Geddes, NY — Country Corner has been at the NYS Fair for more than four decades and is debuting a new treat this year. 'The Holy Oreo' is two pieces of bacon wrapped around an Oreo and deep fried. It is then painted with Hershey's Milk Chocolate. On top of that sea salt is added with powdered sugar. It is then frozen. The cost is $4 for one or three for $11.

GEDDES, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO