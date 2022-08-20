ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston closes several streets during Orange Line shutdown

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 4 days ago

Street closures resulting from Orange Line shutdown 00:51

BOSTON – In hopes of keeping shuttle buses on schedule during the Orange Line shutdown , the City of Boston is shutting down some streets to general traffic.

The following streets are now closed:

  • State Street between Congress and Washington Streets.
  • Dartmouth Street between St. James Ave. and Boylston in the Back Bay.
  • Washington Street northbound from the Arborway to Williams Street in Jamaica Plain.

Drivers who park in restricted areas will be ticketed.

As of Friday night, the Orange Line is now closed until Sept. 19.

CBS Boston

'Large sinkhole' closes Bridgewater street

BRIDGEWATER - Crews are responding to a "large sinkhole" that has closed a roadway in Bridgewater.Bridgewater police on Wednesday morning shared a photo of the hole that is taking up almost half a street. Flagg Street is closed between Conant Street and Bradley Lane, the department said.The highway department is headed to the scene, police said.Bridgewater received nearly 3 inches of rain from Tuesday's downpours. 
BRIDGEWATER, MA
CBS Boston

Significant progress made during first weekend of Orange Line shut down

BOSTON -- Boston-area commuters will be put to the test on Monday morning. It will be the first workday commute of the 30-day MBTA Orange Line shutdown and part of the Green Line will be closed as well. Shuttle buses from all over the East Coast spent the weekend moving along the Orange Line.  North of Boston, the mayor of Medford is asking commuters to be careful. "Just please be safe out there. We know people might take to bicycles and I'm hearing some people are purchasing scooters to get around and that just makes me nervous so I just ask people...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

‘No Orange Line service, use your helicopter’: Fake MBTA signs spring up in Boston during train shutdown

“No Orange Line service, have your limousine driver pick you up early.”. None of these suggestions purportedly from the MBTA are real. But in the early days of a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line — which has Bostononians commuting across town on shuttle buses, bikes and foot — all of these messages have appeared on fake signs posted outside shuttered train stations.
BOSTON, MA
godsavethepoints.com

(Yes, Really!) Boston Logan Airport “Summer Of Hell” 2.0

Even non-travelers know that this has been one of the worst summers in history for passengers. The travails have ranged from airport employee and pilot shortages to a summer storms, and by now, passengers feel lucky if they simply arrive at their destination on the day that they were supposed to.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Crash in Saugus leaves one person seriously hurt

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Saugus Tuesday night has left one person seriously hurt. MassDOT said a pedestrian was struck last night on Route 1 in the Essex Street area. Two lanes were closed to traffic as police worked to clear the scene. No other information is...
SAUGUS, MA
CBS Boston

Weekday Commuter Rail service coming to Foxboro Station

FOXBORO – Weekday Commuter Rail service will return to Foxboro Station at Patriot Place this fall, and it will include free parking that transportation officials said will save riders over $80 per month.Trains will return for weekday service starting September 12. Foxboro Station began weekday Commuter Rail service in October 2019. It was suspended in March 2020 due to the impact of the COVID pandemic.Under a year-long pilot program, there will be a "commuter-friendly schedule" with service to and from Boston. There will be 11 inbound and 10 outbound trips each day during peak commute times.The routes will include stops...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NECN

2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far

Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the construction schedule down, the agency said. No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.
BOSTON, MA
