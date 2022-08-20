ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, NY

Vendors make final preparations during final day before 2022 NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For some Syracuse neighbors, it feels like the night before Christmas as Wednesday marks the first day of the 2022 Great New York State Fair. Vendors were hard at work Tuesday night making their final preparations for the 13-day event. Some vendors say there is some...
SYRACUSE, NY
'The Holy Oreo' is new at the NYS Fair this year

Geddes, NY — Country Corner has been at the NYS Fair for more than four decades and is debuting a new treat this year. 'The Holy Oreo' is two pieces of bacon wrapped around an Oreo and deep fried. It is then painted with Hershey's Milk Chocolate. On top of that sea salt is added with powdered sugar. It is then frozen. The cost is $4 for one or three for $11.
GEDDES, NY
Spoiler Alert: Butter sculpture at 2022 New York State Fair honors special anniversary

GEDDES, N.Y. — Spoiler alert! The butter sculpture at the 2022 New York State Fair has been revealed and it's celebrating a milestone. Sculptors Jim Victor and Marie Pelton have been working on the 54th annual Butter Sculpture since Tuesday when the 800lbs. of butter arrived from Batavia. This is their 20th consecutive butter sculpture. Scroll down to learn more about this year's inspiration.
VISUAL ART
City
Lafayette, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Beautiful day one of the New York State Fair, rain chances start Thursday

Central New York has been quite rainy the past few days, but clearing skies today will make for a picture perfect Wednesday in Syracuse. The beautiful weather continues through much of Thursday, before a few isolated showers will look to push off the Finger Lakes during the evening. Here's what that'll look like.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hochul: More than 6K illegal guns seized this year

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the state's success in getting illegal guns off the street Wednesday morning ahead of a meeting by the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns. More than 6,000 illegal guns have been seized since January, thanks to New York state's collaboration with law...
ROCHESTER, NY
New York state updates quarantine guidelines for child care programs

Rochester, N.Y. — The New York State Office of Children and Family Services has updated its guidelines for child care programs, eliminating the quarantine requirement for each exposure to COVID-19 for children who are not sick. Previously, children who were unvaccinated were required to quarantine for five days after...
PUBLIC HEALTH
