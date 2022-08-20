If you bought Monero [XMR] at its August top so far, you would be down by roughly 11.5% at its $153.55 press time price. And, if you purchased it at its bottom in June, you would still be up by roughly 58%. These outcomes depict Monero as a healthy option for riding the bullish recovery wave after the May and June crash.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO