY, Connecticut — Western Connecticut State University will welcome more than 1,000 students to begin the fall 2022 semester on Friday, Aug. 26, with the traditional “Entering the Gates” ceremony (weather permitting) and a first-time reveal of the visual representation of the university’s new mascot, the Wolves.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Global Wholesome Network and Patricia White Debuts her new musical, 'Hearts of the Hollow,' this fall at New York’s Veterans Memorial Park in Carmel

Hearts of the Hollow is an exciting, new musical inspired by Washington Irving’s renowned short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.” This two-act, 20 song musical written by Patricia White brings new twists, new characters, and new music to Irving’s tale. Opening on the battlefield of...
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
hamlethub.com

Orchestra Lumos is Now Stamford Symphony

Orchestra Lumos, formerly the Stamford Symphony, now Fairfield County from Greenwich to Bridgeport through direct engagement. The recently rebranded Orchestra Lumos (formerly the Stamford Symphony) is looking ahead to 2022/23 with a revitalized vision of what an orchestra can be for its community. Orchestra Lumos is a celebration of light - a resplendent fixture of Fairfield County which can be seen, and experienced, from Greenwich to Bridgeport, Connecticut to New York City, and throughout the classical music industry at large.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Jeffrey R. Matz Architects

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Jeffrey R....
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Movies at The Prospector Theater this week: Miss Harris Goes to Paris, 3000 Years of Longing, Bullet Train and MORE on the big screen!

The Prospector Theater is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to providing competitive and integrated employment to people with disabilities through the operation of a premium, first-run movie theater located in Ridgefield, CT. Employees of the Theater are known as Prospects. Approximately 75% of our workforce self-identify with a disability. We sparkle and transform our passions into professions, while earning paychecks with competitive wages.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

New Milford's 9/11 Memorial Ceremony

New Milford's twenty-first 9.11.2001 Memorial Ceremony. The ceremony will take place on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Patriots Way Plaza in the New Milford Railroad Station parking area. We will gather around the 9/11 Monument at 8:00 a.m. The service will commence at 8:46 a.m. and is open to the public.
NEW MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

HomeGoods Ridgefield Plans September Opening

Is HomeGoods opening in Ridgefield on September 15?. Kohl's, permanently closed its doors in Ridgefield in January of 2022 after more than two decades at 125 Danbury Road. Almost immediately after shutting the doors, construction began to transform ⅓ of the space into HomeGoods. The HomeGoods website now says,...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Public Schools Releases Fall Back to School Guide

The first day of school for Wilton Public School students is Monday, August 29. View Wilton Public Schools Complete Back to School Guide here. Wilton Public Schools has a newly redesigned website. Click HERE. Calendar. View the 2022-2023 District Calendar HERE. Transportation. All transportation information and protocols can be found...
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Norwalk: Masonry Solutions

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Masonry Solutions!
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on Mill Plain Road HIRING Event on August 24!

Caraluzzi's is hiring for their new Danbury location!. Join the team on Wednesday, August 24th from 2:00-6:00 PM at Caraluzzi's Danbury Market on 102 Mill Plain Road. Walk-ins welcome, on-the-spot interviews. Apply online. Caraluzzi’s is a family-owned & operated market that prides itself on delivering incredible service to our customers....
JOBS
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Resident Olivia Sallaberry Receives Elmira College Key Award

Olivia Sallaberry, of Ridgefield, received the Elmira College Key Award for their academic and community leadership. A tradition that goes back to 1935, the EC Key Award is presented to outstanding students in their junior year of high school or preparatory school. This year, the award was given to 761...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Beardsley Zoo's Annual Golf Outing on September 12 at Brooklawn Country Club

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – The exclusive Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield is once again the site of one of Fall’s most anticipated golf outings: the 16th Annual Golf Tournament on September 12 to benefit Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Brooklawn’s sloping greens will offer Zoo supporters some of the area’s biggest—and most beautiful—challenges.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

University of Saint Joseph Celebrates Hulda Harun of Danbury at Accelerated Second Degree Nursing Class of 2022 Pinning Ceremony

On Friday, August 19, 2022, the University of Saint Joseph's Department of Nursing held its Accelerated Second Degree Nursing Class of 2022 Pinning Ceremony and honored Hulda Harun of Danbury. The event included a welcome from the Chair of the Department of Nursing, Janet Knecht, Ph.D., and greetings from USJ...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Longtime Ridgefield resdient Elaine M. Thudium, 90, has died

Elaine M. Thudium (nee McCluskey), 90, a 57-year resident of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at Danbury Hospital on August 18, 2022 surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of the late J. David Thudium, and beloved mother of John M. Thudium (Kristen) and Mary K. Sherwood (Michael). Mrs....
RIDGEFIELD, CT

