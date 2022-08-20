Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Vendors make final preparations during final day before 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For some Syracuse neighbors, it feels like the night before Christmas as Wednesday marks the first day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Vendors were hard at work Tuesday night making their final preparations for the 13-day event. Some vendors say there is some...
'The Holy Oreo' is new at the NYS Fair this year
Geddes, NY — Country Corner has been at the NYS Fair for more than four decades and is debuting a new treat this year. 'The Holy Oreo' is two pieces of bacon wrapped around an Oreo and deep fried. It is then painted with Hershey's Milk Chocolate. On top of that sea salt is added with powdered sugar. It is then frozen. The cost is $4 for one or three for $11.
Spoiler Alert: Butter sculpture at 2022 New York State Fair honors special anniversary
GEDDES, N.Y. — Spoiler alert! The butter sculpture at the 2022 New York State Fair has been revealed and it's celebrating a milestone. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton have been working on the 54th annual Butter Sculpture since Tuesday when the 800lbs. of butter arrived from Batavia. This is their 20th consecutive butter sculpture. Scroll down to learn more about this year's inspiration.
Several regional performers to take the stage at 2022 Great New York State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The 10th Mountain Division’s rock band, Avalanche, and the fast-rising indie pop band NONEWFRIENDS are among several regional performers who will be performing on the biggest stages at the 2022 Great New York State Fair. They will join roots and blues band, The Ripcords, rock...
Beautiful day one of the New York State Fair, rain chances start Thursday
Central New York has been quite rainy the past few days, but clearing skies today will make for a picture perfect Wednesday in Syracuse. The beautiful weather continues through much of Thursday, before a few isolated showers will look to push off the Finger Lakes during the evening. Here's what that'll look like.
Catalytic converter etching kits on the way to decrease theft, DMV says
CICERO, N.Y. — If your car sounds like a motorcycle when you start it up, there might be a chance that your catalytic converter is missing. The part helps filter out harmful gasses created by the engine. It's a new target for criminals who want to sell the precious metals.
Hochul: More than 6K illegal guns seized this year
Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the state's success in getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting by the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January, thanks to New York state's collaboration with law...
New York state updates quarantine guidelines for child care programs
Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Office of Children and Family Services has updated its guidelines for child care programs, eliminating the quarantine requirement for each exposure to COVID-19 for children who are not sick. Previously, children who were unvaccinated were required to quarantine for five days after...
Gov. Kathy Hochul visits the New York State Fair on opening day
GEDDES N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will attend the first day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Hochul is scheduled to speak at about 12:15 p.m. This story will be updated.
Man in custody for alleged rape accused of contacting protected person in case from jail
WHITESTOWN, N.Y. — According to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Jody A. Hartle, 37, from the Town of Marshall, has ben arrested and is facing numerous charges for a violation of an Order of Protection while in custody. In May 2022, Oneida County Sheriff's Department investigated a child sexual...
