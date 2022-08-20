Boston closes several streets during Orange Line shutdown

Street closures resulting from Orange Line shutdown 00:51

BOSTON – In hopes of keeping shuttle buses on schedule during the Orange Line shutdown , the City of Boston is shutting down some streets to general traffic.

The following streets are now closed:

State Street between Congress and Washington Streets.

Dartmouth Street between St. James Ave. and Boylston in the Back Bay.

Washington Street northbound from the Arborway to Williams Street in Jamaica Plain.

Drivers who park in restricted areas will be ticketed.

As of Friday night, the Orange Line is now closed until Sept. 19.