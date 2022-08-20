CeeDee Lamb Explains Cut Foot: 'Clown Stuff,' Says Injured Dallas Cowboys WR

Lamb "begrudgingly'' told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he has a cut on his foot that required a few stitches, all the result of "clown stuff.''

FRISCO - "Clown stuff.''

That's all CeeDee Lamb wants to say about the "injury'' that has him sidelined for the week, including the joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Saturday night preseason game at LA as well.

So why, exactly, is the third-year receiver not practicing, with a plan to have him back on the field once the team arrives home in Frisco to begin next week?

Lamb "begrudgingly'' told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that he has a cut on his foot that required a few stitches, all the result of "clown stuff.''

We will assume it happened innocently enough. A kitchen knife accident while cooking a healthy meal? A locker-room reenactment of a scene from "West Side Story''?

But the good news is that it barely qualifies as a true “foot injury,” so the initial blaring of alarms was unneccessary.

It is true, however, that for the moment, the Cowboys are missing (due to injuries and a cut on a foot) Michael Gallup, James Washington and CeeDee Lamb, even though it's unlikely much of that group would've been unveiled against the Chargers. (The Cowboys plan on a Dak Prescott-led dress rehearsal in next week's Seattle-at-Dallas preseason closer.)

For now, Noah Brown, rookie Jalen Tolbert, Simi Fehoko and Dennis Houston are the next guys up ... though Brown was deemed valuable enough to sit out along with premium starters in last week's loss at Denver and who himself now has a toe injury.

So the two QBs in battle for the backup job, Cooper Rush and Will Grier, will be throwing to subs ... and Lamb - maybe a bit embarrassed by however his injury occurred - will be stashed safety on the sideline, away from all contact.

And away from all kitchen utensils.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!