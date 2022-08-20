Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTAR.com
Arizona convict sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing guns
PHOENIX — An Arizona convict was sentenced to over five years in prison for illegally possessing guns, authorities said Tuesday. John Gehman Howard, 60, received a 63-month sentence after he was arrested in October 2019, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.
seehafernews.com
Father Facing Three Felony Counts Of Child Neglect Makes 1st Court Appearance
A Wisconsin father facing three felony counts of child neglect has made his initial appearance in Dodge County Court. 35-year-old Frank Pleester is accused of the death of his three-year-old son in March 2020. Pleester was placed on a $50,000 signature bond Monday. An autopsy of the victim by the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Western Michigan University hockey captain pleads guilty to lesser charge in rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A former Western Michigan University hockey team captain has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a rape case. According to WOOD, an NBC affiliate out of Grand Rapids, 23-year-old Paul Washe of Clarkston was being charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He pleaded guilty to “seduction” and the criminal sexual conduct charge was dismissed.
fox5dc.com
DC father arrested in 1-year-old son's shooting death
WASHINGTON - Nearly nine months after 1-year-old Legend Wheeler was found suffering from an apparent accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Southeast apartment, D.C. police have arrested the child's father. On Tuesday, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 23-year-old J.D. Wheeler, of Northeast, D.C. Legend was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seehafernews.com
Southern Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Trying to Meet Up with a Manitowoc Girl
A southern Wisconsin man has been sentenced after attempting to meet up with a Manitowoc girl earlier this year. 43-year-old Marc Bennett was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison by US District Judge William Griesbach followed by 10 years of extended supervision on a charge of Attempted Child Enticement.
Va. teen pleads guilty to killing mom, 6-year-old brother on Valentine’s Day 2020
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty this week to killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in early 2020. Fauquier Circuit Court records show Levi Norwood entered the plea for second-degree murder Monday, Aug. 22. He was initially charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of use of firearm in a felony, and one count of grand larceny: auto theft. The other charges were reportedly dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Cops Find 1,000 Firearms, 140,000 Rounds of Ammo After Brothers Fatally Shot in Standoff
More than 1,000 firearms and 140,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the Mount Vernon compound of a man shot and killed in a standoff with deputies over the weekend, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Randy Wilhelm, 56, a proficient marksman, had fired gunshots at a bail bondsman late Friday night after the man tried to apprehend Wilhelm, who had skipped a court date on a $100,000 bond over a separate indictment. When officers responded to the bondsman’s 911 call, a multi-agency standoff ensued with Randy and his 53-year-old brother, Bradley Wilhelm. A police helicopter called to assist was shot at, as were three armored police vehicles, according to deputies. Randy allegedly threatened to use a nearby bulk propane tank as a bomb if law enforcement attempted to arrest him. The standoff concluded around 9:20 a.m. the following morning, when the Wilhelm brothers charged at officers in a side-by-side utility task vehicle. Both men were then fatally shot.Read it at WCMH-TV
56-year-old sentenced for St. Louis County murders
A Calverton Park man was sentenced Monday for a pair of years-old murders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland Man Who Served on Presidential Helicopter Squadron as a Marine Pleads Guilty to Jan. 6 Felony
A military veteran who once served on the Marine One squadron has pleaded guilty to felony obstruction in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. John Daniel Andries, 36, admitted to traveling to Washington from his home in Maryland on Jan. 6 in order to attend then-President Donald Trump‘s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally, in which Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral win. Andries admitted to entering the building through a broken window, confronting Capitol Police once inside, and refusing to leave Capitol grounds, forcing police to drag him away.
The Slidell Independent
Fentanyl murder charges filed
SLIDELL – Warnings about the potential deadly consequences of using drugs laced with Fentanyl have been ramped up in recent months after individuals have died when taking pills they got off the streets, thinking they were common pain killers. Now the people who are involved in selling or distributing...
Rapper Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy in His Drug Distribution Case
Willie Junior Maxwell II, better known as the rapper Fetty Wap, pleaded guilty Monday morning to a count of conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances, federal court records show. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the defendant faces a minimum of five years in prison, but his actual...
Man, 36, drowns while trying to rescue fiancée’s dog from Michigan river
ALPENA, MI – A man drowned in the Thunder Bay River over the weekend when he attempted to rescue his fiancée’s dogs, authorities said. The 36-year-old man from Lansing waded into the river Sunday near the intersection of Second Avenue and Carter Street, WPBN/WGTU reports. He slipped on wet rocks, fell into the water and did not resurface.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GRPD investigating attempted vehicle theft, crash on city's NE side
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is currently investigating after a stolen car was crashed into a tree on the city's northeast side Saturday evening. Police say the crash happened on 1300 Diamond Avenue NE after a suspect stole the vehicle sometime earlier Saturday. The suspect...
4 staff members hospitalized after inmates attack at Michigan prison
BARAGA COUNTY, MI -- Four staff members were injured Thursday after a group of prisoners at Baraga Correctional Facility attacked and beat them while in the yard. According to WLUC-6, the staff were monitoring the inmates at the maximum security prison when five of the prisoners attacked them. Staff members...
Kansas Court Upholds Conviction and Sentence of Woman Who Cut off a Grandmother’s Head and Left it ‘in the Sink’
The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the conviction and sentence of a woman who was found guilty of premeditated murder for decapitating a grandmother several years ago. In February 2020, Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted of murder in the first degree by Sedgwick County jurors for killing her ex-boyfriend’s...
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit.
Man arrested after woman shot three times inside Frogtown home
Police in St. Paul have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured inside a Frogtown home Wednesday evening. According to police, officers were called to the 700 block of Sherburne Avenue West shortly before 8 p.m. on reports of a woman shot inside a property.
Up North Voice
Operation Brake Safety Week set for Michigan
REGION – Motor carrier officers from the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (MSP/CVED) will be conducting inspections at weigh station facilities and in rest area locations throughout the state with a focus on brake hose/tubing chafing and defective equipment violations. This enforcement operation is part of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) International Brake Safety Week and will take place throughout North America August 21-27. Every day, lives are saved throughout North America as a result of commercial motor vehicle roadside inspections. It is anticipated that more than 65,000 drivers of large truck and buses will be inspected during this one-week North American operation.
‘It has taken my whole life,’ MI woman struggling with extremely rare disease
An Eaton Rapids woman doesn't know what to do or where to go next after being diagnosed with an incredibly rare disease.
Law & Crime
New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
10K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 2