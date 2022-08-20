RPAC Gallery, located at 410 Main Street, Ridgefield, is excited to present a new gallery exhibition, Time to Remember. Since the RPAC Art Center opened in July of 2019, with RPAC Gallery’s first opening in September, there have been many successful exhibitions. We were able to stay open through the pandemic and give local artists a creative outlet to not only paint, but to show their work in the spacious gallery storefront, visible to anyone walking by on the bustling Main Street in Ridgefield. In this exhibition, artists will be displaying their best selling and most memorable pieces from previous shows.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO